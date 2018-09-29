Is marriage overrated....???


....."If you can get free milk, why keep a cow?..."
Habari wakuu,
Nia na dhumuni la uzi huu sio kupinga mahusiano ya ndoa au kuwacrash ambao wanategemea kufunga ndoa.
Katika pita pita zangu, I have been through a lot of relationships with different kinda women therefore kwa mtazamo wangu ni kwamba wanawake wote sio sawa, they differ in many aspects ( so as we MEN). ISSUE Inakuja sasa kwenye swala la kua committed na someone for a lifetime, to put up with all your/his/her miseries for the rest of the life. Sidhani kama I believe in true love or perfect match. Are we sure that our parents were perfect for each other? Now days watu wanaoana bora liende tu. I have a good friend of mine ambaye yuko married with 3 kids lakini ameshawahi kuconfess kwamba he just had to get married because of the family and relatives pressure. Ukimuuliza do you love your wife anajibu I love my kids. Kifupi ni kwamba I think lifetime commitment kwa mtu, it's overrated, I'd rather have a baby with a girl then we can do co-parenting. Hii attitude imenijia after being in a couple of r/ships, being hurt couple of times then decided to be immune to the so called love.
 
Mwanamke mmoja akasema
I can't buy a whole pig for a single sausage.
Akimaanisha hawezi kuolewa (wakubwa mmenielewa)

Iko hivii
Ukiwa na demu unamega kisela ni kama una software ambayo kwa utundu wako umeweza kui-bypass na unatumia bila keys, au niseme unatumia software ambayo iko cracked.
Hii cracked software utakapojaribu kui-update kutoka kwenye official site ya developer kuna uwezekano mkubwa wakaidaka na ikabuma( unampa demu mimba alafu unaoa kwa lazima hata kama ulikua huna mpango).

Sasa ukioa ndio ume purchase a full package of that software. Utalipia gharama, wakiweka updates wataweza kukulipisha japo ushanunua full package.

Hata msiponielewa sitajali.

Ninachotaka mjue ni kwamba ndoa nyingi ziko hai kwa sababu ya watoto( yaani watoto ni kitanzi sana kwenye ndoa), ukitaka kumbwaga mkeo unaangalia watoto unawaonea huruma watateseka
 
Na kiukweli wanaoathiriwa na shinikizo la kuolewa ni wanawake.
  • Machaguo yao si rahisi kama wanaume
  • Umri wa kupata mtoto upo very limited
  • Jamii pia kuna namna huwa inawachukulia kama special group fulani hivi

Nadhani hili huwa linawafanya wajisikie wametua mzigo mzito baada ya kuolewa, ndio maana muda mwingine ni bora liende tu.
 
donlucchese said:
....."If you can get free milk, why keep a cow?..."
Habari wakuu,
Nia na dhumuni la uzi huu sio kupinga mahusiano ya ndoa au kuwacrash ambao wanategemea kufunga ndoa.
Katika pita pita zangu, I have been through a lot of relationships with different kinda women therefore kwa mtazamo wangu ni kwamba wanawake wote sio sawa, they differ in many aspects ( so as we MEN). ISSUE Inakuja sasa kwenye swala la kua committed na someone for a lifetime, to put up with all your/his/her miseries for the rest of the life. Sidhani kama I believe in true love or perfect match. Are we sure that our parents were perfect for each other? Now days watu wanaoana bora liende tu. I have a good friend of mine ambaye yuko married with 3 kids lakini ameshawahi kuconfess kwamba he just had to get married because of the family and relatives pressure. Ukimuuliza do you love your wife anajibu I love my kids. Kifupi ni kwamba I think lifetime commitment kwa mtu, it's overrated, I'd rather have a baby with a girl then we can do co-parenting. Hii attitude imenijia after being in a couple of r/ships, being hurt couple of times then decided to be immune to the so called love.
Tell me a thing about you and the family that have brought you up.
What is Love to your Family(your Dad, Mum and kids)
 
When God created us, He created us for community. He said, “It is not good for man to be alone.” (Genesis 2:18).
It is such a blessing to walk through life with someone who knows everything about you. Sure, it makes you more vulnerable.
 
marriage is designed to keep the family.

watoto watalelewa na nani.!? Na hata wewe ukishakuzeeka,u mgonjwa,pia mpweke...itakuwaje.?


ukiangalia usawa wa pua yako uko sahihi na pia ukiuchosha ubongo kufikiria..utafuta ulichoandika

ile kuumia kumoyo coz of love...inapaswa ibaki kuwa funzo kwako..aidha jisahihishe,badili tabia ama mitazamoo yako..

Dada wenye upendo,marriageable.. na hamasa na uchaji wa Mungu wamejaa Kitaa..

So..badili eneo LA mawindo...Achana na ngiri anza kuwinda swala
 
Heller said:
marriage is designed to keep the family.

watoto watalelewa na nani.!? Na hata wewe ukishakuzeeka,u mgonjwa,pia mpweke...itakuwaje.?


ukiangalia usawa wa pua yako uko sahihi na pia ukiuchosha ubongo kufikiria..utafuta ulichoandika

ile kuumia kumoyo coz of love...inapaswa ibaki kuwa funzo kwako..aidha jisahihishe,badili tabia ama mitazamoo yako..

Dada wenye upendo,marriageable.. na hamasa na uchaji wa Mungu wamejaa Kitaa..

So..badili eneo LA mawindo...Achana na ngiri anza kuwinda swala
Hahaha, noted mkuu!
 
cute b said:
When God created us, He created us for community. He said, “It is not good for man to be alone.” (Genesis 2:18).
It is such a blessing to walk through life with someone who knows everything about you. Sure, it makes you more vulnerable.
Hebu nitafsirie kabla sijaenda Google translator
 
natoka hapa said:
Mwanamke mmoja akasema
I can't buy a whole pig for a single sausage.
Akimaanisha hawezi kuolewa (wakubwa mmenielewa)

Iko hivii
Ukiwa na demu unamega kisela ni kama una software ambayo kwa utundu wako umeweza kui-bypass na unatumia bila keys, au niseme unatumia software ambayo iko cracked.
Hii cracked software utakapojaribu kui-update kutoka kwenye official site ya developer kuna uwezekano mkubwa wakaidaka na ikabuma( unampa demu mimba alafu unaoa kwa lazima hata kama ulikua huna mpango).

Sasa ukioa ndio ume purchase a full package of that software. Utalipia gharama, wakiweka updates wataweza kukulipisha japo ushanunua full package.

Hata msiponielewa sitajali.

Ninachotaka mjue ni kwamba ndoa nyingi ziko hai kwa sababu ya watoto( yaani watoto ni kitanzi sana kwenye ndoa), ukitaka kumbwaga mkeo unaangalia watoto unawaonea huruma watateseka
Chief thumbs up kwa jinsi ulivyo explain. Kwa sisi tumekuelewa, hahah sasa what of am the programmer myself and I have a copyright of the software inakuaje??
 
