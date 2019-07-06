When you lose control, you lose balance.



When you lose balance, you lose reason.



When you lose reason, you lose logic.



And when you lose logic, you basically lose your moral compass.



Enter Paul Makonda or whatever his name is.



He has lost all the above. An argument can be made he never had those qualities to begin with.



Everything that the guy involves himself in ends up being an epic failure.



There is no filter between his brain and his mouth.



Whenever he speaks in public he leaves a mess that others have to come and clean it up!



As much as he has effed up, it’s baffling how he still has his job to this day.



Others [who seemingly effed up] are fungible. But he is not.



I’m starting to look askance at the type of relationship they have [ with his boss] because it seems as if there is more to it than just meets the eye.