PhD ya Magufuli na wanasiasa wengine zichunguzwe upya!

Yanayotokea Libya yanawatia taabu baadhi ya wakuu wa vyuo huko Ulaya. Kwa mfano huu;

The director of the London School of Economics (LSE), Sir Howard Davies has resigned over its links to Libyan leader Col Muammar Gaddafi. ...

He said the decision to accept £300,000 for research from a foundation run by Col Gaddafi's son Saif had "backfired".

The LSE has already announced it is investigating claims that Saif Gaddafi plagiarised his PhD thesis, which was awarded in 2008.

Huko Ujerumani nako kuna haya;
Germany's defence minister Karl-Theodor zu Guttenberg was forced to resign today after admitting plagiarising large chunks of his doctoral thesis

Zu Guttenberg, 39, agreed to drop his doctor title nearly a fortnight ago over allegations he copied chunks of his PhD thesis from newspapers and the Internet.

Hapa kwetu je?
Huyu anayeitwa Dr Magufuli inaeleweka kabisa hakuingia maabara kufanya kazi iliyompa Ph.D.

Hatua gani ichukuliwe kwa profesa aliyesaidia udanaganyifu huu kama ilivyomtokea Sir Howard Davies?

UD kama chuo, kimechukuwa hatua gani?

Yeye mwenyewe Magufuli kama ilivyo kwa Zu Guttenberg amechukuwa hatua gani.

Mwisho hao wengine waliotajwa na Mr Msemakweli ktk kitabu chake wako wapi na Ph.D zao?
 
Kuhusu Magufuli nitakujibu kwa ufahamu wangu.

Si kweli kusema jamaa hakuingia maabara ya Chemistry pale chuo... Kwa taarifa yako Magufuli ni maarufu sana pale chuoni kwa kuwa alikuwa akila RB na wanafunzi wengine muda wa mchana akitokea Lab.

Pia Magufuli amesoma PhD yake kama wanafunzi wengine akifanya ishu za kiunafunzi kama Discussions na walimu wake, kuingia maabara, kula Cafeteria zaidi cafe 1 pale, kuongea stori za kiunafunzi na wenzie wa Phd na wengine wa Masters...

Wengi walikuwa wakishangaa saana 2008/10 kumuona Mhe. John mkali wa kumbukumbu.. Sio utani kumuona bungeni yuko vile njoo uulizie pale UDSM uwezo wa Magufuli utaambiwa... Jamaa habahatishi kabisa akili kumkichwa...

Lakini haishii hapo tuu angalia CV zake form 4 na six na degree ya kwanza alaipata class gani...!!!

ANGALIZO:
Kabla hujaandika upuuzi au malighafi(unreseached data) tafadhali fanya uchunguzi kwanza.

BIG UP TO MAGUFULI
HE WILL MOVE TO CHADEMA IF CCM DENIES HIM TO BECOME THE NEW PRESIDENT OF THIS COUNTRY!!

PEOPLE'S POWER
 
eliesikia said:
Kuhusu Magufuli nitakujibu kwa ufahamu wangu..
Si kweli kusema jamaa hakuingia maabara ya Chemistry pale chuo... Kwa taarifa yako Magufuli ni maarufu sana pale chuoni kwa kuwa alikuwa akila RB na wanafunzi wengine muda wa mchana akitokea Lab. Pia Magufuli amesoma PhD yake kama wanafunzi wengine akifanya ishu za kiunafunzi kama Discussions na walimu wake, kuingia maabara, kula Cafeteria zaidi cafe 1 pale, kuongea stori za kiunafunzi na wenzie wa Phd na wengine wa Masters... Wengi walikuwa wakishangaa saana 2008/10 kumuona Mhe. John mkali wa kumbukumbu.. Sio utani kumuona bungeni yuko vile njoo uulizie pale UDSM uwezo wa Magufuli utawambiwa... Jamaa habahatishi kabisa akili kumkichwa...
Lakini haishii hapo tuu angalia CV zake form 4 na six na degree ya kwanza alaipata class gani...!!!

ANGALIZO:
Kabla hujaandika upuuzi au malighafi(unreseached data) tafadhali fanya uchunguzi kwanza.

