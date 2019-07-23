Nyani Ngabu
Platinum Member
- Joined
- May 15, 2006
- Messages
- 83,016
- Points
- 2,000
Nyani Ngabu
Platinum Member
Joined May 15, 2006
83,016 2,000
All is not well within the ruling CCM.
The ‘new guard’ is viciously hitting back and shows no signs of letting up.
We’ve now heard from a couple MPs and other surrogates who are in team ‘new guard’. They are not playing
So, is a purge in the offing here?
Will the old guard be forced to eat crow and apologize in public or will they stand their ground and effectively trigger their purge from the only political party they’ve belonged to?
Either way, fire and brimstone will befall someone.
The saga continues.....
The ‘new guard’ is viciously hitting back and shows no signs of letting up.
We’ve now heard from a couple MPs and other surrogates who are in team ‘new guard’. They are not playing
So, is a purge in the offing here?
Will the old guard be forced to eat crow and apologize in public or will they stand their ground and effectively trigger their purge from the only political party they’ve belonged to?
Either way, fire and brimstone will befall someone.
The saga continues.....