My Movies Dialogue Diary..

THE DARK KNIGHT QUOTES

The Joker: Enter quote here...Madness, as you know, is like gravity, all it takes is a little push.

The Joker: Ya wanna know how I got these scars? My father; was a drinker; and a fiend. And one night, he goes off craazier than usual. Mommy grabs the kitchen knife to defend herself. He doesn't like that. Not. One. Bit. So, me watching, he takes the knife to her, laughing while he does it. He turns to me and say, "Why so Serious?". He comes at me with the knife. "Why so serious?". Sticks the blade in my mouth. "Let's put a smile on that face!". Aaaaaand. (Turns to hostage behind victim) "Why so serious?" (cuts victim's mouth)

Harvey Dent: It's not about what I want. It's about what's fair!



The Joker: We made it.



The Joker: Don't talk like you're one of them! You're not, even if you'd like to be. To them you're just a freak, like me. They need you right now, but when they don't, they'll cast you out—like a leper. See, their morals, their "code"…it's a bad joke, dropped at the first sign of trouble. They're only as good as the world allows them to be. I'll show you, when the chips are down, these—ah—"civilised people"? They'll eat each other. See, I'm not a monster. I'm just ahead of the curve.



Alfred: Some men just want to watch the world burn.



Joker: Hi.



Gordon: He's the hero Gotham deserves, but not the one it needs right now. So we'll hunt him. Because he can take it. Because he's not our hero. He's a silent guardian. A watchful protector.



Joker: See I'm a man of simple taste. I like things such as gunpowder...dynamite and...gasoline!



Joker: What doesn't kill you makes you stranger.



Gordon: Because we have to chase him. Because he's the hero Gotham deserves, but not the one it needs right now, so we'll hunt him. Because he can take it, because he's not a hero. He's a silent guardian, a watchful protector, a Dark Knight.



Joker: Its simple, we kill the Batman.

Maroni: If its so simple, why haven't you done it yet?

Joker: If your good at something never do it for free.

Chechen: How much you want?

Joker: Half.



Gambol: You're just a freak in a cheap suit.

Joker: The suit, it ain't cheap, you oughta know you bought it.



Harvey Dent: Carbon fibre, 28 calibre, Made in China, if you want to kill a public servant Mr Maroni i recommend you buy American.



Man No. 1: what gives you the right?! What makes you different from the rest of us?

Batman/Bruce Wayne: I'm not wearing hockey pads.



Alfred: Shall you be taking the Batpod sir?

Batman/Bruce Wayne: In the middle of the day Alfred?

Alfred: The Lamborghini then? Much more subtle.



Harvey Dent: You either die a hero or live long enough to see yourself become the villain.



Fat Thug: I don't feel good.

Murphy: You're a cop-killer, you're lucky to be feeling anything below the neck!



Natascha: But this is a democracy, Harvey.

Harvey Dent: When their enemies were at the gates, the Romans would suspend democracy and appoint one man to protect the city, and it wasn't considered an honor it was considered a public service.

Rachel Dawes: Harvey, the last man that they appointed to protect the republic was named Caesar and he never gave up his power.

Harvey Dent: Okay fine...you either die a hero, or you live long enough to see yourself become the villain.



Joker: I want my phone call.



Joker: You know what I've noticed? Nobody panics when things go "according to plan". Even if the plan is horrifying. If, tomorrow, I tell the press that, like, a gang banger will get shot, or a truckload of soldiers will be blown up, nobody panics, because it's all "part of the plan". But when I say that one little old mayor will die, well then everyone loses their minds!



Joker: Let's put a smile on that face!



Gambol: You think you can steal from us and just walk away?

Joker: Yeah.



Batman/Bruce Wayne: People are dying, Alfred. What would you have me do?

Alfred: Endure, Master Wayne. Take it. They'll hate you for it, but that's the point of Batman, he can be the outcast. He can make the choice that no one else can make, the right choice.

Batman/Bruce Wayne: Well today I found out what Batman can't do. He can't endure this. Today you get to say "I told you so."

Alfred: Today, I don't want to.

Alfred: But I did bloody tell you.



Batman/Bruce Wayne: What about getting back into the plane?

Lucius Fox: I'd recommend a good travel agent.

Batman/Bruce Wayne: Without it landing.

Lucius Fox: Now that's more like it, Mr. Wayne.



Joker: Wanna know how I got these scars?



Grumpy: Three of a kind. Let's do this.

Chuckles: That's it? Three guys?

Grumpy: There's two on the roof. Every guy is an extra share. Five shares is plenty.

Chuckles: Six shares. Don't forget the guy who planned the job.

Grumpy: Yeah? He thinks he can sit it out and still take a slice then I get why they call him the Joker.



Harvey Dent: [on TV] I don't know about Mr. Lau's travel arrangements, but I'm sure glad he's here.

Chechen: I put word out. We hire the clown. [looks at the others] He was right. We have to fix real problems: Batman. [They don't see Gordon enter]

Gordon: Ah our boy looks good on the tube

Maroni: You sure you want to embarrass me in front of my friends, Lieutenant?

Gordon: Don't worry. They're coming too.



Batman/Bruce Wayne: That wasn't... exactly what I had in mind when, uh, I said I wanted to inspire people.

Alfred: I know.



Rachel Dawes: We'll never be able to link the gun to Maroni, so we won't be able to charge him. But the fact they're trying to kill you means we're getting to them.

Harvey Dent: I'm glad you're so pleased, Rachel. I'm fine, by the way.

Rachel Dawes: Come on, Harvey. You're Gotham's DA. You're not getting shot at for doing your job right.



Batman/Bruce Wayne: You're the one pointing the gun, Harvey. So point it at the people responsible.

Harvey Dent: Fair enough. [to Batman] You first. [Flips the coin, Damage side falls Shoots Batman and points the gun at himself] My turn. [Fair side falls]

Gordon: Harvey, You're right. Rachel's death was my fault. Please don't punish the boy, Please punish me.

Harvey Dent: I'm about to. Tell your boy its gonna be all right Gordon. Lie.. like I lied.

Gordon: It's going to be alright, son [Harvey throws coin, Batman jumps up on him & both falls as the coin lands on the damaged side]

Gordon: [after Bruce saves Reese by blocking a truck with his car] It's mister Wayne, isn't it? That was a very brave thing you did!

Batman/Bruce Wayne: Trying to catch the light?

Gordon: You weren't protecting the van?

Batman/Bruce Wayne: Why, who's in it? [Reese steps out, sees Bruce, who nods slightly] Do you think I should go to the hospital?

Gordon: You don't watch a whole lot of news, do you, Mr. Wayne?



Harvey Dent: Remember that name you all had for me when I was at Internal Affairs? What was it, Gordon?

Gordon: Harvey, I...

Harvey Dent: Say it. Say it!

Gordon: Two-Face. Harvey Two-Face.

Harvey Dent: [turns his head, showing Gordon the mutilated side of his face] Why should I hide who I am?

Gordon: Barbara, calm down.

Barbara Gordon: He has the kids!

Harvey Dent: Hello, Jim.

Gordon: Harvey? Where's my family?

Harvey Dent: Where my family died.



Rachel Dawes: I don't have an answer

Harvey Dent: Well, I guess no answer is a no.

Rachel Dawes: Harvey...

Harvey Dent: It's someone else, isn't it? Just tell me it's not Wayne, the guy's a complete...

Rachel Dawes: [Bruce comes up behind him and grabs in a chokehold] What are you doing?

Batman/Bruce Wayne: as Harvey falls unconscious] They're coming for him!

Harvey Dent: you can throw a party, Wayne. I'll give you that. Thanks again. You kind if I borrow Rachel?

Gambol: You think you can steal from us and then walk away?

Joker: Ya

Gambol: I'm puttin' the word out. Five hundred grand for this clown dead. A million alive, so I can teach him some manners first.

