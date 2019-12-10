2019 is almost over!

2019 is almost over.
You may not be satisfied by what you archieved.

You may feel like you did nothing at all. Let me tell you this, 2020 is here, its another opportunity for you to do better and greater. Don't stop! Don't quit! Don't dispair!

God has only one you! Keep walking!
 
2019
* I was involved in a fatal road accident (head on collision) but came out alive with no injury eventhough my car was crushed to irreparable extent.
* Somebody refused to receive my final instalment for land purchase and decided to resell the plot to someone else who had a thicker offer but God helped me to get a well surveyed piece of land at Mbweni area bigger and nicer than the denied piece.
* My father's car overturned but he is witnessing victory over death
* My graduate younger sister got employed instantly after graduation. The organisation that she enrolled for PT back when she's in 2nd yr recalled her and offered a job out of several PT trainees
* I didn't experience sicknesses thronging my family the entire 2019
* My income is booming I thank God.

But of all these one thing remains: Iam not faithful enough to God. I no longer get an urge to attend Fellowships.

I'm stuck to a tender lady veery beautiful and don't know how am gonna make it out of here!

I don't tithe because it feels like I'm sinful enough to an extent that God won't accept my supplication via tithing.

I feel like hating everyone except my chick!

I have an income that meet my daily needs but I'm not that much happier, just enjoying partial happiness

I'm too stingy, I always believe my clanmen must struggle on their own except my mother.

This is my prayer come 2020 that God will stand up with me and transform my inner being for good.

Thank you God for your gifts and blessings on me and family in 2019.
 
God is good all the time. What a blessings. But 2020 in some ways try to help your relatives. Dont hate a person without reasons it will haunt and hurt you. Just treat them same way u received their treatment.

Have a marvelous new year 2020 in advance!
