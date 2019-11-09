Get Rid of Donor Relience Mentality - Magufuli

1573309594321.png


JPM Demeans Donor Relience
PRESIDENT John Magufuli has challenged African leaders to get rid of donor reliance mentality, saying the continent is endowed with abundant resources.

He argued that Africa must now push for economic diplomacy as the basis of cooperation to fast track development.

Dr Magufuli made the remarks in Dar es Salaam at the official opening of the 18th Africa- Nordic Foreign Ministers meeting, themed “Partnering for Sustainable Development.”

He said besides good cooperation and achievements attained between Africa and Nordic countries, there was still opportunity to strengthen cooperation that will benefit both sides.

“Our cooperation has for a long time been centred on donor-recipient affiliation...this kind of cooperation is neither sustainable nor relevant to the current situation. Most of the African leaders are now aware that the fate of our continent is on our hands and the political independence may be meaningless if African nations continually rely on donors economically,” he said.

President Magufuli said that Africa was endowed with abundant resources to help the continent to attain economic independence through cooperation with Nordic countries in trade and investments.

“Africa is rich in marine resources, livestock, natural gas, minerals and tourist attractions, which can be used to improve the continent economy,” he said.

President Magufuli further observed that Africa was also rich in business and investment opportunities compared to Nordic countries but the continent has been lagging behind as Nordic nations attained high level of development.

He said the five Nordic countries with 3.5 million square metres and 27 million people recorded 1.7 trillion US dollars as their combined Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in 2018 while Africa with 1.2 billion population had 2.334 trillion dollars in combined GDP.
He challenged Africa to learn from the Nordic countries, further saying it was the responsibility of African leaders to join forces in managing their resources and developing various sectors like agriculture, mining, forestry, oil, gas, energy and livestock.

Dr Magufuli noted that 30 per cent of suitable agricultural land globally is in Africa, adding that statistics showed that among the leading 10 countries in economic growth, five were African.

“This is an opportunity, which can be used to promote development in Africa.”

He however appreciated the Nordic countries for their invaluable contribution to Africa during the liberation struggles and in areas of health, education and science as well as peace and security related issues.

Norwegian Minister of Foreign Affairs Ine Eriksen Søreide said the Nordic countries remain committed to cooperation with African friends and partners, describing the Africa-Nordic meeting as the manifestation of their progressing bond.

“Development cooperation remains an important part of our relationship...over the past 20 years, our relationship with African countries have broadened, political dialogue, private sector cooperation and multilateral cooperation is now the backbone of our bilateral interactions,” she said.

Ms Søreide said if they were to solve the greatest challenges of their time, they needed more multilateral cooperation.

“Global issues like climate change, terrorism, weapons of mass destruction and communicable diseases go beyond what any single state can manage alone. This meeting is a key opportunity to engage in substantive dialogue between our countries and how to work together to strengthen multilateral cooperation,” Ms Søreide said.
 
Kwa mwendo huu maendeleo ya Watanzania yanakua bila kuwa na mikwaruzo. Wale ambao wanafikiri hii Serikali ilikuwa haijajipanga waote moto kwa mbali. Piga kazi JPM, maana unapeleka Tsunami kwenye miji ya waliokuwa wanakomba utajiri wa nchi hii.
 
Dua said:
Kwa mwendo huu maendeleo ya Watanzania yanakua bila kuwa na mikwaruzo. Wale ambao wanafikiri hii Serikali ilikuwa haijajipanga waote moto kwa mbali. Piga kazi JPM, maana unapeleka Tsunami kwenye miji ya waliokuwa wanakomba utajiri wa nchi hii.
Click to expand...
Response za akili za Lumumba utazona tu! Unapeleka Tsunami wapi? USA, UK, Schengen states? wapi? akili za ajabu!
 
Retired said:
Response za akili za Lumumba utazona tu! Unapeleka Tsunami wapi? USA, UK, Schengen states? wapi? akili za ajabu!
Click to expand...
Utaelewa vipi wakati wewe binafsi unashindia mlo moja kwa siku? I mean a guy who cannot afford to feed himself and thinks all Tanzanians are like him.
 
elvischirwa said:
Nilipomsikiliza nilicheeeka! Huku serikali yake inakopa senti za NSSF ambazo ni mishahara ya wanyonge waliyowekeza ili wakistaafu walipwe, leo wanyonge hap wanasotea malipo yao kwani NSSF haina pesa za kuwalipa.
Click to expand...
Mkuu kama una malalamiko kwa NSSF ya madai upo utaratibu hizi hadithi za Abunuwasi tumeshazichoka humu JF. We deal with facts. Fake news peleka kwenu.
 