Joker: Why don't you just give me a call when you start taking things a little more seriously. Here's my card (pulls out a Joker playing card).

Joker: Soon Little Gambol... Won't have nickel for his grandma.

Gambol: Enough from the clown!

Joker: (Reveals the grenades in his jacket) Lets not "blow" things out of proportion.

Joker: They need you right now, but when they don't, they'll cast you out, like a leper! You see, their morals, their code, it's a bad joke. Dropped at the first sign of trouble. They're only as good as the world allows them to be. I'll show you. When the chips are down, these... these civilized people, they'll eat each other. See, I'm not? a monster. I'm just ahead of the curb.



Crime Boss: You think you can just walk in here and steal all of our stuff!

Joker: Yes.



Joker: I just did what I do best. I took your little plan and I turned it on itself. Look what I did to this city with a few drums of gas and a couple of bullets. Hmmm? You know... You know what I've noticed? Nobody panics when things go "according to plan". Even if the plan is horrifying! If, tomorrow, I tell the press that, like, a gang banger will get shot, or a truckload of soldiers will be blown up, nobody panics, because it's all "part of the plan". But when I say that one little old mayor will die, well then everyone loses their minds! [Joker hands Two-Face a gun and points it at himself]

Joker: Introduce a little anarchy. Upset the established order, and everything becomes chaos. I'm an agent of chaos. Oh, and you know the thing about chaos? It's fair! [Still holding the gun, Two-Face pauses and takes out his coin]

Harvey Dent: [Showing Joker the good side] You live.

Harvey Dent: [Showing the scarred side] You die.

Joker: [Over the PA] Tonight you're all gonna be part of a social experiment. Through the magic of diesel fuel and ammonium nitrate, I'm ready right now to blow you all sky high. Anyone attempts to get off their boat, you all die. Each of you has a remote... to blow up the other boat. At midnight, I blow you all up. If, however, one of you presses the button, I'll let that boat live. So, who's it going to be: Harvey Dent's most wanted scumbag collection, or the sweet and innocent civilians? You choose... oh, and you might want to decide quickly, because the people on the other boat might not be so noble.



Joker: [To Detective Stephens] Do you want to know why I use a knife? Guns are too quick. You can't savor all the... little emotions. In... you see, in their last moments, people show you who they really are. So in a way, I know your friends better than you ever did. Would you like to know which of them were cowards?



Joker: Oh, you. You just couldn't let me go, could you? This is what happens when an unstoppable force meets an immovable object. You truly are incorruptible, aren't you? You won't kill me out of some misplaced sense of self-righteousness. And I won't kill you because you're just too much fun. I think you and I are destined to do this forever.

Batman/Bruce Wayne: You'll be in a padded cell forever.

Joker: Maybe we can share one. You know, they'll be doubling up, the rate this city's inhabitants are losing their minds.

Batman/Bruce Wayne: This city just showed you that it's full of people ready to believe in good.

Joker: Until their spirit breaks completely. Until they get a good look at the real Harvey Dent, and all the heroic things he's done. You didn't think I'd risk losing the battle for Gotham's soul in a fist fight with you? No. You need an ace in the hole. Mine's Harvey.

Batman/Bruce Wayne: What did you do?

Joker: I took Gotham's white knight and I brought him down to our level. It wasn't hard. You see, madness, as you know, is like gravity. All it takes is a little push! [the Joker laughs hysterically as Batman races off and the cops come to take the Joker into custody]



Batman/Bruce Wayne: Targeting me won't get their money back. I knew the mob wouldn't go down without a fight, but this is different. They crossed the line.

Alfred: You crossed the line first, sir. You squeezed them, you hammered them to the point of desperation. And in their desperation, they turned to a man they didn't fully understand.

Batman/Bruce Wayne: Criminals aren't complicated, Alfred. Just have to figure out what he's after.

Alfred: With respect Master Wayne, perhaps this is a man that you don't fully understand, either. A long time ago, I was in Burma. My friends and I were working for the local government. They were trying to buy the loyalty of tribal leaders by bribing them with precious stones. But their caravans were being raided in a forest north of Rangoon by a bandit. So, we went looking for the stones. But in six months, we never met anybody who traded with him. One day, I saw a child playing with a ruby the size of a tangerine. The bandit had been throwing them away.

Batman/Bruce Wayne: So why steal them?

Alfred: Well, because he thought it was good sport. Because some men aren't looking for anything logical, like money. They can't be bought, bullied, reasoned, or negotiated with. Some men just want to watch the world burn.



Wuertz: Dent. Jesus. I thought you was dead.

Gordon: Because he's the hero Gotham deserves, but not the one it needs right now. So we'll hunt him. Because he can take it. Because he's not a hero. He's a silent guardian. A watchful protector. A Dark Knight.



Alfred: Because some men aren't looking for anything logical, like money. They can't be bought, bullied, reasoned, or negotiated with. Some men just want to watch the world burn.



Joker: [over the PA] Tonight you're all gonna be part of a social experiment. Through the magic of diesel fuel and ammonium nitrate, I'm ready right now to blow you all sky high. Anyone attempts to get off their boat, you all die. Each of you has a remote... to blow up the other boat. At midnight, I blow you all up. If, however, one of you presses the button, I'll let that boat live. So, who's it going to be: Harvey Dent's most wanted scumbag collection, or the sweet and innocent civilians? You choose... oh, and you might want to decide quickly, because the people on the other boat might not be so noble.



Joker: [to Det. Stephens] Do you want to know why I use a knife? Guns are too quick. You can't savor all the... little emotions. In... you see, in their last moments, people show you who they really are. So in a way, I know your friends better than you ever did. Would you like to know which of them were cowards?



Batman/Bruce Wayne: Batman: What did you do?

Joker: The Joker: I took Gotham's white knight and I brought him down to our level. It wasn't hard. You see, madness, as you know, is like gravity. All it takes is a little push! [the Joker laughs hysterically as Batman races off and the cops come to take the Joker into custody]

Batman/Bruce Wayne: This city just showed you that it's full of people ready to believe in good.

Joker: The Joker: Until their spirit breaks completely. Until they get a good look at the real Harvey Dent, and all the heroic things he's done. You didn't think I'd risk losing the battle for Gotham's soul in a fistfight with you? No. You need an ace in the hole. Mine's Harvey.

James Gordon: Why is he running, Dad? he didn't do anything wrong

Gordon: Because he's the hero Gotham deserves but not the hero we need right know

Batman/Bruce Wayne: More copycats last night, Alfred. with guns

Alfred: Why don't you hire them and take a weekend off

Alfred: Did you maul by a tiger?

Batman/Bruce Wayne: It was a dog

Alfred: Huh?

Batman/Bruce Wayne: It was a big dog

Joker: You complete me

Batman/Bruce Wayne: You're a garbage. you kill for money

Joker: Don't talk like you're one of them, you're not. To them you're just a freak. Like me

Joker: This is what happens when an unstoppable force meets an immovable object. I think you and I are destined to do this forever.

Batman/Bruce Wayne: You'll be in a padded cell forever.

Joker: Maybe we can share one.



Don't talk like one of them. You're not! Even if you'd like to be. To them, you're just a freak, like me! They need you right now, but when they don't, they'll cast you out, like a leper! You see, their morals, their code, it's a bad joke. Dropped at the first sign of trouble. They're only as good as the world allows them to be. I'll show you. When the chips are down, these... these civilized people, they'll eat each other. See, I'm not a monster. I'm just ahead of the curve.

I just did what I do best. I took your little plan and I turned it on itself. Look what I did to this city with a few drums of gas and a couple of bullets. Hmmm? You know... You know what I've noticed? Nobody panics when things go "according to plan." Even if the plan is horrifying! If, tomorrow, I tell the press that, like, a gang banger will get shot, or a truckload of soldiers will be blown up, nobody panics, because it's all "part of the plan". But when I say that one little old mayor will die, well then everyone loses their minds! Introduce a little anarchy. Upset the established order, and everything becomes chaos. I'm an agent of chaos. Oh, and you know the thing about chaos? It's fair!