BIG UP TO MAGUFULI
HE WILL MOVE TO CHADEMA IF CCM DENIES HIM TO BECOME THE NEW PRESIDENT OF THIS COUNTRY!!

PEOPLE'S POWER
Duh!
Hapo kwenye red font ndo umenimaliza. Hiyo ni ishara ya ushabiki wa ndoa. Yaonekana una ndoa na Magufuli maana hoja ilikuwa pana ikiwahusisha wanasiasa woote pamoja na vyuo vyao.

Kwako wewe tatizo ni Magufuli hata kama wengine wakiondolewa Ph.D, haikupi taabu.

Sasa unatetea kwa pointi za kizembe! PhD inapatikana kwa kula cafeteria na kupiga stori za kianafunzi? takataka!

Nakupa task ili ushabiki ukutoke. Unamfahamu aliyesimamia hiyo Ph.D? Unafahamu sasa hivi yuko wapi?

Ukilazimisha nitakupa mambo ya aibu ya shule hiyo lakini hapa ni kwa wanajamii. Tunataka utu na akili itumike.

Usimuinue mtu bila sababu maana hiyo CV ya magufuli iko wazi kuliko unavyoificha.
Unafahamu Master aliisoma miaka mingapi?
 
MchunguZI said:
Duh!
Hapo kwenye red font ndo umenimaliza. Hiyo ni ishara ya ushabiki wa ndoa. Yaonekana una ndoa na Magufuli maana hoja ilikuwa pana ikiwahusisha wanasiasa woote pamoja na vyuo vyao.

Kwako wewe tatizo ni Magufuli hata kama wengine wakiondolewa Ph.D, haikupi taabu.

Sasa unatetea kwa pointi za kizembe! PhD inapatikana kwa kula cafeteria na kupiga stori za kianafunzi? takataka!

Nakupa task ili ushabiki ukutoke. Unamfahamu aliyesimamia hiyo Ph.D? Unafahamu sasa hivi yuko wapi?

Ukilazimisha nitakupa mambo ya aibu ya shule hiyo lakini hapa ni kwa wanajamii. Tunataka utu na akili itumike.

Usimuinue mtu bila sababu maana hiyo CV ya magufuli iko wazi kuliko unavyoificha.
Unafahamu Master aliisoma miaka mingapi?
Uwezo wa Magufuri unaonekana wazi kuwa ni mdogo sasa, haiitaji kuangalia CV yake; pia ni muongo, uelewa wake siyo hata wa Master degree labda form four; hakuna PhD holder anaweza kufikiria kubomoa jengo la Tanesco Ubungo wakati lilijengwa yeye mwenyewe Magufuri akiwa waziri, kwasababu ya kutafuta sifa za kisiasa na kuitia Serikali na Umma hasara ya Mabilioni yaliyotumika kujenga hilo jengo.

Mimi mtu anayemshabikia magufuri uwa namuona kama juha, hasiyejua Dunia inakwenda wapi na inatoka wapi. Hakuna jambo la maana hata moja ambalo nimewahi kumsikia akionge hata siku moja tokea nimeanza kumfahamu

Ebu tupe data huyo Prof wake na mambo yote hachana nao wake wa Magufuri
 
MchunguZI said:
Duh!
Hapo kwenye red font ndo umenimaliza. Hiyo ni ishara ya ushabiki wa ndoa. Yaonekana una ndoa na Magufuli maana hoja ilikuwa pana ikiwahusisha wanasiasa woote pamoja na vyuo vyao.

Kwako wewe tatizo ni Magufuli hata kama wengine wakiondolewa Ph.D, haikupi taabu.

Sasa unatetea kwa pointi za kizembe! PhD inapatikana kwa kula cafeteria na kupiga stori za kianafunzi? takataka!

Nakupa task ili ushabiki ukutoke. Unamfahamu aliyesimamia hiyo Ph.D? Unafahamu sasa hivi yuko wapi?

Ukilazimisha nitakupa mambo ya aibu ya shule hiyo lakini hapa ni kwa wanajamii. Tunataka utu na akili itumike.

