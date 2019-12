Elton John Farewell Tour in Australia

Elton John Farewell Yellow Brick Road

One Incredible Gold Reserved Floor Ticket in the First Ten (10) Rows (*)

Memories to Last a Lifetime (**)

- Champagne Toast & Welcome Gift Upon Arrival (***)

- Exclusive “Behind the Scenes” Escorted VIPBackstage Tour

- Unforgettable On-Stage VIP Photo Opportunity at Elton John’s Piano

- VIP Priority Check-In

- Separate VIP Entrance

- Crowd-Free VIP Merchandise Shopping Opportunity

- Limited Edition Tour Lithograph Based Upon Original Elton John Artwork

- All Limited Edition Lithographs Printed on Fine Art Paper & Include a Certificate of Authenticity

- Custom VIP Gift Bag Designed Exclusively for Elton John VIPs

- Includes a Special Collection of Elton John Themed VIP Merchandise

- Each Gift Bag Contains a Commemorative VIP Tour Laminate & Matching Lanyard

One Amazing Gold Reserved Floor Ticket in the First Twenty (20) Rows (*)

Limited Edition Elton John Tour Lithograph

- Limited Edition Tour Lithograph Based Upon Original Elton John Artwork

- All Limited Edition Lithographs Printed on Fine Art Paper & Include a Certificate of Authenticity

- Custom VIP Gift Bag Designed Exclusively for Elton John VIPs

- Includes a Special Collection of Elton John Themed VIP Merchandise

- Each Gift Bag Contains a Commemorative VIP Tour Laminate & Matching Lanyard

One Phenomenal Gold Reserved Ticket in the Lower Level (*)

Limited Edition Elton John Tour Lithograph

- Limited Edition Tour Lithograph Based Upon Original Elton John Artwork

- All Limited Edition Lithographs Printed on Fine Art Paper & Include a Certificate of Authenticity

- Custom VIP Gift Bag Designed Exclusively for Elton John VIPs

- Includes a Special Collection of Elton John Themed VIP Merchandise

- Each Gift Bag Contains a Commemorative VIP Tour Laminate & Matching Lanyard

One Excellent Category 1 Reserved Ticket in the Lower Level (*)

Limited Edition Elton John Tour Lithograph

- Limited Edition Tour Lithograph Based Upon Original Elton John Artwork

- All Limited Edition Lithographs Printed on Fine Art Paper & Include a Certificate of Authenticity

- Custom VIP Gift Bag Designed Exclusively for Elton John VIPs

- Includes a Special Collection of Elton John Themed VIP Merchandise

- Each Gift Bag Contains a Commemorative VIP Tour Laminate & Matching Lanyard

One Premium Category 2 Reserved Floor Ticket (*)

Limited Edition Elton John Tour Lithograph

- Limited Edition Tour Lithograph Based Upon Original Elton John Artwork

- All Limited Edition Lithographs Printed on Fine Art Paper & Include a Certificate of Authenticity

- Custom VIP Gift Bag Designed Exclusively for Elton John VIPs

- Includes a Special Collection of Elton John Themed VIP Merchandise

- Each Gift Bag Contains a Commemorative VIP Tour Laminate & Matching Lanyard

This event event has endedPLEASE NOTE THAT THIS CONCERT WILLSTART AT 7.30 P.M.A waiting list has been opened for this event. In case additional tickets are available, these will be assigned in order of registration.Do not buy tickets on the secondary market! Entry can be denied in the event that tickets were not obtained via the official sales channel.Tickets: 58, 70, 81, 103, 133 and 162 euros. Maximum 6 tickets per order.Please note that there is an additional service cost of 2 euros per ticket for tickets bought at the box office.Golden Circle Ticket + 3CD Box – 200 euros Click here for more information about the 3CD Box > Diamonds: DeluxeFAREWELL YELLOW BRICK ROAD VIPEXPERIENCE (VIP1) – 849 euros(*) Venue seating configurations and packages can vary by city.(**) Elton John does not participate in any VIP-related activities. VIP Packages do not include a Meet & Greet with Elton John.(***) You must be of legal age to consume alcohol; valid identification required for consumption of alcohol. Additional local restrictions may apply.ROCKET MAN VIP PACKAGE (VIP2) – 349 euros(*) Venue seating configurations and packages can vary by city.CROCODILE ROCK VIP PACKAGE (VIP3) – 299 euros(*) Venue seating configurations and packages can vary by city.BENNIE AND THE JETS VIP PACKAGE (VIP4) – 255 euros(*) Venue seating configurations and packages can vary by city.TINY DANCER VIP PACKAGE (VIP5) – 215 euros(*) Venue seating configurations and packages can vary by city.VIP PACKAGE DISCLAIMER INFORMATIONAll sales are final. There are no refunds or exchanges under any circumstances. All packages and package contents are non-transferable. VIP merchandise will be distributed at the show; some exceptions may apply. The artist, tour, promoter, ticketing company, venue or any other affiliated parties are not responsible for outdated or inaccurate information provided by the consumer at the time of purchase. Commemorative VIPlaminates are for commemorative purposes only. The VIP laminate does not gain or authorize access into the venue, VIP or any backstage areas.