Ameingia ikulu kwa michango ya wafanyabiashara, na ataomba kwa nguvu au hiari michango ya wafanyabiashara kurudi ikulu, au utegemezi kwake ni ulaya tu.
 
Dua said:
Utaelewa vipi wakati wewe binafsi unashindia mlo moja kwa siku? I mean a guy who cannot afford to feed himself and thinks all Tanzanians are like him.
Click to expand...
Kama Mtanzania huyu mmoja anashindia mlo mmoja huoni shida ni kwa serikali iliyopo? Sasa hapa mwenye makosa ni nani?
 
Dua said:
Mkuu kama una malalamiko kwa NSSF ya madai upo utaratibu hizi hadithi za Abunuwasi tumeshazichoka humu JF. We deal with facts. Fake news peleka kwenu.
Click to expand...
Pelekeni ujinga wenu huko,hamna pesa wala nini lipeni watu mafao yao sio mnajitia moyo eti nchi hii tuna mapesa mengi sijui nini wkt kwny mifuko ya jamii mmekomba pesa zote.

Sisi mi maskini tu,huo utajiri tunaombiwa ni wa kuwadamganya wasiojielewa tu.
 
wa kupuliza said:
Pelekeni ujinga wenu huko,hamna pesa wala nini lipeni watu mafao yao sio mnajitia moyo eti nchi hii tuna mapesa mengi sijui nini wkt kwny mifuko ya jamii mmekomba pesa zote.

Sisi mi maskini tu,huo utajiri tunaombiwa ni wa kuwadamganya wasiojielewa tu.
Click to expand...
Peleka feki news kwenu!
 
Umasikini hauondoki kwa kuandika kwenye makaratasi.

Mbele ya wazungu tunaambiwa ni matajiri ila huku nyuma waafiisa wa serikali wanapiga magoti kubembeleza wazungu wawape mikopo na misaada. Juzi waziri wa fedha alikua Washington akimbembeleza benki ya dunia watupatia misaada na mikopo.

Ikija ndani unasikia sisi ni wanyonge.

Matajiri hakuna huduma za kiafya, miundombinu mibovu, wafanyakazi mikaa 5 hawajapandishwa madaraja wala mishahara, hakuna ajira ila utasikia hiii nchi ni tajiri.
 
Dua said:
Hata UK, USA na popote pale duniani hawakosekani watu kama hao ambao hawataki kujishughulisha.
Click to expand...
Wenzetu wana kitu inaitwa social services au welfare unafahamu hii kitu?
Huyu unayembeza kula mlo mmoja kwa sababu hajishughulishi kosa bado ni la serikali
Kazi ziko wapi? Kilimo kimekufa kifo cha mende Biashara hakuna
***una mtoto aliyemaliza chuo hana kazi mwaka wa tatu sasa utambeza naye wa mlo mmoja?
 
Hakimu Mfawidhi said:
Umasikini hauondoki kwa kuandika kwenye makaratasi.

Mbele ya wazungu tunaambiwa ni matajiri ila huku nyuma waafiisa wa serikali wanapiga magoti kubembeleza wazungu wawape mikopo na misaada. Juzi waziri wa fedha alikua Washington akimbembeleza benki ya dunia watupatia misaada na mikopo.

Ikija ndani unasikia sisi ni wanyonge.

Matajiri hakuna huduma za kiafya, miundombinu mibovu, wafanyakazi mikaa 5 hawajapandishwa madaraja wala mishahara, hakuna ajira ila utasikia hiii nchi ni tajiri.
Click to expand...
Wazungu hua wanacheki tunavyojimwambafai tu,afu wanacheka kwa kejeli sana.
 
Pakawa said:
Wenzetu wana kitu inaitwa social services au welfare unafahamu hii kitu?
Huyu unayembeza kula mlo mmoja kwa sababu hajishughulishi kosa bado ni la serikali
Kazi ziko wapi? Kilimo kimekufa kifo cha mende Biashara hakuna
***una mtoto aliyemaliza chuo hana kazi mwaka wa tatu sasa utambeza naye wa mlo mmoja?
Click to expand...
Unafahamu maana ya social welfare au umekariri? Tuwekee masharti yake.
 
