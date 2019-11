August Alsina has a degenerative eye disease that is only worsening with time. To add insult to injury he also has a liver disease where his autoimmune system is fighting against itself...I dont know what this is (I AM NOT A DOCTOR), but according to himself, the disease runs on his family and keeps him sick all the time, and it is the same disease that took his grandpa and his papa...haya yote ni yeye anasema ila nadhani drugs nazenyewe zinachangia