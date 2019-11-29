This guy Palamagamba Kabudi.



What is he? An academic? A diplomat? Both? Neither? Something else?



You make the call.



What I can say is, I never thought he was going to make a good Tanzania’s Foreign Affairs Minister at the time when he was appointed. I still think I was right in thinking that way and yesterday’s ‘performance’ in Kenya is proof of that.



He spoke at the unveiling of the building bridges initiative report as an invited guest representing the President of Tanzania.



To say I cringed from start to finish during his speech would be an understatement.



To say the least, it was embarrassing to watch and listen to him give his long ass spiel sermonizing Kenyans about tribalism. It was very inappropriate and very unfortunate.



I wouldn’t like it if some Kenyan official came to Tanzania and started lecturing us on our affairs. Likewise, I don’t like it when one of ours does it to others.



To this day I still wonder what qualities President Magufuli looks at or looked at in his various appointments.



Kabudi is more style than substance.



Like others in the Magufuli government, the guy rarely makes sense. Sometimes he talks as if he is lecturing a class. His speech is full of bafflegab.



Why President Magufuli decided to transpose Dr. Mahiga, a career diplomat, and this Kabudi guy, is a head scratcher! I wonder if there were some behind the scenes blandishments on Kabudi’s part that saw him ‘rewarded’ with the position. Otherwise, it just doesn’t make sense.



I know there are those who are so impressed by his pompous grandiloquence. Well, that don’t impress me much. I look for substance and thus far, haven’t seen nor heard any.



It wouldn’t surprise me one bit if Magufuli is also impressed by it. I mean, the guy is a professor of law with a penchant for using big words, what else can you ask for? He looks the part, talks the part, he must be the guy [in Magufuli’s head, of course].



But then again maybe I shouldn’t be all that surprised and bothered.



It was John Magufuli, then Minister for Public Works, I believe, who went to Kenya in 2013, I think, and took part in an ODM campaign rally supporting Raila Odinga in the Kenyan election.



So go figure.