Usimuinue mtu bila sababu maana hiyo CV ya magufuli iko wazi kuliko unavyoificha.
Unafahamu Master aliisoma miaka mingapi?
My friend it seems you have more about Magufuli, what you have is esoteric to us! why dont you disclose all information so that we can all dispute Magufuli's PhD? I am believing beyond reasonable doubts his PhD is genuine, we sawa him in lab, in corridors, we know his perfomance etc., I believe we are in academic point of vie not politics..... he did his PhD for three years which is minimum duration of doctorate programme.

I believe we have many people not only leaders that have disputable PhDs, though that we as a country we dont have standard in any level of our education that differentiate one level with another. In other words your topic would be interesting if you can ask what has been done by those who have genuine PhD! I am confidently saying Magufuli's PhD is the best compared to rest in the cabinet or in CCM to be precise.

BTW is only Magufuli in CCM????

Arafat said:
Uwezo wa Magufuri unaonekana wazi kuwa ni mdogo sasa, haiitaji kuangalia CV yake; pia ni muongo, uelewa wake siyo hata wa Master degree labda form four; hakuna PhD holder anaweza kufikiria kubomoa jengo la Tanesco Ubungo wakati lilijengwa yeye mwenyewe Magufuri akiwa waziri, kwasababu ya kutafuta sifa za kisiasa na kuitia Serikali na Umma hasara ya Mabilioni yaliyotumika kujenga hilo jengo.

Mimi mtu anayemshabikia magufuri uwa namuona kama juha, hasiyejua Dunia inakwenda wapi na inatoka wapi. Hakuna jambo la maana hata moja ambalo nimewahi kumsikia akionge hata siku moja tokea nimeanza kumfahamu

Ebu tupe data huyo Prof wake na mambo yote hachana nao wake wa Magufuri
I dont want to discuss this further cause you have said it all! at a glance' advantage of just one lane road is thousands times more than any normal tall structure. You can never compare the benefits of road to that of building like that one in Ubungo! You have made yourself blind by not thinking even 50 years from today! In this sense his o-level education of Magufuli which you have awarded him is lots better than your any level of education! Comparison of advantages of road and building is available in just normal literatures it does not need complicated professionalism to grasp that.

In those highlighted areas, is this far you can go to discuss matters in JF??
 
MchunguZI said:
Duh!
Hapo kwenye red font ndo umenimaliza. Hiyo ni ishara ya ushabiki wa ndoa. Yaonekana una ndoa na Magufuli maana hoja ilikuwa pana ikiwahusisha wanasiasa woote pamoja na vyuo vyao.

Kwako wewe tatizo ni Magufuli hata kama wengine wakiondolewa Ph.D, haikupi taabu.

Sasa unatetea kwa pointi za kizembe! PhD inapatikana kwa kula cafeteria na kupiga stori za kianafunzi? takataka!

Nakupa task ili ushabiki ukutoke. Unamfahamu aliyesimamia hiyo Ph.D? Unafahamu sasa hivi yuko wapi?

Ukilazimisha nitakupa mambo ya aibu ya shule hiyo lakini hapa ni kwa wanajamii. Tunataka utu na akili itumike.

Usimuinue mtu bila sababu maana hiyo CV ya magufuli iko wazi kuliko unavyoificha.
Unafahamu Master aliisoma miaka mingapi?
We dare talk openly!! we have rleady discussed about his PhD long a go...relax you are not late!
Read post number 96.

https://www.jamiiforums.com/celebrities-forum/45386-dr-john-pombe-magufuli-5.html


You can read from first thread ili ujiridhishe

smile!
 
Waberoya said:
My friend it seems you have more about Magufuli, what you have is esoteric to us! why dont you disclose all information so that we can all dispute Magufuli's PhD? I am believing beyond reasonable doubts his PhD is genuine, we sawa him in lab, in corridors, we know his perfomance etc., I believe we are in academic point of vie not politics..... he did his PhD for three years which is minimum duration of doctorate programme.

I believe we have many people not only leaders that have disputable PhDs, though that we as a country we dont have standard in any level of our education that differentiate one level with another. In other words your topic would be interesting if you can ask what has been done by those who have genuine PhD! I am confidently saying Magufuli's PhD is the best compared to rest in the cabinet or in CCM to be precise.

