Alibaba Singles' Day sales hit $13 billion in first hour

  • Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding said on Monday that sales for its annual Singles' Day shopping blitz hit 91.2 billion yuan ($13 billion).
  • Akin to Black Friday and Cyber Monday in the United States, Singles' Day has been promoted as a shopping fest by Alibaba.
  • Alibaba saw sales worth $30 billion on its platforms on Singles' Day last year, dwarfing $7.9 billion U.S. online sales for Cyber Monday.
