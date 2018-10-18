Stephen Hawking's Final Book Says There's 'No Possibility' of God in Our Universe

You are being a skeptic against Profesor Hawking's assertions, which claim to be based on science, as guessing.



Because the subject is unknowable.



But you are not enough of a skeptic.



Because you take the position that, believing that you exist is not guessing.



I can challenge you that, if you want to be a real skeptic, any foundation of your position that you exist is going to have an assumption, and you will not be able to justify all the assumptions.



Therefore, you will not be able to remove guessing from the assertion that you exist.



Aand if you say you exist, and this is not a giess, you will be contradicting yourself.



Because, on the one hand, you will be relegating Professor Hawking's assertions as guesswork - if anything, for a relatively valid reason that he cannot justify all the assumptions taken to reach the conclusion that God does not exists-, while you are actually doing the same thing - you cannot justify all the assumptions taken to reach the conclusion that you exist-



So, you are rejecting Professor Hawking's assertions as guesswork, while deep down, you assert your own existence on a foundation that cannot be verified without doubt, your existence is just as much of guesswork as Professor Hawkings assertion that God does not exist.



Godel's Incompleteness Theorems cover this neatly.



It is also the logic at the core of the nonexistence of God.