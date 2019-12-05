Kuondoka kwa Brookside Tanzania

Je kuondoka kwa Brookside kwenye soko la Tanzania ni kwa sababu ya 1. competitions among importers na domestics players 2. Wazalishaji wa ndani kuboresha bidhaa zao kiasi cha kuwavuta walaji 3. Protectionism au 4. Brookside been caught up with some malpractices?

One of Brookside staff who used to supply their products in our outlets told me that they have been without pay for months and all brookside offices are closed and they have no clue of what is going plus their pay, in-fact he told me they have been dumped with their employer.