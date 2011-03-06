PhD ya Magufuli na wanasiasa wengine zichunguzwe upya!

MchunguZI
Yanayotokea Libya yanawatia taabu baadhi ya wakuu wa vyuo huko Ulaya. Kwa mfano huu;
The director of the London School of Economics (LSE), Sir Howard Davies has resigned over its links to Libyan leader Col Muammar Gaddafi. ...
He said the decision to accept £300,000 for research from a foundation run by Col Gaddafi's son Saif had "backfired".
The LSE has already announced it is investigating claims that Saif Gaddafi plagiarised his PhD thesis, which was awarded in 2008.
Huko Ujerumani nako kuna haya;
Germany's defence minister Karl-Theodor zu Guttenberg was forced to resign today after admitting plagiarising large chunks of his doctoral thesis
Zu Guttenberg, 39, agreed to drop his doctor title nearly a fortnight ago over allegations he copied chunks of his PhD thesis from newspapers and the Internet.
Hapa kwetu je?
Huyu anayeitwa Dr Magufuli inaeleweka kabisa hakuingia maabara kufanya kazi iliyompa Ph.D.
Hatua gani ichukuliwe kwa profesa aliyesaidia udanaganyifu huu kama ilivyomtokea Sir Howard Davies?
UD kama chuo, kimechukuwa hatua gani?
Yeye mwenyewe Magufuli kama ilivyo kwa Zu Guttenberg amechukuwa hatua gani.
Mwisho hao wengine waliotajwa na Mr Msemakweli ktk kitabu chake wako wapi na Ph.D zao?
