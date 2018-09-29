Is marriage overrated....???

....."If you can get free milk, why keep a cow?..."

Habari wakuu,

Nia na dhumuni la uzi huu sio kupinga mahusiano ya ndoa au kuwacrash ambao wanategemea kufunga ndoa.

Katika pita pita zangu, I have been through a lot of relationships with different kinda women therefore kwa mtazamo wangu ni kwamba wanawake wote sio sawa, they differ in many aspects ( so as we MEN). ISSUE Inakuja sasa kwenye swala la kua committed na someone for a lifetime, to put up with all your/his/her miseries for the rest of the life. Sidhani kama I believe in true love or perfect match. Are we sure that our parents were perfect for each other? Now days watu wanaoana bora liende tu. I have a good friend of mine ambaye yuko married with 3 kids lakini ameshawahi kuconfess kwamba he just had to get married because of the family and relatives pressure. Ukimuuliza do you love your wife anajibu I love my kids. Kifupi ni kwamba I think lifetime commitment kwa mtu, it's overrated, I'd rather have a baby with a girl then we can do co-parenting. Hii attitude imenijia after being in a couple of r/ships, being hurt couple of times then decided to be immune to the so called love.