Mombasa is now 2nd most developed EAC city after Nairobi

These projects and other upcoming ones now have seen Mombasa become the 2nd most developed city in EAC.

Upcoming Mombasa Northern Bypass


Dongo Kundu Bypass


Dongo Kundu Special Economic Zone

Uhuru Kenyatta speech at the launch of Toyota Hilux Kenya new assembly plant in Mombasa



1571755837659.png




1571755852245.png


1571755862302.png



 
vulcan said:
These projects and other upcoming ones now have seen Mombasa become the 2nd most developed city in EAC.

Upcoming Mombasa Northern Bypass


Dongo Kundu Bypass


Dongo Kundu Special Economic Zone

Uhuru Kenyatta speech at the launch of Toyota Hilux Kenya new assembly plant in Mombasa



While the idea is to target cargo from Tanzania North eastern part, it is just coming at a wrong time as Magufuli is putting up massive investments around Tanga!

From expansion of airport to expansion of Tanga port aside a revamp of NGR to Arusha! There r no better times than these with JPM in reign. Not to forget already ongoing Uganda's pipeline where for its terminal, compensation has been carried out and land secured!


BTW i heard the Mteza bridge 1.4 km will be longest bridge in Kenya! Till when built can compete with Sealander bridge for now remains a render!
 
Geza Ulole said:
While the idea is to target cargo from Tanzania North eastern part, it is just coming at a wrong time as Magufuli is putting up massive investments around Tanga!

From expansion of airport to expansion of Tanga port aside a revamp of NGR to Arusha! There r no better times than these with JPM in reign. Not to forget already ongoing Uganda's pipeline where for its terminal, compensation has been carried out and land secured!


BTW i heard the Mteza bridge 1.4 km will be longest bridge in Kenya!Till when built can compete with Sealander bridge!
Lol. No one is interested in your cargo.
You really like flattering yourself.
Mombasa is being transformed into the industrial capital of East and Central Africa, and you are only thinking about your cargo?
 
kennedy0000 said:
Lol. No one is interested in your cargo.
You really like flattering yourself.
Mombasa is being transformed into the industrial capital of East and Central Africa, and you are only thinking about your cargo?
It's good when Mombasa n it's peer Tanga the EA capital of oil businesses r connected! JPM is way smarter than people could ever believe!



 
kifusi boy said:
NBO, Dar are giants of EA, wengine wote takataka
bro, kidogo tu nikurekebishe,,, usiwahi na narudia tena UsiwAhi weka Jiji la Nairobi na kijiji cha wavuvi 'darisalama' kwenye sentensi moja maanake itakua umeikosea heshima Jiji la Nairobi.
Nairobi size yake ni Jo'Burg na Cairo.
heshima ni muhimu bro!!!
 
Geza Ulole said:
Be prepaed from January 2020, u will need UDSM certificate as a proof of Kiswahili language proficiency! The rightfully owner will come calling for his change!
Pwahahahaaa...I am laughing my ass out.Do you even have the muscle to ask your own citizens of Swahili certification.Acha vichekesho
 
Depay said:
Pwahahahaaa...I am laughing my ass out.Do you even have the muscle to ask your own citizens of Swahili certification.Acha vichekesho
How do u laugh your ass out, do u laugh so hard your rectum pops through your anus? Thats so gayish.
 
Huu uzi huu hadi raha...ni povu zitamwagika, tena tusikubali uzikwe, timu Mambasa mpost kila siku kukumbushia...hehehe
Halafu niwakumbushie wale wanaikosea Nairobi heshima kwa kuitaja humu, wafahamu uchumi wa Nairobi pekee unatoshana na wa Tanzania yote, muungano wa mataifa hayo mawili yaani Danganyika na Zanzibar zote ukiunganisha ndio zinatoshana na uchumi wa Nairobi.
Dar ilikua inajitutumua kupumulia makalio ya Nairobi, ila sasa imepitwa na Mambasani, na wakicheza wafahamu Kisumu, Eldoret, Nakuru zipo njiani zinakuja.
 
Geza Ulole said:
Be prepaed from January 2020, u will need UDSM certificate as a proof of Kiswahili language proficiency! The rightfully owner will come calling for his change!
You must be mad to think any Kenyan with even a pass in Swahili in KCSE let alone a degree in Swahili Studies from the UoN/Kenyan univs. would want to taint himself with any certificate from UDSM. Tanzanian education is a joke!
 
