Ninampenda Haika Lawere

Dear Haika



Ninahisi Ingekuwa kukupenda wewe ni amri ya 11 basi ingempasa Musa kupanda kwenye mlima mwingine kwenda kuichukua hiyo amri. Tabasamu lako ni sawa na asali inayomiminika kutoka kwenye nchi ya ahadi. Ninachotaka kwa sasa ni kuwa mfungwa wa maisha kwenye gereza la moyo wako.



You have stolen my heart. Even Solomon with all his wisdom could not count the number of times you have stolen my heart like a sanctified thief in the midnight prayer hour. When you smile, the walls of my worries fall down faster than Jericho after seven trumpet blasts.



You are the Proverbs 31 woman mixed with holy laughter. I believe Heaven bears witness that after God created you, the angels probably whispered, “Her man will never recover from this blessing.”