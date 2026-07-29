5 Days Marangu Route Kilimanjaro Climbing Tour | Classic Hut Route Tanzania 2026/2027

5 Days Marangu Route Kilimanjaro Climbing Tour | Classic Hut Route Tanzania 2026/2027

Generous African Tours

Generous African Tours

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5 Days Marangu Route Kilimanjaro Climbing Tour | Classic Hut Route Tanzania 2026/2027

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AbOut.... 5 Days Marangu Route Kilimanjaro Climb | Classic Hut Route with Local Guides Tanzania


Join the 5 Days Marangu Route Kilimanjaro climb with Generous African Tours. Trek the famous Coca-Cola Route with experienced local guides, comfortable mountain huts, and a memorable journey to Uhuru Peak.


5 Days Marangu Route Kilimanjaro Climbing Tour

The 5 Days Marangu Route is the most traditional way to climb Mount Kilimanjaro and the only route that offers overnight accommodation in mountain huts instead of tents. Often called the Coca-Cola Route, it is a popular choice for climbers looking for a classic Kilimanjaro experience.

Generous African Tours & Safaris is a locally owned tour company based in Moshi, Tanzania, offering professionally guided Kilimanjaro climbs with experienced local mountain guides committed to your safety and success.



Short Itinerary
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Day 1: Arrival – Moshi

Day 2: Marangu Gate – Mandara Hut

Day 3: Mandara Hut – Horombo Hut

Day 4: Horombo Hut – Kibo Hut

Day 5: Summit Uhuru Peak – Horombo Hut

Day 6: Horombo Hut – Marangu Gate – Moshi




<Price >

▪︎From USD 1,300 per person

Price depends on group size, travel season, and accommodation before and after the climb.




Package Includes

✅ Airport transfers
✅ Hotel accommodation before and after the climb
✅ Kilimanjaro National Park fees
✅ Professional local mountain guides
✅ Porters and mountain cook
✅ Mountain hut accommodation during the climb
✅ All meals on the mountain
✅ Drinking water
✅ Rescue fees
✅ Government taxes




Package Excludes

❌ International flights
❌ Tanzania visa
❌ Travel insurance
❌ Personal trekking gear
❌ Tips for guides and porters
❌ Personal expenses




Why Choose Generous African Tours & Safaris?

✅ Local Kilimanjaro experts based in Moshi
✅ Experienced and certified mountain guides
✅ Safe, well-organized climbs
✅ Friendly local support from arrival to departure
✅ Personalized service for private and group departures



Generous African Tours & Safaris

📍 Pundamilia Street, Moshi, Kilimanjaro, Tanzania

🌐 https://generoustours.com/

📱 WhatsApp: Generous African Tours -Vip Best Tanzania Safaris

Karibu Tanzania – Experience the classic Marangu Route with a trusted local Kilimanjaro team.
 
steveachi said:
What is the total cost for Tanzanians?
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For Tanzanian citizens, the total cost is TZS 700,000 per person for a group joining climb (solo traveler joining an existing group). If you are a group of 3 or more joining together, the cost is TZS 600,000 per person. For a private climb, prices start from TZS 1,500,000 per person.
 
Generous African Tours said:
For Tanzanian citizens, the total cost is TZS 700,000 per person for a group joining climb (solo traveler joining an existing group). If you are a group of 3 or more joining together, the cost is TZS 600,000 per person. For a private climb, prices start from TZS 1,500,000 per person.
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Thanks so much,I shall find you so soon
 
Mwalimu wa tuisheni said:
Nje ya mada hivi unaruhusiwa kuvut
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Mwalimu wa tuisheni said:
Nje ya mada hivi unaruhusiwa kuvuta fegi huko mlimani..?
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Ndiyo, hakuna marufuku rasmi ya kubeba sigara au pombe wakati wa kupanda Kilimanjaro. Hata hivyo, kwa usalama na afya ya mpandaji, hatupendekezi kuvuta sigara au kunywa pombe wakati wa kupanda kwani vinaweza kuathiri uwezo wa mwili kuzoea mwinuko na kuongeza hatari ya altitude sickness.


Kwa uzoefu wetu, ni vizuri kusubiri hadi safari ikamilike ndipo kusherehekea kwa usalama. Lengo letu ni kuhakikisha kila mteja anafika kileleni na kushuka salama.


Ukihitaji maelezo zaidi kuhusu maandalizi ya kupanda Kilimanjaro, tupo tayari kusaidia. Karibu!
 
Mwalimu wa tuisheni said:
Vipi kamyweso nikiamua kupanda na wine ya muwa watazingua..?
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Pombe ni baada ya kumaliza mission yetu ya kufika kileleni kwahiyo hatukuzuii na hakuna sheria ya kuzuia moja kwa moja lakini kwa usalama wa wageni sisi haturuhusu kabisa! Upande wa sigara huo tayari ni moto na izo tayari ni private issues lazima umakini na uangalizi uwe wakutosha siyo tu sisi bali wewe kujiheshimu na kufanya mambo private but safe ! And more safe !
 
... huduma za "kurekebisha tai" zikoje huko? Au ni kuchimba dawa vichakani? Kukoga? Ni baada ya siku 8?
 
Generous African Tours said:
For Tanzanian citizens, the total cost is TZS 700,000 per person for a group joining climb (solo traveler joining an existing group). If you are a group of 3 or more joining together, the cost is TZS 600,000 per person. For a private climb, prices start from TZS 1,500,000 per person.
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Yah the Tazshs looks perfect.
Hizo dollar mmeambiwa hazituhusu wana nzengo.
 
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