Joker: How about a magic trick? I'm going to make this pencil disappear.



Joker: I'm a dog chasing cars.



James Gordon: Because he's the hero Gotham deserves, but not the one it needs right now. So we'll hunt him because he can take it. Because he's not our hero. He's a silent guardian, a watchful protector. A dark knight.



Joker: Let's not blow things out of proportion.



Batman/Bruce Wayne: Do you think I should go to the hospital?

Gordon: You don't watch the news much, do you?



Batman/Bruce Wayne: You don't want to hurt the boy, Harvey.

Harvey Dent: It's not about what I want, it's about what's fair! You thought we could be decent men in an indecent time! But you were wrong. The world is cruel, and the only morality in a cruel world is chance. Unbiased, unprejudiced... fair. His son's got the same chance she had. Fifty-fifty.

Batman/Bruce Wayne: What happened to Rachel wasn't chance. We decided to act. We three.

Harvey Dent: Then why was it me who was the only one who lost everything?

Batman/Bruce Wayne: It wasn't...

Harvey Dent: The Joker chose me!

Batman/Bruce Wayne: Because you were the best of us. He wanted to prove that even someone as good as you could fall.

Harvey Dent: And he was right.



Joker: And here... we... go!



Joker: Good evening, ladies and gentlemen. We are tonight's entertainment!



That's a lot of money. If this Joker guy was so smart, he would've had us bring a bigger car. [cocks pistol] I'm bettin' the Joker told you to kill me as soon as we loaded the cash.

[scoffs] No, no, no, no, I kill the bus driver.

Grumpy: Bus driver? What bus driver?



[sighs] Hi. You know...I don't want there to be any hard feelings between us, Harvey. When you and uh, uh-

Harvey Dent: Rachel!

Joker: Rachel, were being abducted, I was sitting in Gordon's cage. I mean, I didn't rig those charges.

Harvey Dent: Your men, your plan.

Joker: Do I really look like a guy with a plan?



Mayor: The public likes you. That's the only reason that this might fly, but it's all on you. They're all gonna come after you, now. Politicians, journalists, cops. Anyone whose wallet is about to get tight. Are you up for it? You better be. Cause if they get anything on you, those criminals are put back on the streets, followed swiftly by you and me.



Three of a kind. Let's do this.

That's it, three guys?

Two guys on the roof. Every guy gets a share. Five shares is plenty.

Six shares. Don't forget the guy who planned the job.

He thinks he can sit it out and still take a slice. I know why they call him the 'Joker'.



Alfred: Some men aren't looking for anything logical, like money. They can't be bought, bullied, reasoned, or negotiated with. Some men just want to watch the world burn.



Batman/Bruce Wayne: You're garbage who kills for money.

Joker: You'll see. I'll show you.



Joker: Oh, you. You just couldn't let me go, could you? This is what happens when an unstoppable force meets an immovable object. You truly are incorruptible, aren't you? You won't kill me out of some misplaced sense of self-righteousness. And I won't kill you because you're just too much fun. I think you and I are destined to do this forever.

Batman/Bruce Wayne: You'll be in a padded cell forever.

Joker: Maybe we can share one. You know, they'll be doubling up, the rate this city's inhabitants are losing their minds.

Batman/Bruce Wayne: This city just showed you that it's full of people ready to believe in good.

Joker: Until their spirit breaks completely.



Joker: Does Harvey know about you and his little bunny?

Batman/Bruce Wayne: Where are they?!

Joker: Killing is making a choice...

You choose between one life or the other. Your friend, the district attorney, or his blushing bride to be. [laughs]. You have nothing, nothing to threaten me with. Nothing to do with all your strength. Don't worry, I'm gonna tell you where they are. Both of 'em. And that's the point: you'll have to chose. He's at 250 52 st. and she's on Avenue X, at Cisco.

Batman/Bruce Wayne: What were trying to prove? That deep down, everyone's as ugly as you? You're alone!

Joker: You can't rely on anyone these days. You gotta do everything yourself, don't we! That's okay, I came prepared. It's a funny world we live in. Speaking of which, you know how I got these scars?

Batman/Bruce Wayne: No, but I know how you got these!



Batman/Bruce Wayne: Because sometimes the truth isn't good enough. Sometimes, people deserve more. Sometimes, people deserve to have their faith rewarded.



Joker: You changed things...forever.

Batman/Bruce Wayne: Then why do you want to kill me?

Joker: I don't, I don't want to kill you! What would I do without you? Go back to ripping off mob dealers? No, no, NO! No. You... you... complete me.

Batman/Bruce Wayne: You're garbage who kills for money.

Joker: Don't talk like one of them. You're not! Even if you'd like to be. To them, you're just a freak, like me! They need you right now, but when they don't, they'll cast you out, like a leper! You see, their morals, their code, it's a bad joke. Dropped at the first sign of trouble. They're only as good as the world allows them to be. I'll show you. When the chips are down, these... these civilized people, they'll eat each other. See, I'm not a monster. I'm just ahead of the curve.



Batman/Bruce Wayne: It's not that simple. With the Joker it never is.

Gordon: What's simple is that every second we don't go in there those people on the ferries get closer to blowing each other up!

Batman/Bruce Wayne: That won't happen.

Gordon: Then he'll blow both of them up!

Batman/Bruce Wayne: I need five minutes alone.

Gordon: No! There's no time! We have clear shots! Dent is in there with them. We have to save Dent! I have to save Dent! Get Ready!



Bank Manager: You'll see. I'll show you.

Joker: To them, you're just a freak. Like me.



Joker: Never start with the head, the victim gets all fuzzy. He can't feel the next

Joker: See?



Batman/Bruce Wayne: The bandit, in the forest in Burma, did you catch him?

Alfred: Yes

Batman/Bruce Wayne: How?

Alfred: We burned the forest down.



Maroni: I thought the D.A. just played golf with the mayor, things like that?

Harvey Dent: Tea off's one-thirty, more than enough time to put you away for life, Sally.



Batman/Bruce Wayne: You look tired, Alfred. You'll be all right without me?

Alfred: You can tell me the Russian for, "Apply your own bloody suntan lotion."

Joker: Oh, and by the way, the suit, it wasn't cheap. You oughta know, you bought it

Gordon: Harvey Dent never made it home.

Joker: Of course not.

Gordon: What have you done with him?

Joker: I was right here. Who did you leave him with? Your people? Assuming, of course, they are still *your* people, and not Maroni's. Does it depress you, commissioner? To know just how alone you really are? Does it make you feel responsible for Harvey Dent's current predicament?

Gordon: Where is he?

Joker: What's the time?

Gordon: What difference does that make?

Joker: Well, depending on the time, he may in one spot, or several.

Gordon: If we're gonna play games... I'm gonna need a cup of coffee.

Joker: Ah, the good cop, bad cop routine?

Gordon: Not exactly.



Joker: Are you the real Batman?

Brian: No.

Joker: No? Then why do you dress like him?

Brian: He's a symbol... that we don't have to be afraid of scum like you

Joker: Yeah, you do, Brian. You *really* do!



Loeb: You're unlikely to discover this for yourself, so take my word, the police commissioner gets a lot of threats. I found the appropriate response to these situations a long time ago.



Batman/Bruce Wayne: here is Dent?

Joker: You have all these rules and you think they'll save you.

Gordon: He's in control.

Batman/Bruce Wayne: I have one rule.

Joker: Oh, then that's the rule you'll have to break to know the truth.

Batman/Bruce Wayne: Which is?

Joker: The only sensible way to live in this world is without rules.

Joker: And tonight you're gonna break your one rule!

Batman/Bruce Wayne: I'm considering it.

