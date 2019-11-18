Its the beginning of love between C and K

Kasie
Holla,
I know its Monday yes
I know its morning yes
I couldn't resist love forces to express what fills my soul, heart, mind...
Am beginning beginning to fall, to fall in love..
Babe I know you'll read this, just know that I can't let you go now or later, I've beginning, beginning to fall, fall in love....
C stands for Captain
K stands for Kasie.
You know I like dancing, I like singing, I can't summarize when am talking and you always give me your ears... I love you madly Babe, you are my Captain...
That video, its more of dancing the beats, animation, your granny is a cartoon addict...
You shoot all who try to kidnap me away from you, I do the same babe, won't let you go easily babe. Your punishment kills me softly and left me helplessly whole Sunday....
Hii kitu ndo imenisaidia kuniondoa uchovu wa adhabu....
Have a good morning love, mmuahh!!
Matata the K.
