Mossad foiled 50 ISIS terror attacks in 20 countries, including Turkey

Mossad.jpg

Caption: Incoming Mossad director Yossi Cohen.
The Mossad and the IDF Intelligence branch prevented 50 terror attacks by ISIS and Iran in the past three years, many of them in Tukey, Channel 12 reported on Tuesday.

Twelve of the attacks were prevented in Turkey itself, which succeeded in foiling them thanks to Israeli-provided information to Turkish security services.

Relations between Israel and Turkey have been tense since 2010, when the Turkish ship Mavi Marmara attempted to break the blockade on Gaza and were intercepted by IDF forces in a violent incident that led to the death of nine of activists on board.

Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan is an outspoken critic of Israel, and hasn't left out an opportunity to display his dismay of the Jewish State.

Nevertheless, according to the report, the Turkish government received the necessary intel by Israel's security service to ensure that terror attacks could be prevented on its soil.

Source: The Jerusalem Post
 
Alvin A. said:
CIA haiifikii MOSSAD trust me mkuu? Hawa jamaa wamejipenyeza kima intelligence unit in the world
Utajipenyeza bila bajeti!? Wanapewa $3 bilioni kila mwaka ya ulinzi, Israel ni proxy state ya wazungu Mashariki ya Kati kama Hizbullah kwa Iran.
 
inamankusweke said:
utajipenyeza bila bajeti!?..wanapewa $3b kila mwaka ya ulinzi,israel ni proxy state ya wazungu mashariki ya kati kama hizbullah kwa iran
Do you know Israel controls US Senate? And most important units.

Google "Israel sinks US ship liberty" ujue jamaa walivyo mafia wahanga wamenyamaza coz ukiongea unauawa.
www.military.com

"The Day Israel Attacked America"

Extensive USS Liberty survivors interviews. Newly-released tapes obtained form the NSA under the Freedom of Information Act prove what every USS Liberty survivor, former Secretary of State Dean Rusk, and former Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff A
www.military.com www.military.com
 
Alvin A. said:
Do you know ISRAEL controls US Senate? And most important units

Google "Israel sinks US SHIP liberty" ujue jamaa walivyo mafia wahanga wamenyamaza ciz ukiongea unauawa
www.military.com

"The Day Israel Attacked America"

Extensive USS Liberty survivors interviews. Newly-released tapes obtained form the NSA under the Freedom of Information Act prove what every USS Liberty survivor, former Secretary of State Dean Rusk, and former Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff A
www.military.com www.military.com
Israel anafanya lobying (sina hakika kama spelling ni sahihi) kwa wanasiasa wa US, akitumia pia main stream media, kwa sasa kipindi cha internet anapata tabu sana kudhibiti habari za ukweli wake. Vijana wameanza kujenga chuki dhidi ya israel, hivyo baadaye kupoteza ushawishi kwa viongozi wa US, na hivyo kuhatarisha taifa la Israel. US anapomnyamazia Israel si kwamba hana cha kumfanya ila anaangalia faida kuu ya kumtumia Israel kwa maslahi yake.
 
inamankusweke said:
israel anafanya lobying (sina hakika kama spelling ni sahihi) kwa wanasiasa wa US,akitumia pia main stream media,kwa sasa kipindi cha internet anapata tabu sana kudhibiti habari za ukweli wake,vijana wameanza kujenga chuki dhidi ya israel,hivyo baadae kupoteza ushawishi kwa viongozi wa us,na hivyo kuhatarisha taifa la israel,us anapomnyamazia israel si kwamba hana cha kumfanya ila anaangalia faida kuu ya kumtumia israel kwa maslahi yake
Unakwama mkuu, Israel controls all the media, Hollywood, political leaders; unakumbuka US waliilaumu Russia kuingilia uchaguzi wa US?

Actually ni Israel ndiyo maana Trump amekuwa wa kwanza kuitambua Jerusalem kama capital of Israel.
 
