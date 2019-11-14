65 Well Researched Business Guides & Plans

Crack A Business Kenya Street smart facts and figures to help you decide which business to start and how, in order to make money.

Do you want to start any of the following 65 businesses?Real Estate Agency - 42 pgsMaize Milling - 71 pgsMotorcycle Spare Parts Retail -33pgsPetrol Station (Independent) - 47pgsImaging Clinic (Ultrasound and X-ray) - 46pgsNails (Misumari) Making - 60pgsTyres Retail Business - NewPrimary School Business - NewExecutive Barber Shop - 42pgsSupermarket - 75pgsConcreting ( Koroga) Equipment Leasing - 29pgsCosmetics Retail -30pgsCorn Chips Snacks Making - 37 pgsCourier - 35 pgsBeef Butchery - 31 pagesInnerwear Retail - 27pgsChips & Chicken Cafe - 31pgsPlumbing Hardware Retail - 35pgs *NewSmall Scale FMCG Distribution - NewNon Woven Bags Making -39pgsAuto Glass Retail -17pgsCosmetics Retail - 30pgsElectrical Parts Retail - 27 pgsBuilding Materials Yard - Dynamics & Case StudyPrinting Business - 55 pgsFish Supply - Nairobi Hotels Quick SurveyGym - 38 pagesChemist -Retail - 31 pgsLeather : Skins Trade -26pgsTimber Yard - 32 pgs'Local' Bar - 48pgsLaundry - 31 pagesCyber CafeBank Agency FactsheetSelling Cake BoxesFish Supply - Nairobi Hotels Quick OverviewMitumba Clothes ( R)AgrovetFruit / Juice ParlorSlot Machines Quick GuideMoney Lending - Informal OverviewSenator Keg BarSelling CookiesDaycareGas (LPG) RetailIce Lollies Making ( Quick Guide )Paint Mixing ( Informal Quick Guide)Second Hand Novels (R)Car Wash Quick GuideIce Lollies Making ( Quick Guide )Milk DistributorshipGift ServiceTents & Chairs LeasingFree Advertiser Magazine ( Quick Guide & Case Study )Hair SalonMovie ShopChapati Wholesale (Case Study)Smokies & Egg VendingSupermarket Shelf Space GuideTomato ( Greenhouse ) - Quick Market & Production GuideChicken ButcheryBoda BodaTiles Retail Business FactsheetTake the first step by getting detailed & street smart guides which contain:- Market Analysis- Step by Step establishing Process- Licenses - Issuing authority, cost, requirements- Equipment - Suppliers, Considerations, Cost- Other requirements- Suppliers & Prices- Raw Materials- Buying Selling Prices- Production Costs- Day to day Operations- Revenue & Margins- Sample wholesale retail prices- Case Studies- Manpower- Capital breakdown- Opportunities- Competition- Surviving & Thriving- Analysis, figures,observations, dos & don'ts- Trends ,Tips, Tricks and so much moreEach guide is Tshs.11,500 Better still enjoy our offer of 65 guides @ Tshs.23,000 for all instead of Tshs. 47,000 as on our website. Valid today. Don't miss out.Kindly make payment via Mpesa by dialling *150*00# then making payment to 254712473455.On payment Whatsapp or text your email address to 254712473455. We will deliver within 15 minutes.We research and prepare the guides. We understand the businesses so after purchase feel free to contact us for any clarifications.Join thousands of East Africa entrepreneurs who have acquired the guides since 2015.To view examples and excerpts and specifics visit our website:For Help or any clarifications Call / Text / Whatsapp 254712 473 455