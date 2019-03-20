- Joined
If my man pays for lunch, I pay for dinner,
If he pays for the movie tickets, I will buy snacks. If he buys me a shoe, I'll get him a nice suit.
If he's having a rough day, I'll help him out!!. 50/50.
Stop expecting to be treated like a queen while you are not treating him like a king....
