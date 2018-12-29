Ladies, what would you prefer?


Meraki

Meraki

JF-Expert Member
Meraki

Meraki

JF-Expert Member
Joined Jan 26, 2018
Yes, as the title says....what would you, ladies, prefer?

It can be a not mind boggling thing to some of us here, but I request your preference should you find it useful to share.

What would you prefer, a man taking you out to dinner or a man making you dinner frequently?

Y'all welcome.

Sent using Jamii Forums mobile app
 
Minah24

Minah24

JF-Expert Member
Minah24

Minah24

JF-Expert Member
Joined Dec 26, 2017
Ngoja nitafute mkaliman ,ntarudi baadae
 
Khantwe

Khantwe

JF-Expert Member
Khantwe

Khantwe

JF-Expert Member
Joined Dec 20, 2012
So you are not a lady and you think it's sexy when a man prepares food for his woman, you should have waited for ladies' opinions otherwise you just wanted to convince us on the side you picked

Sent using Jamii Forums mobile app
 
Karucee

Karucee

JF-Expert Member
Karucee

Karucee

JF-Expert Member
Joined Mar 11, 2012
Both are very welcome suggestions.

You just alternate.

Ama una maana ukinipikia leo ndo hunipikii tena during the period we will be dating?
 
Meraki

Meraki

JF-Expert Member
Meraki

Meraki

JF-Expert Member
Joined Jan 26, 2018
