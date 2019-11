Computer 32- bit operating system na computer 64- bit operating sytem

Bits ni kifupi cha Binary digits



digits =0, 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9

Binary digits =0,1 (After Gottfried Wilhelm Leibniz, binary numbering system)



digits total 10 hence base 10

Bits total 2 hence base 2



Binary digits is a digital computer numbering system



1 byte = 8 bits ( eight spaces to store/handle data's 0's and 1's )



8 bits (1 byte) software needs an hardware resource of 8 bits of data handling capacity



In a simplest form.

For an OS of 8 bit format to run needs a CPU of 8 bit architecture, below that it can't even start to initialize.



So,

8 bits OS+ 8bits CPU architecture can access at least a memory of 1 byte (8bits storing spaces to store files)



Example



Storing the name AMINA in Computer (digital system)



To store a single character in a computer it need 1byte storage (8 bits spaces)

Typing the first character A a computer knows that a certain ASCII number of type 65 has been pressed from the keyboard.

65 is a base 10 decimal format , converting it to digital format which is of base 2 by dividing by 2 it becomes

(65) base 10= (1000001) base 2

Adding 0 at the start of 1000001 yields

01000001 which is 8 bits states.

Now to store the first later A from the word AMINA you need 1 byte storage (8 bits spaces). How A is stored as 01000001 is an electronics hardware sky, another transistor and logic gates story. The whole name AMINA would need a parallel of 8 bits spaces of 0's or 1's series , actually 5KB storage.



BITS are memory capacities.

bit or bits is the exponent of base 2



In data transmission;(how many bits/signal pulses are sent per sec)

data rate measurement

kilo means 1000

1Kb=1000kilobits

1kbps=1000kilobits per sec

9600bps=9600bits per sec



In memory storage (how much space to store some bits/not signal pulses)

kilo means 1024

1KB=1024Bytes

1KB=1000Kb*8=8000kilobits

1GB=1024KB

etc







maximum amount of RAM a processor can address= 2^(width of data bus in bits)



1bit =2 combinations (1 bit memory can either store 0 or 1)

2bits=4 combinations (2bit memory can store two's 1bits or 1bit and 1bit )

means 0 or 1 and 0 or 1 (do an AND logic each other then it can store either 00 or 01 or 10 or 11, four combinations and one group at a time in storage).



3bits =8 combinations (3bits memory ca store in this format xxx, and x representing 0 or 1)

-

-

-

32bits =4294967296 combinations =2^32 bytes=4GB ( to handle 32bits OS data, typical RAM needs a maximum of 4GB of RAM)

-

-

64bits = 2^64bytes= 16exbytes(16EB) of physical RAM. practically AMD64 currently supports to around few TB's of physical RAM.











The 32 bits OS can run on both on 32 bits processor like the intel 32 bit CPU (x86, acronym of 8086) and higher bits processor like 64-bits AMD processor (64- bit processor which is an AMD processor evolution)



A 64 bits OS can't run on 32 bit processor (x86) but can run on 64 bit processor. It can't even start.



an 32 bit app. can run on both on 32 bits OS and 64 bits OS(64 ) as they are usually written as x86-64



an 64 bits app. requires some features to run on 32 bits OS.









regards;

An Engineer.