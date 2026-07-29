Generous African Tours
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- Jul 1, 2026
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5 Days Marangu Route Kilimanjaro Climbing Tour | Classic Hut Route Tanzania 2026/2027
AbOut.... 5 Days Marangu Route Kilimanjaro Climb | Classic Hut Route with Local Guides Tanzania
Join the 5 Days Marangu Route Kilimanjaro climb with Generous African Tours. Trek the famous Coca-Cola Route with experienced local guides, comfortable mountain huts, and a memorable journey to Uhuru Peak.
5 Days Marangu Route Kilimanjaro Climbing Tour
The 5 Days Marangu Route is the most traditional way to climb Mount Kilimanjaro and the only route that offers overnight accommodation in mountain huts instead of tents. Often called the Coca-Cola Route, it is a popular choice for climbers looking for a classic Kilimanjaro experience.
Generous African Tours & Safaris is a locally owned tour company based in Moshi, Tanzania, offering professionally guided Kilimanjaro climbs with experienced local mountain guides committed to your safety and success.
Day 1: Arrival – Moshi
Day 2: Marangu Gate – Mandara Hut
Day 3: Mandara Hut – Horombo Hut
Day 4: Horombo Hut – Kibo Hut
Day 5: Summit Uhuru Peak – Horombo Hut
Day 6: Horombo Hut – Marangu Gate – Moshi
<Price >
▪︎From USD 1,300 per person
Price depends on group size, travel season, and accommodation before and after the climb.
Package Includes
✅ Airport transfers
✅ Hotel accommodation before and after the climb
✅ Kilimanjaro National Park fees
✅ Professional local mountain guides
✅ Porters and mountain cook
✅ Mountain hut accommodation during the climb
✅ All meals on the mountain
✅ Drinking water
✅ Rescue fees
✅ Government taxes
Package Excludes
❌ International flights
❌ Tanzania visa
❌ Travel insurance
❌ Personal trekking gear
❌ Tips for guides and porters
❌ Personal expenses
Why Choose Generous African Tours & Safaris?
✅ Local Kilimanjaro experts based in Moshi
✅ Experienced and certified mountain guides
✅ Safe, well-organized climbs
✅ Friendly local support from arrival to departure
✅ Personalized service for private and group departures
Generous African Tours & Safaris
📍 Pundamilia Street, Moshi, Kilimanjaro, Tanzania
🌐 https://generoustours.com/
📱 WhatsApp: Generous African Tours -Vip Best Tanzania Safaris
Karibu Tanzania – Experience the classic Marangu Route with a trusted local Kilimanjaro team.
AbOut.... 5 Days Marangu Route Kilimanjaro Climb | Classic Hut Route with Local Guides Tanzania
Join the 5 Days Marangu Route Kilimanjaro climb with Generous African Tours. Trek the famous Coca-Cola Route with experienced local guides, comfortable mountain huts, and a memorable journey to Uhuru Peak.
5 Days Marangu Route Kilimanjaro Climbing Tour
The 5 Days Marangu Route is the most traditional way to climb Mount Kilimanjaro and the only route that offers overnight accommodation in mountain huts instead of tents. Often called the Coca-Cola Route, it is a popular choice for climbers looking for a classic Kilimanjaro experience.
Generous African Tours & Safaris is a locally owned tour company based in Moshi, Tanzania, offering professionally guided Kilimanjaro climbs with experienced local mountain guides committed to your safety and success.
Short Itinerary
Day 1: Arrival – Moshi
Day 2: Marangu Gate – Mandara Hut
Day 3: Mandara Hut – Horombo Hut
Day 4: Horombo Hut – Kibo Hut
Day 5: Summit Uhuru Peak – Horombo Hut
Day 6: Horombo Hut – Marangu Gate – Moshi
<Price >
▪︎From USD 1,300 per person
Price depends on group size, travel season, and accommodation before and after the climb.
Package Includes
✅ Airport transfers
✅ Hotel accommodation before and after the climb
✅ Kilimanjaro National Park fees
✅ Professional local mountain guides
✅ Porters and mountain cook
✅ Mountain hut accommodation during the climb
✅ All meals on the mountain
✅ Drinking water
✅ Rescue fees
✅ Government taxes
Package Excludes
❌ International flights
❌ Tanzania visa
❌ Travel insurance
❌ Personal trekking gear
❌ Tips for guides and porters
❌ Personal expenses
Why Choose Generous African Tours & Safaris?
✅ Local Kilimanjaro experts based in Moshi
✅ Experienced and certified mountain guides
✅ Safe, well-organized climbs
✅ Friendly local support from arrival to departure
✅ Personalized service for private and group departures
Generous African Tours & Safaris
📍 Pundamilia Street, Moshi, Kilimanjaro, Tanzania
🌐 https://generoustours.com/
📱 WhatsApp: Generous African Tours -Vip Best Tanzania Safaris
Karibu Tanzania – Experience the classic Marangu Route with a trusted local Kilimanjaro team.