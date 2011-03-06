PhD ya Magufuli na wanasiasa wengine zichunguzwe upya!

My friend it seems you have more about Magufuli, what you have is esoteric to us! why dont you disclose all information so that we can all dispute Magufuli's PhD? I am believing beyond reasonable doubts his PhD is genuine, we sawa him in lab, in corridors, we know his perfomance etc., I believe we are in academic point of vie not politics..... he did his PhD for three years which is minimum duration of doctorate programme.



I believe we have many people not only leaders that have disputable PhDs, though that we as a country we dont have standard in any level of our education that differentiate one level with another. In other words your topic would be interesting if you can ask what has been done by those who have genuine PhD! I am confidently saying Magufuli's PhD is the best compared to rest in the cabinet or in CCM to be precise.



BTW is only Magufuli in CCM????







I dont want to discuss this further cause you have said it all! at a glance' advantage of just one lane road is thousands times more than any normal tall structure. You can never compare the benefits of road to that of building like that one in Ubungo! You have made yourself blind by not thinking even 50 years from today! In this sense his o-level education of Magufuli which you have awarded him is lots better than your any level of education! Comparison of advantages of road and building is available in just normal literatures it does not need complicated professionalism to grasp that.



In those highlighted areas, is this far you can go to discuss matters in JF??