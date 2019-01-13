Pestana Pub- Dodoma


Malcom Lumumba

Malcom Lumumba

JF-Expert Member
#1
Joined
Jul 26, 2012
Messages
12,345
Likes
33,282
Points
280
Malcom Lumumba

Malcom Lumumba

JF-Expert Member
Joined Jul 26, 2012
12,345 33,282 280
#1
Been in a place for couple of times, and i got to admit , its mesmerizing. Its exquisite designs are unmatched, top notch security and the toilets are unrealistically clean: It's just breathtaking.

But again, good things tend fall short of certain qualities. Sad to say this, but the kitchen is unsatisfying slow . I can't stand placing an order and spend another 50 minutes reminding a waitress/waiter that i don't have all the time in the world to spend waiting for a single plate of Kuku Makange at Pestana Pub.

Nor do i need to take a litany of blames to the manager so that he points me directly to the chef. Efficiency and Speed in delivery of services are pinnacles of success in every restaurant business.

Take KFC (Mlimani City) as an example, they receive hundreds of customers a day, i believe their customer base is three or four times larger than yours: Yet, they never tire or bore. Please try to emulate them in this.

In the coming year, lots of big businesses from Dar es salaam will be flocking in Dodoma , and the competition in restaurant business will be too stiff : It will be hustling and bustling. If you fail to build a firm customer base now when the odds are in your favour, then Pestana Pub will suffer a natural death or circumstances may compel you to sell your business at a very meagre price.

I believe there are some people here who are close to the Pub Management. Please urge them to accord all the necessary changes in the kitchen.

Wasalaaam.
Malcom Young, Jr.




Sent using Jamii Forums mobile app
 
sabosabo

sabosabo

JF-Expert Member
#2
Joined
Dec 16, 2012
Messages
1,014
Likes
2,125
Points
280
sabosabo

sabosabo

JF-Expert Member
Joined Dec 16, 2012
1,014 2,125 280
#2
Ngoja tumfikishie taarifa Frank Mtei,mmiliki wa Pestana, aje asome ujumbe wake huku Mkuu!

By the way ni mtu msikivu,tu naamini atayafanyia kazi!
 
Malcom Lumumba

Malcom Lumumba

JF-Expert Member
#3
Joined
Jul 26, 2012
Messages
12,345
Likes
33,282
Points
280
Malcom Lumumba

Malcom Lumumba

JF-Expert Member
Joined Jul 26, 2012
12,345 33,282 280
#3
sabosabo said:
Ngoja tumfikishie taarifa Frank Mtei,mmiliki wa Pestana, aje asome ujumbe wake huku Mkuu!

By the way ni mtu msikivu,tu naamini atayafanyia kazi!
Click to expand...
Good man, appreciate it mkuu.
Tafadhali mfikishie ile ni biashara nzuri sana

Sent using Jamii Forums mobile app
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
ComSkills Ad

ComSkills Ad

Forum statistics

Threads 1,248,637
Members 480,183
Posts 29,671,582

FOLLOW US