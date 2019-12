Kusema ukweli, wakoloni Tanzania yetu hawakuiibia kitu!

A member of JamiiForums' views on Colonialism and the idea of colonizers stealing from Africa



"Neither Germans nor the British stole anything from us. In fact they are the ones who suffered loss after investing heavily on us.



In that context, why did the late Mwalimu Nyerere and others fill us hatred against them? What did the whites steal from us?



The investments put on the infrastructure sector today by President Magufuli are a result of plans that were put in place by our colonizers.



It’s time to change the narrative, they are not our enemy."



On this topic, many have disagreed saying the damage caused by colonialism goes far beyond material things and overweighs the good things they did. Others have pointed out that they might have not robbed us of anything, but they are still our colonizers.