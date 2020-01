Kenya na tanzania

Whats with our obsession with each other?! I mean Really!

Kwanini tusilinganishe na best practices ama malengo yetu? Utaskia daraja refu AMK (afrika mashariki na kati), mara airport nzuri kuzidi zote AMK, mara ghorofa refu AMK, mara class one this and that .......... i consider all these to be feel good statements which dont really mean anything.

My personal opinion

Lets say If Tanzania decided to build a cable stayed six lane bridge over point A and B to serve her citizens for a projected period of 50 years, now what usually happens on jf on threads similar to this (which i dont understand) is why would anyone see the need to compare it to another cable stayed bridge in another region or country for that matter as if they were buit side by side to serve the same purpose the same way?!