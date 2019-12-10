2019 is almost over.

2019

* I was involved in a fatal road accident (head on collision) but came out alive with no injury eventhough my car was crushed to irreparable extent.

* Somebody refused to receive my final instalment for land purchase and decided to resell the plot to someone else who had a thicker offer but God helped me to get a well surveyed piece of land at Mbweni area bigger and nicer than the denied piece.

* My father's car overturned but he is witnessing victory over death

* My graduate younger sister got employed instantly after graduation. The organisation that she enrolled for PT back when she's in 2nd yr recalled her and offered a job out of several PT trainees

* I didn't experience sicknesses thronging my family the entire 2019

* My income is booming I thank God.



But of all these one thing remains: Iam not faithful enough to God. I no longer get an urge to attend Fellowships.



I'm stuck to a tender lady veery beautiful and don't know how am gonna make it out of here!



I don't tithe because it feels like I'm sinful enough to an extent that God won't accept my supplication via tithing.



I feel like hating everyone except my chick!



I have an income that meet my daily needs but I'm not that much happier, just enjoying partial happiness



I'm too stingy to give, I always believe my clanmen must struggle on their own except my mother



This is my prayer come 2020 that God will stand up with me and transform my inner being for good.



Thank you God for your gifts and blessings on me and family in 2019.