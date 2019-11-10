Alibaba Singles' Day sales hit $13 billion in first hour

babu M
- Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding said on Monday that sales for its annual Singles' Day shopping blitz hit 91.2 billion yuan ($13 billion).
- Akin to Black Friday and Cyber Monday in the United States, Singles' Day has been promoted as a shopping fest by Alibaba.
- Alibaba saw sales worth $30 billion on its platforms on Singles' Day last year, dwarfing $7.9 billion U.S. online sales for Cyber Monday.
