Benjamin Fernandes Ni nani?

Kuna seminar moja nimeattend hapa mjini nikamkuta huyu kijana kaalikwa akaongea kwa kiasi chake tena kwa confidence ikabidi nimsearch gooogle ndo nikakutana na haya..
alivooongea tu nkaona kitu kimoja Kwanini vijana wa Kitanzania tunapenda ujiko kuliko kazi, ni shida sana kwetu. Huyu jamaa aliongea kidogo nikanote hicho, Sidhani kabisa kama ni Mtanzania wa kwanza kusoma Harvard maana mtoto wa karamagi anasoma Harvard na kuna watanzania kibao hapo...Harvard, Princenton na Standford kuna mwaka nilikaribishwa na waTanzanzania wa Princeton nilivoenda kuattend seminar flani kikazi.. na ukisoma hizo shule unapewa internship kwenye kampuni za alumni ambae Gates ni Alumni... Pia ukipewa scholarship yeyote ya marekani na state lazima urudi Tanzania miaka miwili kuimplement ulichojifunza...ila maujiko ya huyu kaka sio ya dunia hiii sio kitu cha kutamba kwamba umemaliza harvard stanford...SO what? Mimi kama mtanzania nanufaika nini na hilo? wapo watu wamesoma no. 1 engineering college in the world na kazi mpaka leo hawana.
Sasa na kama Benja na entrepreneurship skills training anafanya..sasa unamtrain nani na wewe entrepreneurship bado hujaingia?
Vijana wa kitanzania mliofika mbali inabidi muwe makini sana na matendo yenu msitumie kupotosha watu au kuuza sura. Taifa linawategemea. Kama Benja yuko very smart am sure anaweza anzisha kitu kuajiri vijana na kuwamotivate au kusolve tatizo la ajira. Hampewi scholarship au hampelekwi kusoma ili mrudi kusema mlisoma, mnapelekwa mrudi mlete mambo mapya mfungue biashara msaidie jamii zinazowazunguka, leteni maendeleo jamani fungueni dunia kwa vijana wenzenu. Muwe mifano.. haitoshi kwamba mlisoma..tumieni elimu yenu... hata kwenye ajira.
Benjamin Fernandes
Benjamin Fernandes speaking at Harvard Business School
Born 25 November 1992
Residence Dar es Salaam, Tanzania
Nationality Tanzanian
Alma mater University of Northwestern - St. Paul (B.A.) Stanford Graduate School of Business (M.B.A.) John F. Kennedy School of Government (Exec.)
Occupation The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation
Awards Africa MBA Fellowship, MBA World Summit, Top 15 Most Influential Tanzanians
Benjamin Fernandes (born 25 November 1992) is a Tanzanian award-winning speaker and national television personality. He worked at The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation in the United States in their Digital Team and Financial Services team. He is the first[1]Tanzanian to attend Stanford Graduate School of Business as an Africa MBA Fellow [2] and the youngest African to ever be accepted to Stanford Graduate School of Business. In 2017, Fernandes became the first Tanzanian in history to attend both Stanford Graduate School of Business and Harvard John F. Kennedy School of Government for an executive education program
In 2016, Fernandes worked at the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation in Seattle, Washington before returning to his final year of business school at Stanford Graduate School of Business.[13]
On June 17, 2017, Fernandes graduated from Stanford Graduate School of Business and decided to return home to Tanzania. A decision that stunned many Tanzanians given his potential salary offerings in the United States. Stanford Graduate School of Business has the highest post MBA Salary than any other school in the world. In the year 2016, the lower average salary offering for a graduating student in 2016 was TSH 418 Million ($179,346).[16] This decision to return home was covered all over the press in Tanzania, initially through a viral interview video by MillardAyo,[17] mentioning his potential salary offerings he could've gotten in the United States which was shared across the country, then making the front page of national newspaper, Mwananchi.[18]
From the 7 Africa MBA Fellows of the Stanford MBA Class of 2017 class, Fernandes is the only African who has decided to return home to his home country immediately full-time.
Fernandes has made a commitment to serving Tanzania with interest in financial services and supporting Tanzania’s young and youthful population.
Since returning home, within 200 days, Fernandes has held 26 seminars on entrepreneurship in 4 different regions across Tanzania, with over 22,000 people in cumulative attendance.[
