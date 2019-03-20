Stop expecting to be treated like a queen while you are not treating him like a king....


If my man pays for lunch, I pay for dinner,
If he pays for the movie tickets, I will buy snacks. If he buys me a shoe, I'll get him a nice suit.
If he's having a rough day, I'll help him out!!. 50/50.
Stop expecting to be treated like a queen while you are not treating him like a king....

Roselina mpenzi sasa kwa nini unavaa nguo iliyochanikachanika?
Huyo king wako ki ukweli kabisa hajaamua kukufanya uwe queen.
Hebu njoo kwangu nikuvishe nguo za maana sio hivyo viraka anavyovisha king wako aliechoka.

Mgugu said:
Roselina mpenzi sasa kwa nini unavaa nguo iliyochanikachanika?
Huyo king wako ki ukweli kabisa hajaamua kukufanya uwe queen.
Hebu njoo kwangu nikuvishe nguo za maana sio hivyo viraka anavyovisha king wako aliechoka.

Maendeleo hayana chama
Nimejitahid sana kukaa kimya ila sasa nna shindwa naona shetan ananizid uwezo

Nipe account number ya Bank nikuwekee pesa kidogo ya maji.

Mama naomba nije tuyajenge uwe my Queen niwe ur King

