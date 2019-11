Mjadala huru: Je, ni nini imekikumba Chama Cha Mapinduzi?

the Roman Empire fell slowly as a result of challenges from within and without, and changing over the course of hundreds of years until its form was unrecognizable. Because of the long process, different historians have placed an end date at many different points on a continuum. Perhaps the Fall of Rome is best understood as a compilation of various maladies that altered a large swath of human habitation over many hundreds of years. Read more: What Factors Caused the Fall of the Roman Empire?