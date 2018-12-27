Orodha ya vitabu nilivyosoma 2018


Salaam wanabodi

Wakati mwaka ukielekea Ukingoni yatupasa kumshukuru Mwenyenzi Mungu kwa neema na rehema zake.Ni ukweli kuwa ametubariki kuliko yale tunayostahili

Nawapongeza wale ambao wanatumia muda wao kujisomea,kwenye vitabu kuna maarifa mengi,Natoa rai kwa wale ambao bado hawana utaratibu wa kujisomea kuanza mwaka 2019 kwa kujisomea ili kupata maarifa mapya.

Hii ndio list ya vitabu vyangu ambavyo nimesoma kwa mwaka 2018 pamoja na kusoma nimechambua baadhi,kimsingi uchambuzi ni raha ya ajabu

1.Team of Rivals. by Doris Kearns
2.Rise of IS IS. by David French & Jordan Sekulow
3.Fire & furry. by Michael Woiff
4.Devils Bargain by Joshua Green
5.Behind the presidential curtain.by Noble Marara
6.Leadership in turbulent times by Doris Kearns
7.Red Notice by Bill Browder
8.Third door by Alex Banayan
9.The King of Oil.By Marc Rich
10.Why mars vs Venus Collide by John Gray
11.Venture deals by Brad Feld
12.Bloodlands by Timothy Snyder
13.Black Earth by Timothy Synder
14.Hitler & Stalin by Allan Block
15.The road to Unfreedom by Timothy Synder
16.Fascism a Warning by Madeline Albright
17.Zero to One by Blake Master & Peter Thiel
18.Start with WHY by Simon Sinek
19.The power of Habit by Charles Duhigg
20.The hard thing about Hard Thing by Ben Horowitz
21.Love in the time of Cholera by Gabriela Marquez
22.Water for Elephants by Sara Cruen
23.How to make Impossible Possible
 
Mmh hongera sana but it seems you are not employed bcz you have plenty of time to read 23 books and analyse them or you have an extra ordinary talent..
 
Hongera Sana Kamanda!!
 
Mkuu shukran sana,
Binafsi kwa mwaka huu nimesoma vitabu vifuatavyo
1. Rich Dad Poor dad
2. Cashflow quadrant
3. Pesa zako zinanuka
4. A Coffin from Hong Kong
5. Nyuma ya Panzia
6. Alfu lela ulela Kitabu cha 1
7. Njama by A. E. Musiba
8. Hofu by A.E. Musiba
9.kikosi cha kisasi by A. E.Musiba
10.Mbali na Nyumbani by Adam shafii
11. Haini by Adam Shafii
12. Mtambo wa mauti by Ben R Mtobwa
13. A man who sold his ferrari
14.
 
Mkuu 2017 nilisoma vitabu 50.Sio swala la llkuwa na muda bali ni swala la kupangilia muda wako
Vitabu vina umuhimu wake kwenye maisha so najiwekea ratiba ya kusoma kama ilivo ratiba ya kula
 
Hongera sana,natamani hicho cha Mtobwa namba 12 nasikia ni bonge la kitabu
 
Ushauri utazingatiwa mkuu,huwa nasoma.mchanganyiko kutokana mazingira ya wakati husika
Ushauri wako ntauzingatia sana mkuu
 
naomba kopi ya namba 18
 
Hicho namba kumi unaweza kuniazima nisome boss?
 
Kwenye orodha sioni vitabu vya kijana wetu Yeriko Nyerere!
 
