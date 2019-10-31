In my book he is 'canceled'. He should be in yours, too.



Why is that? You may ask.



Well, the answer is very simple: because he is dangerously stupid.



It's one thing being stupid. Being dangerously stupid is on a whole 'nother level.



Be wary of someone with power, no matter how little, who is also that stupid.



He is that and also incredibly ignorant.



The guy hardly makes any sense. He blunders almost everything he gets his hands on.



Yesterday he let out his latest 'hit'. Y'all know what that is.



Imagine this; with the little power that he [thinks] has, look at how he has behaved since he became governor of the great state of Dar-Es-Salaam.



He has behaved like a lunatic. He has abused power in plain sight.



He has done everything that if it were someone else, he'd have been canned eons ago.



Why to this day he is still the governor is the question that boggles my mind.



What does he have to do in order to be let go? Shoot someone dead in the middle of Askari Monument?



I believe most right thinking citizens have the same questions I have.



The whole thing is just weird. There seems to be a strange propinquity between him and his boss.



Him and his boss are probably surrounded by a bunch of mealy-mouthed sycophants who are embarrassingly obsequious.



Shameful.