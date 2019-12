TANZIA: Ali Mufuruki afariki dunia Afrika Kusini. Aagwa katika Ukumbi wa JNICC. Kuzikwa Makaburi ya Kisutu, Dar

Tanzanian business tycoon Ali Mufuruki has died of Pneumonia in Johannesburg, South

Africa.



Mufuruki who was, among many other things, the Founder and Chairman of Infotech Investment Group fell ill and was admitted at the Aga Khan Hospital before being taken to South Africa where he passed away.



Mufuruki’s wealth was estimated at $110 in 2012. He will be laid to rest later today at Kisutu cemetery in Dar es Salaam.



Since the news broke, there has been an out pour of condolences, with many expressing sadness over his passing and wishing his family and associates well during this very difficult time.