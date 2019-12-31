Mkirindi
Nawatakia mwaka wa kheri,Baraka, Maisha marefu na mazuri ndugu wana JF wote.
Here’s a warm thought for the much awaited 2020....
*The Fable of the Porcupine.*
It was the coldest winter ever. Many animals died because of the cold. . The porcupines, realizing the situation, decided to group together to keep warm. This way they covered & protected themselves; but the quills of each one wounded their closest companions. . After a while, they decided to distance themselves one from the other & they began to die, alone & frozen. . So they had to make a choice. Either accept the quills of their companions or disappear from the Earth. Wisely, they decided to go back to being together. They learned to live with the little wounds and pains caused by the close relationship with their companions in order to receive the warmth & heat that came from the others. This way they were able to survive.
”In the coming year may we find it better to be surrounded by warm pokes than be frozen in solitude. Lets capture the moment, live our life to the fullest and choose happiness in all.”
HAPPY NEW YEAR