Joker: Oh, there's only minutes left, so you're gonna have to play my little game if you want to save one of them

Joker: Those mob fools want you gone so they can get back to the way things were. But I know the truth: there's no going back. You've changed things... forever.



Batman/Bruce Wayne: Where is he?

Maroni: I don't know where he is, he found us!

Batman/Bruce Wayne: He must have friends!

Maroni: Friends? Have you *met* this guy?



Lucius Fox: It emits a high-frequency pulse for mapping an environment and records a response time.

Batman/Bruce Wayne: Sonar. Just like a...

[interrupting before he can say 'bat'] Like a *submarine*, Mr. Wayne. Like a submarine.

Chechen: Look at what your drugs did to my customers.

Scarecrow: Buyer beware. I told you my compound would take you places. I never said they'd be places you wanted to go.

Chechen: My business... repeat customers...

Scarecrow: If you don't like what I have to offer, you can buy from someone else. Assuming Batman left anyone to buy from.



Gambol: You think you can steal from us and just walk away?

Joker: Yeah.



Joker: If we don't deal with this now, soon little, uh, Gambol here won't be able to get a nickel for his grandma.

Gambol: Enough from the clown!

Ah-ta-ta-ta! Let's not *blow* this out of proportion.

Harvey Dent: Carbon fiber, .28 Caliber, made in China.

Harvey Dent: If you want to kill a public servant, Mr. Maroni, I recommend you buy American.

Judge Surrillo: Get him out of here!

Harvey Dent: But, Your Honor, I'm not done.



Batman/Bruce Wayne: Don't let me find you out here again.

Brian: We're trying to help you!

Batman/Bruce Wayne: I don't need help.

Scarecrow: Not my diagnosis!

Brian: What gives you the right? What's the difference between you and me?



Lucius Fox: Let me get this straight. You think that your client, one of the wealthiest, most powerful men in the world, is secretly a vigilante who spends his nights beating criminals to a pulp with his bare hands; and your plan, is to *blackmail* this person?

Lucius Fox: Good Luck



Alfred: Know your limits, Master Wayne.

Batman/Bruce Wayne: Batman has no limits.

Alfred: Well, you do, sir.

Batman/Bruce Wayne: Well, can't afford to know 'em.

Alfred: And what happens on the day that you find out?

Batman/Bruce Wayne: Well, we all know how much you love to say "I told you so."

Alfred: On that day, Master Wayne, even I won't want to. Probably.



Batman/Bruce Wayne: What about getting back into the plane?

Lucius Fox: I'd recommend a good travel agent.

Batman/Bruce Wayne: Without it landing.

Harvey Dent: Going to join your wife? Do you love her?

Maroni: Yes.

Harvey Dent: Did you ever wonder what it would be like to listen to her die?

Maroni: Look, take it up with the Joker. He killed your woman. He made you - like this.

Harvey Dent: The Joker's just a mad dog. I want whoever let him off the leash.



James Gordon: Did Batman save you, Daddy?

Gordon: Actually, this time I saved him.



Joker: Tonight you're all gonna be part of a social experiment. Through the magic of diesel fuel and ammonium nitrate, I'm ready right now to blow you all sky high. Anyone attempts to get off their boat, you all die. Each of you has a remote... to blow up the other boat. At midnight, I blow you all up. If, however, one of you presses the button, I'll let that boat live. So, who's it going to be: Harvey Dent's most wanted scumbag collection, or the sweet and innocent civilians? You choose... oh, and you might want to decide quickly, because the people on the other boat might not be so noble.



Alfred: I suppose they'll lock me up as well. As your accomplice...

Batman/Bruce Wayne: Accomplice? I'm going to tell them the whole thing was your idea.



Joker: Harvey, Harvey, Harvey Dent.

Joker: Oh, excuse me, I want to drive!



Batman/Bruce Wayne: Beautiful, isn't it?

Lucius Fox: Beautiful... unethical... dangerous. You've turned every cellphone in Gotham into a microphone.

Batman/Bruce Wayne: And a high-frequency generator-receiver.

Lucius Fox: You took my sonar concept and applied it to every phone in the city. With half the city feeding you sonar, you can image all of Gotham. This is *wrong*.

Batman/Bruce Wayne: I've gotta find this man, Lucius.

Lucius Fox: At what cost?

Batman/Bruce Wayne: The database is null-key encrypted. It can only be accessed by one person

Lucius Fox: This is too much power for one person.

Batman/Bruce Wayne: That's why I gave it to you. Only you can use it

Lucius Fox: Spying on 30 million people isn't part of my job description.



Chechen: What you do with all your money?

Joker: See, I'm a man of simple tastes. I enjoy dynamite, and gunpowder, and... gasoline!

Chechen: What the...?

Ah-ta-ta-ta-ta. And you know the thing they have in common? They're cheap.

Joker: We really should stop this fighting, otherwise we'll miss the fireworks!

Batman/Bruce Wayne: There won't *be* any fireworks!

Joker: And here... we... go!

Batman/Bruce Wayne: What were you trying to prove? That deep down, everyone's as ugly as you? You're alone!

Joker: Can't rely on anyone these days, you have to do everything yourself, don't we

Gordon: Everyone knows you're Gotham's White Knight.



Joker: Well, hello, beautiful. You must be Harvey's squeeze. And you *are* beautiful.

Joker: Oh, you look nervous. Is it the scars? You want to know how I got 'em?

Joker: Come here. Hey! Look at me. So I had a wife. She was beautiful, like you. Who tells me I worry too much. Who tells me I ought to smile more. Who gambles and gets in deep with the sharks. One day, they carve her face. And we have no money for surgeries. She can't take it. I just want to see her smile again. I just want her to know that I don't care about the scars. So... I stick a razor in my mouth and do this...to myself. And you know what? She can't stand the sight of me! She leaves. Now I see the funny side. Now I'm always smiling!

Joker: A little fight in you. I like that

Batman/Bruce Wayne: Then you're gonna love me.



Joker: You know, I'll settle for his loved ones.

Male Guest: We're not intimidated by thugs!

Bank Manager: You know, you remind me of my father.

Joker: I hated my father!

Rachel Dawes: Okay, stop!



Batman/Bruce Wayne: Targeting me won't get their money back. I knew the mob wouldn't go down without a fight, but this is different. They crossed the line.

Alfred: You crossed the line first, sir. You squeezed them, you hammered them to the point of desperation. And in their desperation, they turned to a man they didn't fully understand.

Batman/Bruce Wayne: Criminals aren't complicated, Alfred. Just have to figure out what he's after.

Alfred: With respect Master Wayne, perhaps this is a man that *you* don't fully understand, either. A long time ago, I was in Burma. My friends and I were working for the local government. They were trying to buy the loyalty of tribal leaders by bribing them with precious stones. But their caravans were being raided in a forest north of Rangoon by a bandit. So, we went looking for the stones. But in six months, we never met anybody who traded with him. One day, I saw a child playing with a ruby the size of a tangerine. The bandit had been throwing them away.

Batman/Bruce Wayne: So why steal them?

Alfred: Well, because he thought it was good sport. Because some men aren't looking for anything logical, like money. They can't be bought, bullied, reasoned, or negotiated with. Some men just want to watch the world burn.



Joker: Do you wanna know why I use a knife?



Joker: See I'm not a monster. I'm just ahead of the curve.



Judge Surrillo: Get the witness out of here.

Harvey Dent: But your honor, I'm not done.



Harvey Dent: You thought we could be decent men in an indecent time! ... The world is cruel, and the only morality in a cruel world is chance. Unbiased. Unprejudiced. Fair.

Gordon: Because he's the hero Gotham deserves, but not the one it needs right now. So, we'll hunt him, because he can take it. Because he's not our hero. He's a silent guardian. A watchful protector. A dark knight.



Harvey Dent: The world is cruel. And the only morality in a cruel world .. is chance. Unbiased.Unprejudiced.Fair.

