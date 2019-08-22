Toyota kuacha kutengeneza VX V8 2021

Toyota wataacha kutengeneza gari model V8 kufikia 2021. Sababu kubwa ni ukubwa wa engine na uchafuzi wa mazingira especially diesel emissions.

Hii huenda ikawa taarifa mbaya kwa viongozi na wasiasa wengi ambao ni wapenzi wakubwa wq hizi gari

The iconic Toyota LandCruiser V8 is nearing the end of the road, with well-placed sources claiming the next generation 300 Series will have a choice of V6 turbo-diesel and V6 turbo petrol power when it goes on sale in late 2021 – before eventually being joined by a V6 hybrid a few years later.

Toyota says it's too early to discuss technical details of what will be the first completely new LandCruiser in 14 years, however CarAdvice understands the current 4.5-litre V8 turbo-diesel and 4.6-litre V8 petrol will be phased out due to tougher global emissions standards.

There is a slim chance the V8 could win a stay of execution given Australia's emissions standards are a decade behind Europe's, however it's unlikely Toyota would invest extra engineering resources into an old engine with a limited lifespan.
 
BIGURUBE said:
Toyota wataacha kutengeneza gari model V8 kufikia 2021. Sababu kubwa ni ukubwa wa engine na uchafuzi wa mazingira especially diesel emissions.

There is a slim chance the V8 could win a stay of execution given Australia's emissions standards are a decade behind Europe's, however it's unlikely Toyota would invest extra engineering resources into an old engine with a limited lifespan.
Nissan Patrol wao walipunguza size ya Engine kutoka 4.8L kwenda Nissan Patrol TI Y61 3.0L Turbo kwa diesel. Wali-maintain injini kubwa za 5.6 Litre na cylinder 8 kwa hizi mpya Nissan Patrol TI Y62 Series ambazo hadi sasa wanatoa za petrol tu. Ila sasa kwa mtu wa kawaida, huziwezi, maana zinakula mafuta hadi unalia! Wanaonunua ni watu wenye pesa ambao haoni taabu kujaza full tank kwa Tshs 300,000!

Kinachoudhi ni kwamba muungurumo wa Nissan Patrol Turbo 3.0L Diesel umekuwa kama trekta, sio kile kinanda cha Nissan Patrol za 4.8L za zamani ambazo tulikuwa tunavuta gia kila mtu anajua unapita na Nissan Patrol!
 
pureView Zeiss said:
Hii technology ya kutumia diesel engine na petrol inaenda ukingoni..
Kuna baadhi ya nchi za ulaya wameweka malengo Yao ikifika 2025 waanze kutumia Magari ya Umeme na gas(hybrid)
Kuendesha gari kama tesla sidhani kama kuna mzuka kwa mtu kama wewe unayependa amsha amsha ya forester hahah maana tesla ni too smooth,haina mambo yetu yale.
 
fabinyo said:
Watengenezaji sidhani kama wanajua "uniqueness" ya sauti ya engine zilivyo na ushawishi kwa wateja kununua!Nissani wamepoteza sana "peculiarity" kwa upande muungurumo,Leyland,LL,na wengine wengi....kwa LC wamejitahidi kumaintain
Kweli kabisa Mkuu. Ila hata Landcruiser nadhani wanapotezea kwenye muungurumo. Utakuta kuna Prado za sasa, muunguromo wake I say, utafikiri Power Tiller!

Aaah usinikumbushe vinanda enzi za Layand CD, zile za mabasi ya Kamata na TRC au EAR kabla ya hapo!

Nadhani kwa hizi Nissan Patrol na Landcruiser muungurumo unaathiriwa na kupunguza size ya engine na Turbo na pia masharti ya mazingira kwamba lazima hizi gari ziwe na mfumo unaitwa Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGS) ambapo sehemu ya moshi wa gari lazima irudi kwenye engine ikachomwe tena ili kupunguza makali ya kuchafua mazingira. Haya ni masharti ya nchi zote zilizoendelea. Halafu EGS inaua sana engine, maana baada ya miaka minne hivi lazima ufungue cylinder head kusafisha uchafu kwenye cylinders ambao unafanya gari ipoteze nguvu.
 
fabinyo said:
Watengenezaji sidhani kama wanajua "uniqueness" ya sauti ya engine zilivyo na ushawishi kwa wateja kununua!Nissani wamepoteza sana "peculiarity" kwa upande muungurumo,Leyland,LL,na wengine wengi....kwa LC wamejitahidi kumaintain
Ni kama mlio wa Landcruiser V8 200 series diesel au Subaru...
 
Honestly am addictive on driving bigger car!

Gari ikiwa chini ya engine capacity 2000 huwa sifikirii Kununua, zinakuwa nyepesi sana!

Pia gari ikiwa na chini ya speed 260km/h hiyo huwa Sitaki hata kuiskia, otherwise niendeshe ya mtu ila sio yangu!
 
