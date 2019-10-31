He is dangerously stupid

Nyani Ngabu

Nyani Ngabu

Platinum Member
Joined
May 15, 2006
Messages
83,741
Points
2,000
Nyani Ngabu

Nyani Ngabu

Platinum Member
Joined May 15, 2006
83,741 2,000
In my book he is 'canceled'. He should be in yours, too.

Why is that? You may ask.

Well, the answer is very simple: because he is dangerously stupid.

It's one thing being stupid. Being dangerously stupid is on a whole 'nother level.

Be wary of someone with power, no matter how little, who is also that stupid.

He is that and also incredibly ignorant.

The guy hardly makes any sense. He blunders almost everything he gets his hands on.

Yesterday he let out his latest 'hit'. Y'all know what that is.

Imagine this; with the little power that he [thinks] has, look at how he has behaved since he became governor of the great state of Dar-Es-Salaam.

He has behaved like a lunatic. He has abused power in plain sight.

He has done everything that if it were someone else, he'd have been canned eons ago.

Why to this day he is still the governor is the question that boggles my mind.

What does he have to do in order to be let go? Shoot someone dead in the middle of Askari Monument?

I believe most right thinking citizens have the same questions I have.

The whole thing is just weird. There seems to be a strange propinquity between him and his boss.

Him and his boss are probably surrounded by a bunch of mealy-mouthed sycophants who are embarrassingly obsequious.

Shameful.
 
Mackanackyyy

Mackanackyyy

JF-Expert Member
Joined
Mar 26, 2019
Messages
767
Points
1,000
Mackanackyyy

Mackanackyyy

JF-Expert Member
Joined Mar 26, 2019
767 1,000
Nyani Ngabu said:
In my book he is 'canceled'. He should be in yours, too.

Why is that? You may ask.

Well, the answer is very simple: because he is dangerously stupid.

It's one thing being stupid. Being dangerously stupid is on a whole 'nother level.

Be wary of someone with power, no matter how little, who is also that stupid.

He is that and also incredibly ignorant.

The guy hardly makes any sense. He blunders almost everything he gets his hands on.

Yesterday he let out his latest 'hit'. Y'all know what that is.

Imagine this; with the little power that he [thinks] has, look at how he has behaved since he became governor of the great state of Dar-Es-Salaam.

He has behaved like a lunatic. He has abused power in plain sight.

He has done everything that if it were someone else, he'd have been canned eons ago.

Why to this day he is still the governor is the question that boggles my mind.

What does he have to do in order to be let go? Shoot someone dead in the middle of Askari Monument?

I believe most right thinking citizens have the same questions I have.

The whole thing is just weird. There seems to be a strange propinquity between him and his boss.

Him and his boss are probably surrounded by a bunch of mealy-mouthed sycophants who are embarrassingly obsequious.

Shameful.
Click to expand...
Kwa kweli Mshikaji wenu Na Boss wake wapuuzi sana!
 
M

Mokaze

JF-Expert Member
Joined
Aug 3, 2018
Messages
3,593
Points
2,000
M

Mokaze

JF-Expert Member
Joined Aug 3, 2018
3,593 2,000
Nyani Ngabu said:
In my book he is 'canceled'. He should be in yours, too.

Why is that? You may ask.

Well, the answer is very simple: because he is dangerously stupid.

It's one thing being stupid. Being dangerously stupid is on a whole 'nother level.

Be wary of someone with power, no matter how little, who is also that stupid.

He is that and also incredibly ignorant.

The guy hardly makes any sense. He blunders almost everything he gets his hands on.

Yesterday he let out his latest 'hit'. Y'all know what that is.

Imagine this; with the little power that he [thinks] has, look at how he has behaved since he became governor of the great state of Dar-Es-Salaam.

He has behaved like a lunatic. He has abused power in plain sight.

He has done everything that if it were someone else, he'd have been canned eons ago.

Why to this day he is still the governor is the question that boggles my mind.

What does he have to do in order to be let go? Shoot someone dead in the middle of Askari Monument?

I believe most right thinking citizens have the same questions I have.

The whole thing is just weird. There seems to be a strange propinquity between him and his boss.

Him and his boss are probably surrounded by a bunch of mealy-mouthed sycophants who are embarrassingly obsequious.

Shameful.
Click to expand...


He deserves to be a new president of Bongo whether you like it or not.🤣🤣
 
Y

ycam

JF-Expert Member
Joined
Mar 17, 2012
Messages
861
Points
1,000
Y

ycam

JF-Expert Member
Joined Mar 17, 2012
861 1,000
Yaani mpaka awamu ya kwanza inakaribia kuisha hamjaelewa tu bado. Tatizo si mbwa; tatizo ni mwenye mbwa. Ujumbe wako umlenge mwenye mbwa, siyo mbwa.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Forum statistics

Threads 1,348,065
Members 517,090
Posts 32,934,918

FOLLOW US

Top