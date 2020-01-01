South African singer Yvonne Chaka Chaka deported from Uganda

bagamoyo

December 31, 2019
Johannesburg,
Republic of South Africa

31 Dec 2019
South African singer-songwriter Yvonne Chaka Chaka has been deported from Uganda. She'd been invited to perform at New Year celebrations in the capital, Kampala. The authorities in Kampala said that the famous singer was deported as she didn't have proper working visa to perform during New Year festives.

Source: SABC Digital News

31 December 2019
Kampala, Uganda
Update: S.Africa's Yvonne Chaka Chaka denies being deported from Uganda

File photo: Yvonne Chaka Chaka
South Africa’s legendary musician Yvonne Chaka Chaka was deported from Uganda on Tuesday ahead of a scheduled performance due to visa issues.

The East African country’s authorities said the 54-year-old was sent back to her country because she had travelled on an ordinary visa yet she had a scheduled live show, which required her to get a working visa.

According to local media, Yvonne was apprehended as she was doing her final sound checks on Tuesday morning and was deported soon after.

The famous South African musician was lined up to perform at a New Year’s event in the country’s Buganda Kingdom.

The kingdom throws a party every start of the year dubbed Enkuuka.

Yvonne has been a constant figure in South Africa’s music scene for nearly 30 years, boasting of such hits as “I’m Burning Up”, “Thank You Mr Dj”, “I Cry For Freedom.”

She has performed for various notable figures including Queen Elizabeth II, U.S. President Bill Clinton, South African President Thabo Mbeki among others
Source: CGTN
 
Hilo tamasha lazima litakuwa na uhusiano na bob wine!!! Kwani mzee mzima anavyomuogopa mjukuu wake hatari!!!! Africa bwana!!! Kwa wazee wa figisu figisu!!! Utegemee eti kufikia uchumi wa kati kwa matamkoo!!! Malaaaaa paaaaaa KISHINDO cha awamu ya tano, Serikali ya viwanda!!
 
white wizard said:
Hilo tamasha lazima litakuwa na uhusiano na bob wine!!! Kwani mzee mzima anavyomuogopa mjukuu wake hatari!!!! Africa bwana!!! Kwa wazee wa figisu figisu!!! Utegemee eti kufikia uchumi wa kati kwa matamkoo!!! Malaaaaa paaaaaa KISHINDO cha awamu ya tano, Serikali ya viwanda!!
