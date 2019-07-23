A purge

All is not well within the ruling CCM.

The ‘new guard’ is viciously hitting back and shows no signs of letting up.

We’ve now heard from a couple MPs and other surrogates who are in team ‘new guard’. They are not playing

So, is a purge in the offing here?

Will the old guard be forced to eat crow and apologize in public or will they stand their ground and effectively trigger their purge from the only political party they’ve belonged to?

Either way, fire and brimstone will befall someone.

The saga continues.....
 
So are bootlickers like you worried too? Yes, this is the day we have been waiting and praying for, for too long now.

We will love to see a purge, which will ensure the ZERO brains now running the party gone. I concur with you, a purge is in the offing, from JF to get rid of Nyani Ngabu likes to Lumumba and Dodoma in which the system will ensure Lusinde, Musukuma, Bashite are all gone. They are a disgrace !
 
Nasubili koments za kiswahili, Nyani Ngabu mzee wa kaya kila siku anasema tukienzi kiswahili.
 
New Guards have the blessing of the man in that white building, they speak with a lot of authority. and confidence.

Old Guards seem to be lacking energy to fight back, times have been passing fast, they should come to their senses and realize that they belong to yesterday's politics.

I like how Mzee Mwinyi distant himself from childish politics.
 
Katika kuchochea kuni tunapata orodha ya "wapumbavu" wa Mwenyekiti na katibu wa CcCM
1. propesa wa jalalani Kabudy
2. Waziri wa mapene Mr. Plans
3. Nabii wa ubatizo wa moto Marope
4. Mzee wa CcCM mpya na viongozi mizigo.
5....


299....
 
