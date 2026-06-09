Ninampenda Haika Lawere

Ninampenda Haika Lawere

MamaSamia2025

MamaSamia2025

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Dear Haika

Ninahisi Ingekuwa kukupenda wewe ni amri ya 11 basi ingempasa Musa kupanda kwenye mlima mwingine kwenda kuichukua hiyo amri. Tabasamu lako ni sawa na asali inayomiminika kutoka kwenye nchi ya ahadi. Ninachotaka kwa sasa ni kuwa mfungwa wa maisha kwenye gereza la moyo wako.

You have stolen my heart. Even Solomon with all his wisdom could not count the number of times you have stolen my heart like a sanctified thief in the midnight prayer hour. When you smile, the walls of my worries fall down faster than Jericho after seven trumpet blasts.

You are the Proverbs 31 woman mixed with holy laughter. I believe Heaven bears witness that after God created you, the angels probably whispered, “Her man will never recover from this blessing.”
 
MamaSamia2025 said:
Dear Haika

Ninahisi Ingekuwa kukupenda wewe ni amri ya 11 basi ingempasa Musa kupanda kwenye mlima mwingine kwenda kuichukua hiyo amri. Tabasamu lako ni sawa na asali inayomiminika kutoka kwenye nchi ya ahadi. Ninachotaka kwa sasa ni kuwa mfungwa wa maisha kwenye gereza la moyo wako.

You have stolen my heart. Even Solomon with all his wisdom could not count the number of times you have stolen my heart like a sanctified thief in the midnight prayer hour. When you smile, the walls of my worries fall down faster than Jericho after seven trumpet blasts.

You are the Proverbs 31 woman mixed with holy laughter. I believe Heaven bears witness that after God created you, the angels probably whispered, “Her man will never recover from this blessing.”
Click to expand...
Umri wa mama yako ujue
 
MamaSamia2025 said:
Dear Haika

Ninahisi Ingekuwa kukupenda wewe ni amri ya 11 basi ingempasa Musa kupanda kwenye mlima mwingine kwenda kuichukua hiyo amri. Tabasamu lako ni sawa na asali inayomiminika kutoka kwenye nchi ya ahadi. Ninachotaka kwa sasa ni kuwa mfungwa wa maisha kwenye gereza la moyo wako.

You have stolen my heart. Even Solomon with all his wisdom could not count the number of times you have stolen my heart like a sanctified thief in the midnight prayer hour. When you smile, the walls of my worries fall down faster than Jericho after seven trumpet blasts.

You are the Proverbs 31 woman mixed with holy laughter. I believe Heaven bears witness that after God created you, the angels probably whispered, “Her man will never recover from this blessing.”
Click to expand...
Love have got no limit that why we are free to express our feelings to someone we love
 
MamaSamia2025 said:
Dear Haika

Ninahisi Ingekuwa kukupenda wewe ni amri ya 11 basi ingempasa Musa kupanda kwenye mlima mwingine kwenda kuichukua hiyo amri. Tabasamu lako ni sawa na asali inayomiminika kutoka kwenye nchi ya ahadi. Ninachotaka kwa sasa ni kuwa mfungwa wa maisha kwenye gereza la moyo wako.

You have stolen my heart. Even Solomon with all his wisdom could not count the number of times you have stolen my heart like a sanctified thief in the midnight prayer hour. When you smile, the walls of my worries fall down faster than Jericho after seven trumpet blasts.

You are the Proverbs 31 woman mixed with holy laughter. I believe Heaven bears witness that after God created you, the angels probably whispered, “Her man will never recover from this blessing.”
Click to expand...
Phares Magesa alikuwa anavumilia mengi ,kuishi na mwanamke kama Haika Lawere inahitaji moyo ya chuma na roho ya paka.
 
MamaSamia2025 said:
Dear Haika

Ninahisi Ingekuwa kukupenda wewe ni amri ya 11 basi ingempasa Musa kupanda kwenye mlima mwingine kwenda kuichukua hiyo amri. Tabasamu lako ni sawa na asali inayomiminika kutoka kwenye nchi ya ahadi. Ninachotaka kwa sasa ni kuwa mfungwa wa maisha kwenye gereza la moyo wako.

You have stolen my heart. Even Solomon with all his wisdom could not count the number of times you have stolen my heart like a sanctified thief in the midnight prayer hour. When you smile, the walls of my worries fall down faster than Jericho after seven trumpet blasts.

You are the Proverbs 31 woman mixed with holy laughter. I believe Heaven bears witness that after God created you, the angels probably whispered, “Her man will never recover from this blessing.”
Click to expand...
Hilo feminisist litakudekisha hadi ukome
 
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