Election 2020 Why President Magufuli should be a One term President-Untainted Legacy

We are now coming to the end of the fourth year of the Rule of JPM which has been marred with controversies scandals and pending issues.For the past 4 years we have witnessed probably the largest spending by the government on major infrastructures in various regions.All these projects have the potential of creating opportunities to develop the nation even further.

So far we have seen investments in electricity generation,transport infrastructures,health and education and we have witnessed unparalleled spending by the government on public project such as has never been seen before.It is a good thing for the country and it is also a good thing for the legacy of JPM.

Despite all this there is one fact that must not be ignored,the majority of the population is still plunged in poverty with widespread unemployment.

It is for this reason that I am of the opinion that JPM leaves as a one term president in order to ensure that another person takes over from where he will end.

All his efforts will be in vain if the majority of the people can not afford basic health services as well as a decent living.All these efforts are in vain if people do not have access to quality education,human rights are not upheld and if development is not translated into improved living conditions

The need to change the living condition of the people and minimize the gap between the rich and the poor is important.The people need to see enabling environment to do business,people need to have descent jobs with descent pay and people need to live a happy life,areas in which JPM has shown no interest to address and which will cause him to lose votes in the coming election in 2020

The election in 2020 will not be about airplanes and roads and SGR and such,it will be a vote for a pay rise,a vote for a better job,a vote for better education,a vote for freedom of expression,a vote for justice,a vote for change.

Most people will be casting a vote to prove that they have power to change,The will want a leader who cares about their well being,a leader who inspires them to be the best.The will vote for true change.
 
🙌🙌🙌🙌
 
Despite all this there is one fact that must not be ignored,the majority of the population is still plunged in poverty with widespread unemployment.



The election in 2020 will not be about airplanes and roads and SGR and such,it will be a vote for a pay rise,a vote for a better job,a vote for better education,a vote for freedom of expression,a vote for justice,a vote for change.
Definitely, those are problems that the JPM created himself.
 
I know drug deals ,those who fired due to fake certificate plus fake politicians have the same prayer but God won't here them

Magufuli shall stay until 2025


Ni bora uandike Kiswahili tu! English ni ugonjwa wa Taifa hili! "I know drug deals" badala ya "I know drug dealers" !
"God won't here them" badala ya " God won't hear them"!
Awamu hii ya "Kisukuma" shida kweli! English hatujui na Kiswahili pia ni tabu kwetu!
Rais tunamwita "Laisi" ,Miradi utasikia " miladi" jamani sisi "Wasukuma" tutavumiliwa hadi lini?!
 
Ni bora uandike Kiswahili tu! English ni ugonjwa wa Taifa hili! "I know drug deals" badala ya "I know drug dealers" !
"God won't here them" badala ya " God won't hear them"!
Awamu hii ya "Kisukuma" shida kweli! English hatujui na Kiswahili pia ni tabu kwetu!
Rais tunamwita "Laisi" ,Miradi utasikia " miladi" jamani sisi "Wasukuma" tutavumiliwa hadi lini?!
Try to identify British English ang American English ndio matatizo ya kuishia la pili

sina uhakika una umri gan lakini, pole sana kwa kupoteza mda kuandika such a useless thread: hii inaonyesha ni jinsi gan you are such a life looser,

1. kua tajiri ama maskini sio swala la serikali, huezi kulalamikia serikali umekua maskini wakati mwenzako anakua tajiri huo ni upuuzi

2. ajira unazosema ziongezwe zitoke wap? kama sio long term investment ajira znatoka wap:

3. i can almost give 60% prediction katiba tutaibadilisha na huo mwaka mmoja unaousema utakua miaka 20: pole sana
 
VAPS

VAPS

JF-Expert Member
Joined
Jul 10, 2012
Messages
3,098
Points
2,000
VAPS

VAPS

JF-Expert Member
Joined Jul 10, 2012
3,098 2,000
sina uhakika una umri gan lakini, pole sana kwa kupoteza mda kuandika such a useless thread: hii inaonyesha ni jinsi gan you are such a life looser,

1. kua tajiri ama maskini sio swala la serikali, huezi kulalamikia serikali umekua maskini wakati mwenzako anakua tajiri huo ni upuuzi

2. ajira unazosema ziongezwe zitoke wap? kama sio long term investment ajira znatoka wap:

3. i can almost give 60% prediction katiba tutaibadilisha na huo mwaka mmoja unaousema utakua miaka 20: pole sana
#3 Dalili zote zipo wazi ataongezewa muda. Bunge letu lipo tayari kwa hatua yeyoye kwa kigezo maendeleo. Rejea hotuba viongozi na mkuu, sina Hakika Nyerere alipokea kila ndege kwa kujimwambafy hivi.

Sent using Jamii Forums mobile app
 
