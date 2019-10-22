Mombasa is now 2nd most developed EAC city after Nairobi

vulcan said:



Upcoming Mombasa Northern Bypass





Dongo Kundu Bypass





Dongo Kundu Special Economic Zone



Uhuru Kenyatta speech at the launch of Toyota Hilux Kenya new assembly plant in Mombasa







These projects and other upcoming ones now have seen Mombasa become the 2nd most developed city in EAC. Click to expand...

While the idea is to target cargo from Tanzania North eastern part, it is just coming at a wrong time as Magufuli is putting up massive investments around Tanga!From expansion of airport to expansion of Tanga port aside a revamp of NGR to Arusha! There r no better times than these with JPM in reign. Not to forget already ongoing Uganda's pipeline where for its terminal, compensation has been carried out and land secured!BTW i heard the Mteza bridge 1.4 km will be longest bridge in Kenya! Till when built can compete with Sealander bridge for now remains a render!