We are now coming to the end of the fourth year of the Rule of JPM which has been marred with controversies scandals and pending issues.For the past 4 years we have witnessed probably the largest spending by the government on major infrastructures in various regions.All these projects have the potential of creating opportunities to develop the nation even further.



So far we have seen investments in electricity generation,transport infrastructures,health and education and we have witnessed unparalleled spending by the government on public project such as has never been seen before.It is a good thing for the country and it is also a good thing for the legacy of JPM.



Despite all this there is one fact that must not be ignored,the majority of the population is still plunged in poverty with widespread unemployment.



It is for this reason that I am of the opinion that JPM leaves as a one term president in order to ensure that another person takes over from where he will end.



All his efforts will be in vain if the majority of the people can not afford basic health services as well as a decent living.All these efforts are in vain if people do not have access to quality education,human rights are not upheld and if development is not translated into improved living conditions



The need to change the living condition of the people and minimize the gap between the rich and the poor is important.The people need to see enabling environment to do business,people need to have descent jobs with descent pay and people need to live a happy life,areas in which JPM has shown no interest to address and which will cause him to lose votes in the coming election in 2020



The election in 2020 will not be about airplanes and roads and SGR and such,it will be a vote for a pay rise,a vote for a better job,a vote for better education,a vote for freedom of expression,a vote for justice,a vote for change.



Most people will be casting a vote to prove that they have power to change,The will want a leader who cares about their well being,a leader who inspires them to be the best.The will vote for true change.