Weird thought...

"I totally agree. As said in the video. “All children are born artists, the problem is to remain an artist as we grow up.” –Pablo Picasso. When we grow up, we become frightened for being wrong and in the school system, mistakes are the worst thing you can make. But isn't school supposed to prepare us for the future? The knowledge we gain from school matters but creativity is still necessary.



Students spend 18+ years in their lives taking tests, memorizing informations and spent hours finishing homeworks. However, true learning is born out of lasting understanding, not grades and tests. The informations we memorize fades by the time, but our creativity won’t. In school, even if you’re allowed to be creative, they put a lot of restrictions in it.



Students are expected to follow methods instead of creating their own. For example, in Literature. Students are often given strict guidelines for writing things like poems. School makes us create poems that have precise rules for each individual line, making poetry seem very constricted and uncreative. School drains out creativity of oneself.That’s why school must focus on empowering students’ creativity."