Harvey Dent: It's not about what I want, it's what's fair!



Joker: This city deserves a better class of criminal. And I'm gonna give it to them.



Joker: Introduce a little anarchy. Upset the established order and everything becomes chaos. I'm an agent of chaos. Oh, and you know thing about chaos...it's fair.

Harvey Dent: You live...you die.

Joker: I took Gotham's white knight and I brought him down to our level. Wasn't hard. You see madness as you know is like gravity...all it takes is a little push. HAHAHAHAHAHAHA

Joker: So I had a wife. She was beautiful, like you. Who tells me I worry too much. Who tells me I ought to smile more. Who gambles and gets in deep with the sharks. One day, they carve her face. And we have no money for surgeries. She can't take it. I just want to see her smile again. I just want her to know that I don't care about the scars. So... I stick a razor in my mouth and do this...to myself. And you know what? She can't stand the sight of me! She leaves. Now I see the funny side. Now I'm always smiling!



Gordon: Because he's the hero Gotham deserves, but not the one it needs right now. So, we'll hunt him, because he can take it. Because he's not our hero. He's a silent guardian. A watchful protector. A dark knight.



Chechen: Look what your drugs did to my customers!

[stepping out from the back of a van] Buyer beware. I told you my compound would take you places. I never said they would be place you wanted to go.



Gordon: They'll hunt you.

Batman/Bruce Wayne: You'll hunt me. You'll condemn me. Set the dogs on me. Because that's what needs to happen. Because sometimes the truth isn't good enough. Sometimes people deserve more. Sometimes people deserve to have their faith rewarded.



Joker: I just want my phone call.



Joker: I'm going to make this pencil disapear...



You see, I'm a guy of simple taste. I enjoy dynamite, gunpowder and gasoline! [henchmen pour gasoline on money] And you know the thing that they have in common: they're cheap.

Gambol: You think you can steal from us and just walk away?!

Joker: Yeah.



Harvey Dent: You thought we could be decent men in an indecent time. But you were wrong. The world is cruel, and the only morality in a cruel world is chance.



Batman/Bruce Wayne: This city just showed you that it's full of people, ready to believe in good.

Joker: Until their spirit breaks completely. Until they get a look at the REAL Harvey Dent, and all of the heroic things he's done. You didn't think I'd, risk losing the battle for Gotham's soul in a fist fight with you? No, you need an ace in the hole...mine's Harvey.

Batman/Bruce Wayne: What did you do?

Joker: I took Gotham's white knight, and I...brought him down to our level. It wasn't hard, cause madness, (as you know) is like gravity; all it takes it a little PUSH.

Batman/Bruce Wayne: [After being asked what makes him different from his many copycats by one of them] I'm not wearing hockey pads!

Gordon: Because he's the hero Gotham deserves, but not the one it needs right now. So we'll hunt him. Because he can take it. Because he's not a hero. He's a silent guardian. A watchful protector. The Dark Knight



Joker: Tell your men they work for me now. This is MY city.

Chechen: It won't work. You're a FREAK!

Joker: A freak/ [pulls out knife] Why don't we cut you up into little pieces and feed you to your pooches, hmm? Then we'll see how loyal a hungry dog REALLY is!



Joker: See, madness, as you know, is like gravity; all it takes is a little push.



Batman/Bruce Wayne: Sometimes people deserve to have their faith rewarded

Joker: Do, I really look like a guy with a plan? You know what I am? I'm a dog chasing cars. I wouldn't know what to do with one if I caught it!



Lucius Fox: Let me get this straight. You think that your client, one of the wealthiest, most powerful men in the world, is secretly a vigilante, who spends his nights beating criminals to a pulp with his bare hands, and your plan is to blackmail this person?



Gambol: Put the word out! Five-hundred grand for this clown dead! A million alive, so I can teach him some manners first!



Lucius Fox: Are we talking rottweilers or chihuahuas?

Batman/Bruce Wayne: *cocks his head*

Lucius Fox: Should do fine against cats.



Batman/Bruce Wayne: I'm not wearing hockey pads.



James Gordon: Batman. Batman! Why is he running dad?

Because we have to chase him

Okay we're going in. Go go! Move!

He didn't do anything wrong.

Because he's the hero Gotham deserves, but not the one it needs right now. So we'll hunt him. Because he can take it. Because he's not a hero. He's a silent guardian. A watchful protector. The Dark Knight.



Joker: How about a magic trick...



Joker: If you are good at something,never do it for free

Batman/Bruce Wayne: Let her go.

Joker: Very poor choice of words.



Joker: Wanna know how I got these scars?



Harvey Dent: Rachel told me everything about you.

Batman/Bruce Wayne: I certainly hope not.

Harvey Dent: Any psychotic ex-boyfriends I should be aware of?

Alfred: Oh, you have no idea!



Lucius Fox: [After Wayne asks him a question concerning the new suit] Should do fine against cats!



Batman/Bruce Wayne: [to The Joker on top of a building] What were you trying to prove, that everyone is as ugly and twisted as you are on the inside?



Joker: You have nothing! Nothing to threaten with me with! Nothing to do with all your strength.

Maroni: from one professional to other if your trying to scare me pick a better spot from this height the fall would not kill me?

Batman/Bruce Wayne: I am counting on it

Harvey Dent: Alfred right you have know Rachel her whole life

Alfred: not yet sir?

Gordon: please Harvey don't punish the boy punish me

Harvey Dent: i am about to

Batman/Bruce Wayne: you don't want to hurt the boy Harvey

Harvey Dent: its not about what I want is about what's fair

Joker: can you please just give me a minute

We got you, you son of a bitch!

[batmen fires a wire underneath the truck]

He missed.

[truck flips upside down]

Good evening, ladies and gentlemen. We are tonight's entertainment!

It's not about the money. It's about, sending a message.

Joker: Little Gambol here won't be able to get a nickel for his grandma.

Batman/Bruce Wayne: So the sonar device is like a...

Lucius Fox: Submarine, Mr. Wayne, a submarine.



Come on, hit me, hit me!

[avoids the Joker and crashes]

Joker: When you're good at something, never do it for free!



Joker: Tell your men they work for me now. This is my city.



Scarecrow: Buyer Beware.I said my compound would take you places,I didn't say they'd take you places you wanted to go.

Chechen: My business,repeat customers.

Scarecrow: You don't like what I have to offer,you can buy from someone else.Assuming Batman left anyone to buy from.

Batman/Bruce Wayne: This city is full of people, ready to believe in good!



Alfred: Some people just wanna watch the world burn.

Joker: Wanna know how i got these scars?

Batman/Bruce Wayne: I'm not wearing hockey pads!



Joker: You've got a little fight in you. I like that.

Batman/Bruce Wayne: Sometimes the truth isn't good enough. Sometimes people deserve more. Sometimes people deserve, to have their faith rewarded.



Batman/Bruce Wayne: (To the Joker)You wanted me,here I am.

Joker: Come on,I want you to do it,I want you to do it.Come on,hit me.Hit me!

Dent. Jesus. I thought you were dead.

Joker: You want to know why I use a knife? Guns are too quick. You can't savor all the little ......emotions that come out. You see, in their last moments, people show you who they really are. Do you want to know which of your friends were cowards?

Batman/Bruce Wayne: Batman Has No Limits.

Gordon: Because he's the hero Gotham deserves, but not the one it needs right now. So we'll hunt him. Because he can take it. Because he's not our hero. He's a silent guardian, a watchful protector. A dark knight.



Batman/Bruce Wayne: If I get him to you, can you get him to talk?

Harvey Dent: I'll get him to sing.



Joker: You see, in there last moments people show you how they really are.

Harvey Dent: We thought we could be decent men, in an indecent time.



Alfred: ..some men just want to watch the world burn.

Batman/Bruce Wayne: I'm the hero Gotham deserves, but not the hero it needs.



