Happy Birthday Shunie!!!!!!!


Ni tarehe kama ya leo, siku nyingine tena na mwaka mwingine ulizaliwa mrembo wa kipekee kwenye familia!

Nichukue tuu kamuda haka kukupongeza mno kwa kuusogelea uzee na kuyakimbilia mafanikio yako my dear!

Sijui niandike nini maana kila nalotaka kuandika nafuta! NAKUPENDA Shunie! Jua hilo kwenye moyo wako!

I am so lucky to have blessed with a friend and a wonderful as you, on your birthday I just want to thank God for sending you into this world you're seriously a blessings in disguise....

Not everyone is as lucky as me to be blessed with a friend like you. Thank you so much for for coming into my life and standing by my side. I wish you get all that you truly deserve my dear lil sister!
On your special day take a moment off to thank the Almighty Lord for everything that you have today babe girl, and my God give you everything that you desire, with blessings of Almighty, may you reach higher and higher!!!!!!

HAPPY BIRTHDAY PRINCESS SHUNIE!!!!!!!
 
Heri ya kuzaliwa Shunie nakutakia maisha mema yenye furaha na mafanikio kwa miaka mingine utakayopewa ila ukumbuke hili andiko la mhubiri

MHU. :12:1
Mkumbuke Muumba wako siku za ujana wako, Kabla hazijaja siku zilizo mbaya, Wala haijakaribia miaka utakaposema, Mimi sina furaha katika hiyo.
 
Ni tarehe kama ya leo, siku nyingine tena na mwaka mwingine ulizaliwa mrembo wa kipekee kwenye familia!

Nichukue tuu kamuda haka kukupongeza mno kwa kuusogelea uzee na kuyakimbilia mafanikio yako my dear!

Sijui niandike nini maana kila nalotaka kuandika nafuta! NAKUPENDA Shunie! Jua hilo kwenye moyo wako!

I am so lucky to have blessed with a friend and a wonderful as you, on your birthday I just want to thank God for sending you into this world you're seriously a blessings in disguise....

Not everyone is as lucky as me to be blessed with a friend like you. Thank you so much for for coming into my life and standing by my side. I wish you get all that you truly deserve my dear lil sister!
On your special day take a moment off to thank the Almighty Lord for everything that you have today babe girl, and my God give you everything that you desire, with blessings of Almighty, may you reach higher and higher!!!!!!

HAPPY BIRTHDAY PRINCESS SHUNIE!!!!!!!
I'm speechless kwakweli

Truly appreciate for the love and gratitude you showed me

Nakupenda sana sakayo wangu Mungu wetu azidi kutuweka tu nakosa hata cha kuandika
 