BTW is only Magufuli in CCM????



I dont want to discuss this further cause you have said it all! at a glance' advantage of just one lane road is thousands times more than any normal tall structure. You can never compare the benefits of road to that of building like that one in Ubungo! You have made yourself blind by not thinking even 50 years from today! In this sense his o-level education of Magufuli which you have awarded him is lots better than your any level of education! Comparison of advantages of road and building is available in just normal literatures it does not need complicated professionalism to grasp that.

In those highlighted areas, is this far you can go to discuss matters in JF??
You are trying to write what you really don't know at all: can you justify the importance of one lane road against a tall building in Urban Transportation? Don't repeat such a rubbish sense of humour at all.

If you one of those thinking so you must understand that, you are lagging behind the education and economical indicators of transportation, if not ignorance. In Urban transportation road is nothing but a transport to Job, hospital and economic activities, which if we can attain in sustainable design people could even walk to Job and those mall (building) are the Job places and where economical activities are executed.

Try to focus and go school if what to know this.
 
MchunguZI said:
Yanayotokea Libya yanawatia taabu baadhi ya wakuu wa vyuo huko Ulaya. Kwa mfano huu;

The director of the London School of Economics (LSE), Sir Howard Davies has resigned over its links to Libyan leader Col Muammar Gaddafi. ...

He said the decision to accept £300,000 for research from a foundation run by Col Gaddafi's son Saif had "backfired".

The LSE has already announced it is investigating claims that Saif Gaddafi plagiarised his PhD thesis, which was awarded in 2008.

Huko Ujerumani nako kuna haya;
Germany's defence minister Karl-Theodor zu Guttenberg was forced to resign today after admitting plagiarising large chunks of his doctoral thesis

Zu Guttenberg, 39, agreed to drop his doctor title nearly a fortnight ago over allegations he copied chunks of his PhD thesis from newspapers and the Internet.

Hapa kwetu je?
Huyu anayeitwa Dr Magufuli inaeleweka kabisa hakuingia maabara kufanya kazi iliyompa Ph.D.

Hatua gani ichukuliwe kwa profesa aliyesaidia udanaganyifu huu kama ilivyomtokea Sir Howard Davies?

UD kama chuo, kimechukuwa hatua gani?

Yeye mwenyewe Magufuli kama ilivyo kwa Zu Guttenberg amechukuwa hatua gani.

Mwisho hao wengine waliotajwa na Mr Msemakweli ktk kitabu chake wako wapi na Ph.D zao?
MchunguZI nadhani ingekuwa ni bora zaidi kama ungeweka ushahidi kuwa Magufulu hakuwahi kuingia maabara na kwamba kulikuwa na udanganyifu. Bila ya hivyo hii thread yako inaonekana aidha ni udaku au chuki binafsi.
 
eliesikia said:
Kuhusu Magufuli nitakujibu kwa ufahamu wangu..
Si kweli kusema jamaa hakuingia maabara ya Chemistry pale chuo... Kwa taarifa yako Magufuli ni maarufu sana pale chuoni kwa kuwa alikuwa akila RB na wanafunzi wengine muda wa mchana akitokea Lab. Pia Magufuli amesoma PhD yake kama wanafunzi wengine akifanya ishu za kiunafunzi kama Discussions na walimu wake, kuingia maabara, kula Cafeteria zaidi cafe 1 pale, kuongea stori za kiunafunzi na wenzie wa Phd na wengine wa Masters... Wengi walikuwa wakishangaa saana 2008/10 kumuona Mhe. John mkali wa kumbukumbu.. Sio utani kumuona bungeni yuko vile njoo uulizie pale UDSM uwezo wa Magufuli utawambiwa... Jamaa habahatishi kabisa akili kumkichwa...
Lakini haishii hapo tuu angalia CV zake form 4 na six na degree ya kwanza alaipata class gani...!!!

ANGALIZO:
Kabla hujaandika upuuzi au malighafi(unreseached data) tafadhali fanya uchunguzi kwanza.