Joker: We are tonight's entertainment!!

Batman/Bruce Wayne: I'm not wearing hockey pads!



Joker: How about a magic trick...



Joker: I believe whatever doesn't kills you, simply makes you....Stranger.

Joker: It's not about money! It's about sending a message! Everything burns.



Batman/Bruce Wayne: Then why did you wanna kill me?

Joker: [laughs} I don't wanna kill you! What would I do without you?! Go back to ripping off mob dealers?! No, no, no! You, COMPLETE me!



James Gordon: Because he's the hero Gotham deserves, but not the one it needs right now. So we'll hunt him. Because he can take it. Because he's not our hero. He's a silent guardian, a watchful protector. A dark knight.



Joker: Introduce a little anarchy. Upset the established order, and everything becomes chaos. I'm an agent of chaos. Oh, and you know the thing about chaos? It's fair!



Batman/Bruce Wayne: You either die a hero, or you live long enough to see yourself become the villain.

Joker: Joker: When you are good at something never, do it for free...

Joker: Madness is like gravity, all you need is a little push...



Batman/Bruce Wayne: "You either die a hero, or you live long enough to see yourself become the villain, I can do those things, because I'm not a hero, unlike Dent, I killed those people, that's what I can be, I'm whatever Gotham needs me to be. You'll hunt me, you'll condemn me, set the dogs on me, because that's what needs to happen, because sometimes the truth isn't good enough, sometimes people deserve more, sometimes people deserve to have their faith rewarded."

You wanna know why I use a knife? Guns are too quick. You can't savour.. all the... little... emotions. See, in their... last... moments, people show you who they really are. So in a way, I knew your friends better than you ever did. Would you like to know which of them were cowards?

Batman/Bruce Wayne: The bandit, in the forest in Burma, did you catch him?

Alfred: Yes.

Batman/Bruce Wayne: How?

Alfred: We burned the forest down.



Batman/Bruce Wayne: Let her go!

Joker: Very poor choice of words!



Lucius Fox: This wasn't in my job description.



Joker: Do I really look like a guy with a plan? You know what I am? I'm a dog chasing cars. I wouldn't know what to do with one if I caught it! You know, I just... *do* things.



Joker: If you're good at something, never do it for free.



Joker: Do I really look like a guy with a plan? You know what I am? I'm a dog chasing cars. I wouldn't know what to do with one if I caught it! You know, I just... *do* things.



Joker: You see? This is how crazy Batman's made Gotham! You want order in Gotham? Batman must take off his mask and turn himself in. Oh, and every day he doesn't, people will die. Starting tonight. I'm a man of my word.



Joker: Introduce a little anarchy. Upset the established order, and everything becomes chaos. I'm an agent of chaos. Oh, and you know the thing about chaos? It's fair!



I just did what I do best. I took your little plan and I turned it on itself. Look what I did to this city with a few drums of gas and a couple of bullets. Hmmm? You know... You know what I've noticed? Nobody panics when things go "according to plan." Even if the plan is horrifying! If, tomorrow, I tell the press that, like, a gang banger will get shot, or a truckload of soldiers will be blown up, nobody panics, because it's all "part of the plan". But when I say that one little old mayor will die, well then everyone loses their minds!

Joker: I just did what I do best. I took your little plan and I turned it on itself. Look what I did to this city with a few drums of gas and a couple of bullets. Hmmm? You know... You know what I've noticed? Nobody panics when things go 'according to plan.' Even if the plan is horrifying! If, tomorrow, I tell the press that, like, a gang banger will get shot, or a truckload of soldiers will be blown up, nobody panics, because it's all 'part of the plan'. But when I say that one little old mayor will die, well then everyone loses their minds!



Joker: All you care about is money. This city deserves a better class of criminal. And I'm gonna give it to them!



Joker: I had a vision, of a world without Batman. The mob ground out a little profit and the police tried to shut them down, one block at a time. And it was so... boring. I've had a change of heart. I don't want Mr. Reese spoiling everything, but why should I have all the fun? Let's give someone else a chance. If Coleman Reese isn't dead in sixty minutes then I blow up a hospital.



Joker: The only sensible way to live in this world is without rules.



Joker: Don't talk like one of them. You're not! Even if you'd like to be. To them, you're just a freak, like me! They need you right now, but when they don't, they'll cast you out, like a leper! You see, their morals, their code, it's a bad joke. Dropped at the first sign of trouble. They're only as good as the world allows them to be. I'll show you. When the chips are down, these... these civilized people, they'll eat each other. See, I'm not a monster. I'm just ahead of the curve.



Joker: I don't want to kill you! What would I do without you? Go back to ripping off mob dealers? No, no, NO! No. You... you... complete me.



Joker: See, this is how crazy Batman's made Gotham! If you want order in Gotham, Batman must take off his mask and turn himself in. Oh, and every day he doesn't, people will die, starting tonight. I'm a man of my word.



Joker: And you know the thing they have in common? They're cheap.



Joker: Can't rely on anyone these days, you have to do everything yourself, don't we!



Joker: I took Gotham's white knight and I brought him down to our level. It wasn't hard. You see, madness, as you know, is like gravity. All it takes is a little push!



Joker: This is what happens when an unstoppable force meets an immovable object. You truly are incorruptible, aren't you? You won't kill me out of some misplaced sense of self-righteousness. And I won't kill you because you're just too much fun. I think you and I are destined to do this forever.



Alfred: Some men aren't looking for anything logical, like money. They can't be bought, bullied, reasoned, or negotiated with. Some men just want to watch the world burn.



James Gordon: Batman. Batman! Why is he running dad?

Gordon: Because we have to chase him.

Uniform Cop: Okay we're going in. Go go! Move!

James Gordon: He didn't do anything wrong.

Gordon: Because he's the hero Gotham deserves, but not the one it needs right now. So we'll hunt him. Because he can take it. Because he's not a hero. He's a silent guardian. A watchful protector. The Dark Knight.



It's a funny world we live in. Speaking of which, do you know how I got these scars?

No. But I know how you got these!

Oohahahahahhahwahahahahahaa! Oh! Ugh you. You just couldn't let me go, could you? This is what happens when an unstoppable force meets an immovable object. You truly are incorruptible, aren't you? Huh? You won't kill me out of some misplaced sense of self-righteousness. And I won't kill you, because your just to much fun. I think you and I are destined to do this forever.

You'll be in a padded cell forever.

Maybe we can share one. You know they'll be doubling up the rate this cities inhabitants are losing their minds.

This city just showed you that its full of people, ready to believe in good.

Until there spirit breaks completely. Until they get a good luck at the real Harvey Dent and all the heroic things he's done. You didn't think I'd risk losing the battle for Gotham's soul in a fist fight with you? No. You need an ace in the hole. Mine's Harvey.

What did you do?

I took Gotham's white knight, and I brought him down to our level. It wasn't hard. Madness, as you know, is like gravity. All it takes is a little push.

Lucius Fox: Let me get this straight. Your think that your client, one of the wealthiest, most powerful men in the world, is secretly a vigilante who spends his nights beating criminals to a pulp with his bare hands? And your plan is to blackmail this person? Good luck.



Joker: You wanna know how I got these scars?



Gordon: Because he's the hero we deserve, but not the one we need right now.



Batman/Bruce Wayne: That bandit, in the forest at Burma, did you catch him?

Alfred: Yes.

Batman/Bruce Wayne: How?

Alfred: We burnt the forest down.



Joker: This town deserves a better class of criminal & I'm going to give it to em.



Alfred: Because some men aren't looking for anything logical, like money. They can't be bought, bullied, reasoned or negotiated with. Some men just want to watch the world burn.



Joker: This city deserves a better class of criminal... and I'm gonna give it to them.



Gambol: You think you can just steal from us and walk away!

Alfred: Some men just want to watch the world burn

Brian: What gives you the right? What's the difference between you and me?

