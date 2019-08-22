Toyota kuacha kutengeneza VX V8 2021

Toyota wataacha kutengeneza gari model V8 kufikia 2021. Sababu kubwa ni ukubwa wa engine na uchafuzi wa mazingira especially diesel emissions.



Hii huenda ikawa taarifa mbaya kwa viongozi na wasiasa wengi ambao ni wapenzi wakubwa wq hizi gari



The iconic Toyota LandCruiser V8 is nearing the end of the road, with well-placed sources claiming the next generation 300 Series will have a choice of V6 turbo-diesel and V6 turbo petrol power when it goes on sale in late 2021 – before eventually being joined by a V6 hybrid a few years later.



Toyota says it's too early to discuss technical details of what will be the first completely new LandCruiser in 14 years, however CarAdvice understands the current 4.5-litre V8 turbo-diesel and 4.6-litre V8 petrol will be phased out due to tougher global emissions standards.



There is a slim chance the V8 could win a stay of execution given Australia's emissions standards are a decade behind Europe's, however it's unlikely Toyota would invest extra engineering resources into an old engine with a limited lifespan.