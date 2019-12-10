Stop blaming god, life is simple mathematics

Emperor Epiphany

Emperor Epiphany

Member
Joined
Apr 19, 2018
Messages
50
Points
95
Emperor Epiphany

Emperor Epiphany

Member
Joined Apr 19, 2018
50 95
It's about addition and subtraction!

And I will describe it in the following 4 simple sentences;

1. If you add a negative number, it decreases your value.
THEREFORE; Stop thinking negatively, make sure your mouth doesn't speak negative words, your actions should never be negative and make sure you don't surround your self with negative people.

2. If you subtract a negative number, it increases your value.
THEREFORE; do those things outlined in number one; suspend everything and everyone that your gut feels is negative.

3. If you add a positive number, it increases your value.
THEREFORE: Start thinking positive thoughts that will grow your talent, passion and dreams. Speak positive words like "i can do it", " i'm capable" and so on. Do positive actions even if is very little, you may think is useless today, but the people who understand the principle of compounding; know that is what builds billionaires.
Surround yourself with positive people; you know who in your life has a habit of throwing logs on your fire. They care for your future dreams, they really want your life to grow every day they talk you out of bad habits. Even if you hate them, they are very important people in your life, go to them, call them and spend your time with them.

4. If you subtract a positive number it decreases your value.
THEREFORE; Don't stop thinking positively, don't stop talking positive words (maintain positive self-talk), don't stop doing some habits which you know make your desire to attain your dreams grow stronger.
Don't run away from positive people no matter how badly you feel annoyed.

IN CONCLUSION
apply addition and subtraction in the following aspects and you'll see the results. Being positive or negative;
A. Thoughts
B. Words
C. Action's
D. Company of people who surround you.
 
Cesar michael

Cesar michael

Member
Joined
Jan 18, 2019
Messages
11
Points
45
Cesar michael

Cesar michael

Member
Joined Jan 18, 2019
11 45
What if you're the one who is a negative interger ?
Emperor Epiphany said:
It's about addition and subtraction!

And I will describe it in the following 4 simple sentences;

1. If you add a negative number, it decreases your value.
THEREFORE; Stop thinking negatively, make sure your mouth doesn't speak negative words, your actions should never be negative and make sure you don't surround your self with negative people.

2. If you subtract a negative number, it increases your value.
THEREFORE; do those things outlined in number one; suspend everything and everyone that your gut feels is negative.

3. If you add a positive number, it increases your value.
THEREFORE: Start thinking positive thoughts that will grow your talent, passion and dreams. Speak positive words like "i can do it", " i'm capable" and so on. Do positive actions even if is very little, you may think is useless today, but the people who understand the principle of compounding; know that is what builds billionaires.
Surround yourself with positive people; you know who in your life has a habit of throwing logs on your fire. They care for your future dreams, they really want your life to grow every day they talk you out of bad habits. Even if you hate them, they are very important people in your life, go to them, call them and spend your time with them.

4. If you subtract a positive number it decreases your value.
THEREFORE; Don't stop thinking positively, don't stop talking positive words (maintain positive self-talk), don't stop doing some habits which you know make your desire to attain your dreams grow stronger.
Don't run away from positive people no matter how badly you feel annoyed.

IN CONCLUSION
apply addition and subtraction in the following aspects and you'll see the results. Being positive or negative;
A. Thoughts
B. Words
C. Action's
D. Company of people who surround you.
Click to expand...
 
Alvin A.

Alvin A.

JF-Expert Member
Joined
Oct 14, 2016
Messages
2,548
Points
2,000
Alvin A.

Alvin A.

JF-Expert Member
Joined Oct 14, 2016
2,548 2,000
Emperor Epiphany said:
It's about addition and subtraction!

And I will describe it in the following 4 simple sentences;

1. If you add a negative number, it decreases your value.
THEREFORE; Stop thinking negatively, make sure your mouth doesn't speak negative words, your actions should never be negative and make sure you don't surround your self with negative people.

2. If you subtract a negative number, it increases your value.
THEREFORE; do those things outlined in number one; suspend everything and everyone that your gut feels is negative.

3. If you add a positive number, it increases your value.
THEREFORE: Start thinking positive thoughts that will grow your talent, passion and dreams. Speak positive words like "i can do it", " i'm capable" and so on. Do positive actions even if is very little, you may think is useless today, but the people who understand the principle of compounding; know that is what builds billionaires.
Surround yourself with positive people; you know who in your life has a habit of throwing logs on your fire. They care for your future dreams, they really want your life to grow every day they talk you out of bad habits. Even if you hate them, they are very important people in your life, go to them, call them and spend your time with them.

4. If you subtract a positive number it decreases your value.
THEREFORE; Don't stop thinking positively, don't stop talking positive words (maintain positive self-talk), don't stop doing some habits which you know make your desire to attain your dreams grow stronger.
Don't run away from positive people no matter how badly you feel annoyed.

IN CONCLUSION
apply addition and subtraction in the following aspects and you'll see the results. Being positive or negative;
A. Thoughts
B. Words
C. Action's
D. Company of people who surround you.
Click to expand...
Good message though

Sent using Jamii Forums mobile app
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
Stefano Mtangoo Is it true that Atheists cannot find evidence for God? Jamii Intelligence 2
comred What has God created since the last day of creation? Jamii Intelligence 28
comred God was created when the first con-man met the first fool Jamii Intelligence 274
Mish Albert God is real Jamii Intelligence 31
n00b Illicit Financial Flows Drain African Economies... Track it, stop it, get it Jamii Intelligence 0
Similar threads
Is it true that Atheists cannot find evidence for God?
What has God created since the last day of creation?
God was created when the first con-man met the first fool
God is real
Illicit Financial Flows Drain African Economies... Track it, stop it, get it

Forum statistics

Threads 1,366,177
Members 521,386
Posts 33,362,548

FOLLOW US

Top