Batman/Bruce Wayne: I'm not wearing hockey pads.



Alfred: he can be the outcast.he can make the choice that no one else can make.the right coice.

Joker: You've changed things...Forever. There's no going back. See, to them, you're just a freak. Like me.

Harvey Dent: You either die a hero, or you live long enough to see yourself become the villain.



You think you can just steal from us and walk away?

Yeah.

Gordon: He's the hero Gotham deserves but not the one it needs right now.



Joker: Let's not "blow" things out of proportion

You won't kill me out of some misplaced sense of self-righteousness ....... and I won't kill you, because your just too much fun

Joker: Do you want to know why I use a knife? Guns are too quick. You can't savor all the... little emotions. In... you see, in their last moments, people show you who they really are. So in a way, I know your friends better than you ever did. Would you like to know which of them were cowards?



Joker: You see, madness, as you know, is like gravity. All it takes is a little push!



Joker: Good evening, ladies and gentlemen.



Joker: This is what happens when an unstoppable force meets an immovable object.



Bank Manager: Criminals in this city used to believe in honor, respect. What do you believe in ! What do you believe in !

Oh, criminals in this town used to believe in things. Honor. Respect. Look at you! What do you believe in, huh? WHAT DO YOU BELIEVE IN?

Joker: I believe that whatever doesn't kill you simply makes you stranger .



I'm not a monster, I'm just ahead of the curve!

You can't kill me because your principles won't let you, and I can't kill you because you're just too fun.

Do I really look like a guy with a plan? You know what I am? I'm a dog chasing cars. I wouldn't know what to do with one if I caught it. You know, I just... do things.

Batman/Bruce Wayne: Why do you want to kill me.

[laughs] I don't want to kill you! What would I do without you? Go back to ripping off mob dealers? No, no, NO! No. You... you... complete me.

[bangs the jokers head on the table]

Never start with the head the victim gets all fuzzy you can't feel your neck.

[slams jokers hand]

See.

You wanted me here, here I am.

I wanted to see what you would do and you didn't disappoint. You let five people die, then you let them take your place, even to a guy like me that's cold.

Bank Manager: I'M A CHICKEN.



Joker: How about a magic trick?



Joker: And I thought my jokes were bad.



James Gordon: Why is he running dad?

Gordon: Because we have to chase him

He didn't do anything wrong.

Because he's the hero that Gotham deserves, but not that it needs right now. So we will hunt him. Beacuase he can take it. Because he is not a hero. He is a silent guardian. A watchful protector. A DARK KNIGHT.

Gordon: They will hunt you.

Batman/Bruce Wayne: You will hunt me, send the dogs to me.



Gordon: A hero, not the hero that we deserve to the hero we needed, nothing less to the knight.

Batman/Bruce Wayne: You die a hero, or you live long enough to see yourself become the villain. I can do both things.

Joker: I am an agent of chaos, do you wanna know what is chaos? It's fear.

Joker: I'm an agent of chaos. Oh, and you know the thing about chaos? It's fair!



Lucius Fox: Let me get this straight: You think that your client, one of the wealthiest, most powerful men in the world, is secretly a vigilante who spends his nights beating criminals to a pulp with his bare hands. And your plan, is to blackmail this person? Good luck.

Harvey Dent: Tell your son it's going to be alright, Gordon. Lie, like I lied.

James Gordon: It'll be okay, son.



A little fight in you. I like that.

Then you're going to love me.

Joker: Do I really look like a guy with a plan? You know what I am? I'm a dog chasing cars. I wouldn't know what to do with one if I caught it. You know, I just... do things. The mob has plans, the cops have plans, Gordon's got plans. You know, they're schemers. Schemers trying to control their little worlds. I'm not a schemer. I try to show the schemers how pathetic their attempts to control things really are. So, when I say...

Joker: If you're good at something, never do it for free.



Alfred: Perhaps master Wayne this is a man you don't fully understand [explains story of a thief stealing rubies in Burma and just throwing them away]

So why steal them?

Oh well because he thought it was good sport. Because some men arent looking for anything logical like money. They cant be bought, bullied, reasoned or negotiated with. Some men just want to watch the world burn.

Harvey Dent: When Rome was threatened by an enemy they used to suspend democracy and appoint one man to protect the republic

Harvey the last man they appointed to protect them was named caesar abd he never gave up his power!

Fine you either die a hero or you live long enough to see yourself become the villain.

[holding a knife inside Gambol's mouth] Wanna know how I got these scars? My father was... a drinker. And a fiend. And one night he goes off crazier than usual. Mommy gets the kitchen knife to defend

Joker: It's a funny world we live in. Speaking of which, do you know how I got these scars?

Batman/Bruce Wayne: No, but I know how you got these!



Wuertz: Dent. Jesus. I thought you was dead.

Joker: Do I really look like a guy with a plan? You know what I am? I'm a dog chasing cars. I wouldn't know what to do with one if I caught it. You know, I just... do things. The mob has plans, the cops have plans, Gordon's got plans. You know, they're schemers. Schemers trying to control their little worlds. I'm not a schemer. I try to show the schemers how pathetic their attempts to control things really are.

Joker: [speaking to Batman] I wanted to see what you'd do. And you didn't disappoint... You let five people die. Then, you let Dent take your place. Even to a guy like me, that's cold...



Joker: In... you see, in their last moments, people show you who they really are. So in a way, I know your friends better than you ever did. Would you like to know which of them were cowards?

Joker: Introduce a little anarchy. Upset the established order, and everything becomes chaos. I'm an agent of chaos. Oh, and you know the thing about chaos? It's fair!



Alfred: It'll be nice when Wayne Manor's rebuilt. Then you can swap not sleeping in a penthouse, for not sleeping in a mansion.



Scarecrow: I told you my drug would take you places, I never said they'd be places you wanted to go.

Joker: This city deserves a better classic criminal. And I'm gonna give it to them.

Chechen: What do you propose?

Joker: It's simple. We, uh, kill the Batman.

Maroni: If it's so simple, why haven't you done it already?

Joker: If you're good at something, never do it for free.



Joker: And... here... we... go!



Wuertz: Dent. Jesus. I thought you was dead.

Joker: I don't want to kill you! What would I do without you?... You... you... complete me.

Joker: Do you want to know why I use a knife? Guns are too quick. You can't savor all the... little emotions.

Harvey Dent: The world is cruel, and the only morality in a cruel world is chance. Unbiased, unprejudiced... fair.



Harvey Dent: you either die a hero or live long enough to be a villain

Joker: I took Gotham's white knight and brought him down to our level. See, madness, as you know, is like gravity. All it takes is a little push. (sick laughter)

Alfred: Things were always going to have to get worse before they got better.

Joker: Why don't you give me a call when you start taking things a little more seriously...heres my card

Joker: So you want order in gotham? Batman must take off his mask, and turn himself in...oh and every day he doesn't people will die......starting tonight....I'm a man of my word. HAHAHA!

Batman/Bruce Wayne: Let her go!

Joker: Poor choice of words [drops her off the side of the building]

Joker: Do you know how i got this scar? (joker pointing to his scar)

Batman/Bruce Wayne: No but i know how you got these! (shoots the bat things out of his arm)

Joker: This town deserves a better class of criminal, and I'm gonna give it to 'em

Batman/Bruce Wayne: You either die a hero or live long enough to be a villain.

Joker: I'm an agent of chaos.



Joker: You remind me of my father. I HATE MY FATHER

Joker: The Joker: [to Batman] Come on, I want you to do it, I want you to do it. Come on, hit me. *Hit me!*

Alfred: some men aren't looking for anything logical, like money. They can't be bought, bullied, reasoned or negotiated with. Some men just want to watch the world burn

Batman/Bruce Wayne: I don't wear a hockey mask

Joker: Why so serious?



Joker: Why so serious?



