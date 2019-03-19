SGR construction enters final stages in Nakuru.

• The value of land has tripled in Mai Mahiu area where the proposed industrial park that will be served by the railway will be located.



• Horticulture farmers are expected to have quicker and cheaper transport for their products via the Internal Container Depot to JKIA.





Projections indicate that it could be ready by mid this year despite compensation challenges in Ngong area.



East Africa Chamber of Commerce and Industry director Kamau Njuguna a director in the project, said the SGR would change positively the face of Nakuru county.



He said that upon its completion, Naivasha would get more tourists meaning more business for the tourist resorts, the spas, the national parks, fishing and hotels.



“Naivasha will be few minutes train ride from Nairobi and this will ensure a huge stream of domestic and foreign tourists flock to enjoy all that Naivasha has to offer,” he said.



“This means fresh produce gets to local and international markets faster thus enabling these businesses to grow faster and employ more people,” he said.



The chairman Naivasha Professional Association (NPA) Absolom Mukuusi said that the railway would be a huge boost to power producers in Olkaria region.



China Communications Construction Company (CCCC) have said they have constructed 80 per cent of the infrastructure, including roadbeds, culverts, bridges and station buildings.



On their part, residents of Mai Mahiu noted that they were already feeling the effects of the railway line mainly in terms of infrastructure and value of land.



According to a community leader John Mwathi, for years the area had been neglected in terms of infrastructure but this had changed since the railway line began.



" The railway line will help the companies move their heavy equipment quickly and affordably from the Mombasa port to their sites within days instead of weeks it currently takes. "

- Chairman Naivasha Professional Association Absolom Mukuusi

“We have seen the value of land rise and the contractors have assisted in building some classes, water pans and even rehabilitating rural roads and we are grateful,” he said.



According to China Communications Construction Company (CCCC) spokesperson Steve Zhao, they had constructed 80 per cent of the infrastructure, including roadbeds, culverts, bridges and station buildings.



Zhao was optimistic that the compensation deadlock would be resolved so that the project could be finished before the year came to an end.



“Before work was stopped in July 2018, the anticipated completion day was June 2019 and with the remaining section of work not being attended to, the launch date may be delayed,” Zhao said.