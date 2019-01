Young Africans Sports Club (Yanga) | Special Thread

Yanga is a great team.

the greatness was because of what kept happening IN THE FIELDS years in and out.

Not outside the field.

so you should have known better, not to appear in thefield.



Kama haya yangefanywa na katimu kadogo, wala usingesikia haya.



Yanga imefanya mambo ya aibu tupu. Washabiki wengi hawakutegea kabisa kama jina kubwa kama YANGA ingeweza kuwa na maamuzi yaliyochoka kiasi hiki.