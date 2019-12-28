Half of Tanzanians living in ‘multidimensional poverty’

Kenya has seen marked improvement in this 2019 ranking. In spite of the spate of natural disasters brought about by climate change.====An estimated 55.4 percent of Tanzanian population or around 31,778,000 people are in multidimensional poverty while an additional 24.2 percent or 13,872,000 people are classified as vulnerable to multidimensional poverty, a recently released report indicates.The Human Development Report (HDR) 2019, published by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) sees multidimensional poverty as basically income poverty, measured by the percentage of the population living below $1.90 per day.The multidimensional poverty index (MPI), used in the HDR, identifies multiple overlapping deprivations suffered by individuals in three dimensions: health, education and standard of living. The health and education dimensions are based on two indicators each, while standard of living is based on six indicators.The report authors say income poverty only tells part of the story. “The multidimensional poverty headcount is 6.3 percentage points higher than income poverty. This implies that individuals living above the income poverty line may still suffer deprivations in health, education and/or standard of living,” the report noted.The breadth of deprivation in Tanzania, as the average deprivation score noticed for people in multidimensional poverty, is put at 49.3 percent.In the gender inequality index (DII), the report highlights that 37.2 percent of parliamentary seats are held by women, and 11.9 percent of adult women have reached at least a secondary level of education compared to 16.9 percent of their male counterparts.For every 100,000 live births, 398 women die from pregnancy related causes, while the adolescent birth rate stands at 118 births per 1,000 women of ages 15-19. Female participation in the labour market is 79.4 percent compared to 87.2 for men, it says.UNDP Resident Representative Christine Musisi said in launching the report that in every country many people have little prospects for a better future. Lacking hope, purpose or dignity, they watch from society’s sidelines as they see others pull ahead to ever greater prosperity.Worldwide many have escaped extreme poverty, but even more have neither the opportunities nor the resources to control their lives. “Far too often gender, ethnicity or parents’ wealth still determines a person’s place in society,” she stated.These inequalities in human development are a roadblock to achieving the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development. “They are not just disparities in income and wealth, and they will shape the prospects of people that may live to see the 22nd century.”Officiating at the launch, the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Natural Resources and Tourism, Prof Adolf Mkenda affirmed that the report will help the government to find the way forward to work on identified challenges.“The report will form the basis of discussions on how to steer the nation further in the quest for industrial and middle income economy.”UNDP said this HDR pioneers a more precise way to measure countries’ socioeconomic progress. Just as the gap in basic living standards is narrowing, with an unprecedented number of people escaping poverty, hunger and disease, the dimensions of basic necessities to thrive have evolved.New inequalities are becoming more pronounced, particularly around tertiary education, and the seismic effects of technology and the climate crisis.For the first time this year, an African country – Seychelles – has moved into the very high human development group.Others are rising in the ranks as well. Four countries – Botswana, Gabon, Mauritius and South Africa – are now in the high human development group, and 12 countries – Angola, Cabo Verde, Cameroon, Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Eswatini, Ghana, Kenya, Namibia, Sao Tome and Principe, Zambia, and Zimbabwe – are in the medium human development group.While poverty rates have declined in across the continent, progress has been uneven. If current trends continue, the report asserts, nearly 9 of 10 people in extreme poverty – more than 300 million – will be in Sub-Saharan Africa in 2030, the report added.