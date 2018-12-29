Ladies, what would you prefer?

- Joined
- Jan 26, 2018
- Messages
- 821
- Likes
- 947
- Points
- 180
Meraki
JF-Expert Member
Joined Jan 26, 2018
821 947 180
Yes, as the title says....what would you, ladies, prefer?
It can be a not mind boggling thing to some of us here, but I request your preference should you find it useful to share.
What would you prefer, a man taking you out to dinner or a man making you dinner frequently?
Y'all welcome.
Sent using Jamii Forums mobile app
It can be a not mind boggling thing to some of us here, but I request your preference should you find it useful to share.
What would you prefer, a man taking you out to dinner or a man making you dinner frequently?
Y'all welcome.
Sent using Jamii Forums mobile app