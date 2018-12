Waraka wa Maaskofu KKKT: Tunasikitishwa na matukio ya kupotezwa watu, kubanwa kwa Uhuru wa Mahakama, Bunge na Tume ya Uchaguzi...

The Lutheran Bishops Council of Tanzania(KKKT) has condemned recent incidents of abductions, shootings and misuse of defence force in its 2018 Easter greetings.



In its statement signed on March 15, 2018 by 27 Bishops, The council names several challenges facing the country and urge their followers to pray on them. It is given ahead of Easter with a message to the congregation.



The challenges are divided in 3 groups: Social, Economical and Political, include matters like public and private sector partnership, unemployment, taxation, industrialization, abductions, torturing and disappearance of people, shooting and killing of political figures and misuse of defence forces.



The Statement by the Lutheran Bishops:



It opens with a quote:

"Speak up for those who cannot speak for themselves, for the rights of all who are destitute. Speak up and judge fairly; defend the rights of the poor and needy." ~ Proverbs 31:8-9



The introduction lays the foundation of why the Church should speak up and it's legitimacy in the message it gives.



Our Country, Our Peace

The Bishops have issued 3 key challenges that they've asked their congregation to reflect on and pray for:



1. Society and Economy

They've emphasized on challenges faced by the private sector, the need for tax collection to go hand in hand with education and capacity building to tax payers, unemployment among youth, and the need to invest in Small and Medium Industries in rural areas and solving land issues.



2. Political Life

The Bishops recalled the importance of democracy and clean politics that have steered the country safely even after multipartism in 1992. They have insisted clearly that the government, Parliament and country are guided by the Constitution and not by party manifestos.



They have listed issues such as: kidnappings, killings and attacks on politicians and citizens; the fading freedoms and rights to expression, assembly and information, and questioning whether freedom of worship won't be next; diminishing freedom and fairness in elections; divisive public investment based on political ideology; worrying trend of hatred among the public which can catastrophic; and questioned the misuse of the quote "Development has no party" and yet a lot of public funds are wasted in unnecessary by-elections from defaulters.



3. Crosscutting issues

They have listed education, loans for higher learning students, the need for an impeccable justice system, government's need of ensuring equal protection to all its citizens and mentioned the past security incidences including the coastal killings. They have insisted on the need to reengage the New Constitution and have asked all citizens to peacefully request and insist on the same.



The contents of this message resonate well with the February 11, 2018 pastoral letter form the Tanzania Episcopal Conference (TEC) which warned President John Magufuli against violations of democratic principles and freedom of expression in the country.