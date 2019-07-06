When you lose

Nyani Ngabu

Nyani Ngabu

Platinum Member
Joined
May 15, 2006
Messages
83,546
Points
2,000
Nyani Ngabu

Nyani Ngabu

Platinum Member
Joined May 15, 2006
83,546 2,000
When you lose control, you lose balance.

When you lose balance, you lose reason.

When you lose reason, you lose logic.

And when you lose logic, you basically lose your moral compass.

Enter Paul Makonda or whatever his name is.

He has lost all the above. An argument can be made he never had those qualities to begin with.

Everything that the guy involves himself in ends up being an epic failure.

There is no filter between his brain and his mouth.

Whenever he speaks in public he leaves a mess that others have to come and clean it up!

As much as he has effed up, it’s baffling how he still has his job to this day.

Others [who seemingly effed up] are fungible. But he is not.

I’m starting to look askance at the type of relationship they have [ with his boss] because it seems as if there is more to it than just meets the eye.
 
MANI

MANI

Platinum Member
Joined
Feb 22, 2010
Messages
7,121
Points
2,000
MANI

MANI

Platinum Member
Joined Feb 22, 2010
7,121 2,000
Let's wait time will tell
gfsonwin said:
NN I just want to know what has come over you.
You have been very transparent and trustworthy more than when the big boss started his term. Do you really mean what you have written or you just want to read our minds?
Click to expand...
 
gfsonwin

gfsonwin

JF-Expert Member
Joined
Apr 12, 2012
Messages
18,037
Points
2,000
gfsonwin

gfsonwin

JF-Expert Member
Joined Apr 12, 2012
18,037 2,000
Nyani Ngabu said:
Sa si ndo afukuzwe kazi....
Click to expand...
Why should he be chased? Because of what taifa stars has scored or?
Why did they select him to be DC way back when he slapped judge Warioba?
Why was he not chased when he invadwd clouds media?
For christ sake I can't find any reason of chasing him since what he has done were more dertimanetal than what he is up to do
 
Sibonike

Sibonike

JF-Expert Member
Joined
Dec 23, 2010
Messages
14,619
Points
2,000
Sibonike

Sibonike

JF-Expert Member
Joined Dec 23, 2010
14,619 2,000
gfsonwin said:
NN I just want to know what has come over you.
You have been very transparent and trustworthy more than when the big boss started his term. Do you really mean what you have written or you just want to read our minds?
Click to expand...
Nothing should be cast in stone.
 
Nyani Ngabu

Nyani Ngabu

Platinum Member
Joined
May 15, 2006
Messages
83,546
Points
2,000
Nyani Ngabu

Nyani Ngabu

Platinum Member
Joined May 15, 2006
83,546 2,000
gfsonwin said:
NN I just want to know what has come over you.
You have been very transparent and trustworthy more than when the big boss started his term. Do you really mean what you have written or you just want to read our minds?
Click to expand...
I have severely called out Magufuli. Fact.

Where were you when I did that?
 
gfsonwin

gfsonwin

JF-Expert Member
Joined
Apr 12, 2012
Messages
18,037
Points
2,000
gfsonwin

gfsonwin

JF-Expert Member
Joined Apr 12, 2012
18,037 2,000
Capt Tamar said:
There is more than what meet the eyes!! Dont you narrate? And thats most of what seatted him at office questionably!! And not just in office, at the heart as well!!
Click to expand...
Makond is more than what eyes can see and what ears can hear as well. Because if he was a culprit as some of us think he could be out of the office longer than expected
 
Mshana Jr

Mshana Jr

Platinum Member
Joined
Aug 19, 2012
Messages
121,664
Points
2,000
Mshana Jr

Mshana Jr

Platinum Member
Joined Aug 19, 2012
121,664 2,000
Nyani Ngabu said:
When you lose control, you lose balance.

When you lose balance, you lose reason.

When you lose reason, you lose logic.

And when you lose logic, you basically lose your moral compass.

Enter Paul Makonda or whatever his name is.

He has lost all the above. An argument can be made he never had those qualities to begin with.

Everything that the guy involves himself in ends up being an epic failure.

There is no filter between his brain and his mouth.

Whenever he speaks in public he leaves a mess that others have to come and clean it up!

As much as he has effed up, it’s baffling how he still has his job to this day.

Others [who seemingly effed up] are fungible. But he is not.

I’m starting to look askance at the type of relationship they have [ with his boss] because it seems as if there is more to it than just meets the eye.
Click to expand...
Ngabu this is your utter most n best post in this very year of 2019... My congrats dude... You said it all... How about our unfinished business? Hope you still do remember
 
Ndjabu Da Dude

Ndjabu Da Dude

JF-Expert Member
Joined
Aug 29, 2008
Messages
4,516
Points
2,000
Ndjabu Da Dude

Ndjabu Da Dude

JF-Expert Member
Joined Aug 29, 2008
4,516 2,000
Nyani Ngabu said:
When you lose control, you lose balance.

When you lose balance, you lose reason.

When you lose reason, you lose logic.

And when you lose logic, you basically lose your moral compass.

Enter Paul Makonda or whatever his name is.

He has lost all the above. An argument can be made he never had those qualities to begin with.

Everything that the guy involves himself in ends up being an epic failure.

There is no filter between his brain and his mouth.

Whenever he speaks in public he leaves a mess that others have to come and clean it up!

As much as he has effed up, it’s baffling how he still has his job to this day.

Others [who seemingly effed up] are fungible. But he is not.

I’m starting to look askance at the type of relationship they have [ with his boss] because it seems as if there is more to it than just meets the eye.
Click to expand...
If I may ask: what exactly are you trying to suggest Sir? That there exists an improper, immoral, illicit and corrupt association between the two men perhaps?
 
Sibonike

Sibonike

JF-Expert Member
Joined
Dec 23, 2010
Messages
14,619
Points
2,000
Sibonike

Sibonike

JF-Expert Member
Joined Dec 23, 2010
14,619 2,000
Nyani Ngabu said:
When you lose control, you lose balance.

When you lose balance, you lose reason.

When you lose reason, you lose logic.

And when you lose logic, you basically lose your moral compass.

Enter Paul Makonda or whatever his name is.

He has lost all the above. An argument can be made he never had those qualities to begin with.

Everything that the guy involves himself in ends up being an epic failure.

There is no filter between his brain and his mouth.

Whenever he speaks in public he leaves a mess that others have to come and clean it up!

As much as he has effed up, it’s baffling how he still has his job to this day.

Others [who seemingly effed up] are fungible. But he is not.

I’m starting to look askance at the type of relationship they have [ with his boss] because it seems as if there is more to it than just meets the eye.
Click to expand...
Excellent staff.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Forum statistics

Threads 1,345,189
Members 516,181
Posts 32,848,745

FOLLOW US

Top