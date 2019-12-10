Stop blaming god, life is simple mathematics

It's about addition and subtraction!



And I will describe it in the following 4 simple sentences;



1. If you add a negative number, it decreases your value.

THEREFORE; Stop thinking negatively, make sure your mouth doesn't speak negative words, your actions should never be negative and make sure you don't surround your self with negative people.



2. If you subtract a negative number, it increases your value.

THEREFORE; do those things outlined in number one; suspend everything and everyone that your gut feels is negative.



3. If you add a positive number, it increases your value.

THEREFORE: Start thinking positive thoughts that will grow your talent, passion and dreams. Speak positive words like "i can do it", " i'm capable" and so on. Do positive actions even if is very little, you may think is useless today, but the people who understand the principle of compounding; know that is what builds billionaires.

Surround yourself with positive people; you know who in your life has a habit of throwing logs on your fire. They care for your future dreams, they really want your life to grow every day they talk you out of bad habits. Even if you hate them, they are very important people in your life, go to them, call them and spend your time with them.



4. If you subtract a positive number it decreases your value.

THEREFORE; Don't stop thinking positively, don't stop talking positive words (maintain positive self-talk), don't stop doing some habits which you know make your desire to attain your dreams grow stronger.

Don't run away from positive people no matter how badly you feel annoyed.



IN CONCLUSION

apply addition and subtraction in the following aspects and you'll see the results. Being positive or negative;

A. Thoughts

B. Words

C. Action's

D. Company of people who surround you.