Joker: Never start with the head, the victim gets all fuzzy. He can't feel the next-

Batman/Bruce Wayne: *smashes Joker's hand*

Joker: *pause, no reaction* ... See?

Harvey Dent: Heads...you live, Tails...you die

Harvey Dent: Heads you live. Tails you die



Joker: You didn't think I would lose the fight for Gotham's soul in a fist fight with you? No you need an ace in the hole, mine's Harvey.

Batman/Bruce Wayne: What did you do?

Joker: I took Gotham's "White Knight" and brought him down to our level. It wasn't hard. You see madness is like gravity, all it needs is a little push!

Joker: Madness is like gravity. All it takes is a little push.



Batman/Bruce Wayne: I''m Not Wearing Hockey Pads.

Batman/Bruce Wayne: [punches the Joker in the face]

Joker: [laughs] You have nothing, nothing to threaten me with. Nothing to do with all your strength.



Harvey Dent: "You thought we could be decent men in an indecent time."

Batman/Bruce Wayne: "Sometimes the truth isn't good enough. Sometimes people deserve to have their faith rewarded"

Batman/Bruce Wayne: I'm Batman

Batman/Bruce Wayne: People are dying, Alfred. What would you have me do?

Alfred: Endure, Master Wayne. Take it. They'll hate you for it, but that's the point of Batman, he can be the outcast. He can make the choice that no one else can make. The right choice.

Batman/Bruce Wayne: Well today I found out what Batman can't do. He can't endure this. Today you get to say ''I told you so''.

Alfred: Today, I don't want to.

Alfred: But I did bloody tell you.



Bank Manager: WHAT DO YOU BELIEVE IN?

Joker: I believe whatever doesn't kill you, simply makes you...

Batman/Bruce Wayne: You either die a hero or you live long enough to see yourself become the villain.

Gordon: We bet it all on him, the joker took the best of us and tore him down.

Harvey Dent: The night is darkest just before the dawn. And I promise you, the dawn is coming.



Joker: A little fight in you, I like that.

Batman/Bruce Wayne: Then you're gonna love me.



Joker: Wanna know how I got these scars? My father was? a drinker and a fiend.And one night, he goes off crazier than usual. Mommy gets the kitchen knife to defend herself. He doesn?t like that. Not one bit. So, me watching, he takes the knife to her, laughing while he does it. He turns to me and he says ?Why so serious?? He comes at me with the knife. ?Why so SERIOUS?? Sticks the blade in my mouth. ?Lets put a smile on that face.? Andd? why so serious?

Harvey Dent: "It's not about what I want. It's about what's fair!!!"

Joker: Don't talk like one of them. You're not! Even if you'd like to be. To them, you're just a freak...like me! They need you right now, but when they don't, they'll cast you out, like a leper! You see, their morals, their code, it's a bad joke. Dropped at the first sign of trouble. They're only as good as the world allows them to be. I'll show you. When the chips are down, these... these civilized people, they'll eat each other. See, I'm not a monster. I'm just ahead of the curve.

Joker: Oh, you. You just couldn't let me go, could you? This is what happens when an unstoppable force meets an immovable object. You are truly incorruptible, aren't you? Huh? You won't kill me out of some misplaced sense of self-righteousness. And I won't kill you because you're just too much fun. I think you and I are destined to do this forever.



Alfred: Some men aren't looking for anything logical, like money. They can't be bought, bullied,reasoned or negotiated with. Some men just want to watch the world burn.



Harvey Dent: You either die a hero, or live long enough to become the villain.



Joker: A year ago, all these, uh, cops and lawyers wouldn't dare cross any of you. I mean, what happened, did your balls drop off or something?

Joker: Let's put a smile on that face!



Joker: You Complete Me!

Joker: I like this job - I like it!



Joker: ahhahahaha, ehehehe, ohohoh.... and I thought my jokes were bad.

Crime Boss: Tell me one thing so that I shouldn't let my men here pull your head off....

Joker: How about a magic trick?

Joker: I'm gonna make this pencil disappear....... TADA!!!! ...it's Bah, it's gone....



Crime Boss: $500 bucks for the clown dead..

Joker: How about alive?



Joker: Do I really look like a guy with a plan? I'm a dog chasing cars. I wouldn't know what to do with one if I caught it.

Joker: Why so serious?



Joker: Oh, you. You just couldn't let me go, could you? This is what happens when an unstoppable force meets an immovable object. You are truly incorruptible, aren't you? Huh? You won't kill me out of some misplaced sense of self-righteousness. And I won't kill you because you're just too much fun. I think you and I are destined to do this forever.



Joker: Why so serious? Let's put a smile on that face!



Joker: every thing burns.....

Alfred: A long time ago, I was in Burma, my friends and I were working for the local government. They were trying to buy the loyalty of tribal leaders by bribing them with precious stones. But their caravans were being raided in a forest north of Rangoon by a bandit. So we went looking for the stones. But in six months, we never found anyone who traded with him. One day I saw a child playing with a ruby the size of a tangerine. The bandit had been throwing them away.

Batman/Bruce Wayne: Then why steal them?

Alfred: Because he thought it was good sport. Because some men aren't looking for anything logical, like money. They can't be bought, bullied, reasoned or negotiated with. Some men just want to watch the world burn.



Joker: Why don't we cut you up into little pieces and feed you to your pooches? Hm? And then we'll see how loyal a hungry dog really is.



Harvey Dent: Look me in the eye, and tell me you're sorry!



Joker: I'm going to make this pencil disappear!



Joker: [holding a knife inside Gambol's mouth] Wanna know how I got these scars? My father was... a drinker. And a fiend. And one night he goes off crazier than usual. Mommy gets the kitchen knife to defend herself. He doesn't like that. Not-one-bit. So - me watching - he takes the knife to her, laughing while he does it! Turns to me, and he says, "why so serious, son?" Comes at me with the knife... "Why so serious?" He sticks the blade in my mouth... "Let's put a smile on that face!" And... [looks sidelong at Gambol's thug, watching the whole thing in horror]

Joker: Why so serious?



Grumpy: I'm betting The Joker told you to kill me soon as we loaded the cash.

Joker: No. No, no, no. I kill the bus driver.

Grumpy: [confused] Bus driver? What bus dri-? [a school bus drives through the wall and kills Grumpy]



Joker: [Batman slams The Joker's head on a table] Never start with the head, the victim gets all fuzzy.



Harvey Dent: The night is darkest just before the dawn. And I promise you, the dawn is coming.



Joker: It's not about money. It's about sending a message. "Everything burns"

Joker: You see I'm not a monster... I'm just ahead of the curve.

Joker: When the chips are down, these... these civilized people, they'll eat each other.

Joker: Why so serious?



Joker: Good evening, ladies and gentlemen. We are tonight's entertainment.



Alfred: Know you limits, Master Wayne.

Batman/Bruce Wayne: Batman has no limits.



Joker: I believe that what doesn't kill you simply makes you...stranger.



Alfred: Some men just like to watch the world burn.

Joker: I love this job, I love it!



Batman/Bruce Wayne: Now you see, not everyone has to have a heart as cruel as yours.



Batman/Bruce Wayne: You'll hunt me. You'll condemn me, set the dogs on me. Because that's what needs to happen. Because sometimes, truth isn't good enough. Sometimes people deserve more to have their faith rewarded.



Batman/Bruce Wayne: i have only one rule

Joker: then that's the rule you got to break



Joker: Why So Serious?

Harvey Dent: You either die a hero, or you live long enough to see your self become the villan.



Harvey Dent: you either die a hero or live long enough to see yourself become the villain



Joker: Let's put a smile on that face!



Joker: Why So Serious?



Joker: Upset the established order, and everything becomes, chaos. I'm an ancient of chaos.

Batman/Bruce Wayne: [to The Joker] You wanted me, here I am.



Joker: Come on, I want you to do it, I want you to do it. Come on, hit me. *Hit me!*