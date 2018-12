Tabia za wanawake

Affected and effected are two words that

are commonly confused in writing, while

their meanings are related they are very

different. We want to make sure we're

always communicating effectively so

keeping these two words straightforward

is important.

Effected means to actually do something,

to execute, produce or bring about

something. It's an action word of actually

doing something, i.e. "He effected a

reorganization of the finance

department."

Affected is used to describe something

being impacted. This is a word you

would commonly use when something

has been impacted,