Katie Price (Jordan) has been declared bankrupt

Sky Eclat

Sky Eclat

JF-Expert Member
Joined
Oct 17, 2012
Messages
39,110
Points
2,000
Sky Eclat

Sky Eclat

JF-Expert Member
Joined Oct 17, 2012
39,110 2,000
Katie Price has been declared bankrupt in a hearing at the High Court, which was told she had failed to stick to a plan to repay her debts.
The former model and reality TV star was not present at the London hearing.
Last year, Price, 41, came to an arrangement with her creditors for a repayment plan known as an Individual Voluntary Arrangement (IVA).
But the insolvency practitioner overseeing her IVA said she had failed to keep to the terms of the agreement.
Now that she's been made bankrupt, the Official Receiver will take control of her financial affairs and property.
Price, who lives in West Sussex, found fame in the 1990s as a glamour model under the name Jordan and was once said to be worth more than £45 million.

www.bbc.co.uk

Katie Price declared bankrupt at High Court

A hearing is told the TV personality and model failed to stick to a plan to repay her debts.
www.bbc.co.uk
 
S

sacred wall

JF-Expert Member
Joined
Aug 9, 2017
Messages
312
Points
500
S

sacred wall

JF-Expert Member
Joined Aug 9, 2017
312 500
Sky Eclat said:
Katie Price has been declared bankrupt in a hearing at the High Court, which was told she had failed to stick to a plan to repay her debts.
The former model and reality TV star was not present at the London hearing.
Last year, Price, 41, came to an arrangement with her creditors for a repayment plan known as an Individual Voluntary Arrangement (IVA).
But the insolvency practitioner overseeing her IVA said she had failed to keep to the terms of the agreement.
Now that she's been made bankrupt, the Official Receiver will take control of her financial affairs and property.
Price, who lives in West Sussex, found fame in the 1990s as a glamour model under the name Jordan and was once said to be worth more than £45 million.

www.bbc.co.uk

Katie Price declared bankrupt at High Court

A hearing is told the TV personality and model failed to stick to a plan to repay her debts.
www.bbc.co.uk
Click to expand...
Madeni haya huwa yanatoka wapi? Yuko kwenye peak, anaingiza hela nyingi, huwa zinakwenda wapi? anafanya biashara gani mpaka zipotelee humo? Sky nieleze madeni yanakujaje kwa mfano?
 
Sky Eclat

Sky Eclat

JF-Expert Member
Joined
Oct 17, 2012
Messages
39,110
Points
2,000
Sky Eclat

Sky Eclat

JF-Expert Member
Joined Oct 17, 2012
39,110 2,000
sacred wall said:
Madeni haya huwa yanatoka wapi? Yuko kwenye peak, anaingiza hela nyingi, huwa zinakwenda wapi? anafanya biashara gani mpaka zipotelee humo? Sky nieleze madeni yanakujaje kwa mfano?
Click to expand...
Matumizi yake ni makubwa sana, platic surgery kwa breast enlargement, designer clothes, kuna wakati alikwenda holidays 3 ndani ya miezi sita. Zote jumps alilipa £25,000
 
Sky Eclat

Sky Eclat

JF-Expert Member
Joined
Oct 17, 2012
Messages
39,110
Points
2,000
Sky Eclat

Sky Eclat

JF-Expert Member
Joined Oct 17, 2012
39,110 2,000
sacred wall said:
Madeni haya huwa yanatoka wapi? Yuko kwenye peak, anaingiza hela nyingi, huwa zinakwenda wapi? anafanya biashara gani mpaka zipotelee humo? Sky nieleze madeni yanakujaje kwa mfano?
Click to expand...
Nyumba yake ya vyumba 9 vya kulala heating peke yake ni £2,000 kwa mwezi na £12,000 mshahara wa Mkapa majani na housekeeper.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Forum statistics

Threads 1,360,031
Members 519,717
Posts 33,209,296

FOLLOW US

Top