BIG UP TO MAGUFULI
HE WILL MOVE TO CHADEMA IF CCM DENIES HIM TO BECOME THE NEW PRESIDENT OF THIS COUNTRY!!

PEOPLE'S POWER
kweli kabisa,at that time chuo kilikua kinakabiliwa na migomo,phd yake ni ya chemia,na disertation yake ilipendkezwa itungiwe kitabu,nadhan ni umuhmimu wa maganda ya korosho ktk kuzuia ku2,pamoja na hayo siku ambayo alikwenda kupresent proposal yake pale councel chamber,maprof weng walimpania,na wanafunz weng walijaa,jamaa aliuweka uwazir kando,akauvaa uanafunz,maguful amekula rb,rice beans pale kafeteria ya HAVARD
 
Fredrick Sanga said:
Magufuli's PhD is pure and matured. Myonge myongeni, lakini hakiyake mpeni:spider:Jengo la tenesco halisaidii hata pesa inayotumika barabarani kwa wiki moja, mwacheni Dr Pombe afanye kazi. Tena ilibidi tuandamane kummunga mkono.
Thibitisha unachotaka kusema, juu ya kubomoa jengo la Tanesco!! utaandamana mwenyewe Watanzania wa leo hapo kwenye Usingizi kama unavyofikiri Mkuu
 
As far as I know (with my form IV knowledge), Tanzania we dont have any High Way. So I do support to sweep TANESCO building and others, at least to give a brith in accessibility. The validity of PhD are not correlated with the accessibility problems. However, I dont support the fake/forged education qualifications of our leaders and all others.
 
Hii thread haikuwa na haja ya kumtaja Dr. Pombe maana hujaonyesha PhD yake ni feki kivipi!
Lakini pia wangapi wenu wenye kujivunia madigrii mmeyapata kwa kudesa, ni kwa vile hamjakuwa public figures.
No wonder baadhi yenu huku maofisini hamfikii performance ya kina Kayumba kama sisi wenye street education.

Kama umeelimika ungekuja na facts za Prof nani alimsimamia Bw. Pombe, muda aliotumia kupata PhD yake n.k.

Kama PhD ya mr. Pombe ni feki tutamtafutia ya bure huku street Uni, mbona mkuu wa nchi anazo 4 za kupewa.
 
Arafat said:
Uwezo wa Magufuri unaonekana wazi kuwa ni mdogo sasa, haiitaji kuangalia CV yake; pia ni muongo, uelewa wake siyo hata wa Master degree labda form four; hakuna PhD holder anaweza kufikiria kubomoa jengo la Tanesco Ubungo wakati lilijengwa yeye mwenyewe Magufuri akiwa waziri, kwasababu ya kutafuta sifa za kisiasa na kuitia Serikali na Umma hasara ya Mabilioni yaliyotumika kujenga hilo jengo.

Mimi mtu anayemshabikia magufuri uwa namuona kama juha, hasiyejua Dunia inakwenda wapi na inatoka wapi. Hakuna jambo la maana hata moja ambalo nimewahi kumsikia akionge hata siku moja tokea nimeanza kumfahamu

Ebu tupe data huyo Prof wake na mambo yote hachana nao wake wa Magufuri
Sasa hapo bro umetumia vigezo tofauti. Kuna wale waliokuwa wanahoji kama hata aliingia Lab, na jamaa ametoa ushuhuda wa maisha ya chuo ya huyo mnayemshuku sasa huoni kwamba suala la Cafeteria ni relevant as far as the question is concerned? Sasa unapozungumzia suala la kufikiri au ku-behave kama msomi hilo ni lingine kwa sababu mtu anaweza akawa hana elimu ya juu na bado akawa na uwezo wa kujenga hoja na akasikilizwa. Kwani elimu ya Mbowe mnaifahamu? Au ile ya Shibuda? Ukweli unabaki kwamba Magufuli ameshuhdiwa akisoma katika kila hatua ya elimu yake kuanzia digrii ya kwanza, ya pili mpaka ile ya uzamivu. Hapa wadanganyifu wa kuwafuatilia ni hao akina Nchimbi, Kamala, Mahanga na mafisadi wengine wa elimu kama Msemakweli alivyowabainisha.
 
