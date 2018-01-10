Respect yourself! Hold your head up high! It's not arrogance. It only means you know your worth.



You see, how others treat you is a reflection of how you treat yourself!



How do you carry yourself around?

What environment do you create around you?

Does it attract good people and things into your life? It's really important.



Treat yourself good. Hold yourself to higher standards and keep your word. It's time to rise above the level of mediocrity.



You see, eagles don't mingle with pigeons. If you have some goals that you are reaching for, you can't do that by being around negative people.



They will cause you to lose your nerve and your focus. But how do you avoid negative people when you yourself are negative?



So, start from yourself. You can do it. I BELIEVE IN YOU!



Good morning & Have A

Great week ahead !