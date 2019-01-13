Pestana Pub- Dodoma

- Joined
- Jul 26, 2012
- Messages
- 12,345
- Likes
- 33,282
- Points
- 280
Malcom Lumumba
JF-Expert Member
Joined Jul 26, 2012
12,345 33,282 280
Been in a place for couple of times, and i got to admit , its mesmerizing. Its exquisite designs are unmatched, top notch security and the toilets are unrealistically clean: It's just breathtaking.
But again, good things tend fall short of certain qualities. Sad to say this, but the kitchen is unsatisfying slow . I can't stand placing an order and spend another 50 minutes reminding a waitress/waiter that i don't have all the time in the world to spend waiting for a single plate of Kuku Makange at Pestana Pub.
Nor do i need to take a litany of blames to the manager so that he points me directly to the chef. Efficiency and Speed in delivery of services are pinnacles of success in every restaurant business.
Take KFC (Mlimani City) as an example, they receive hundreds of customers a day, i believe their customer base is three or four times larger than yours: Yet, they never tire or bore. Please try to emulate them in this.
In the coming year, lots of big businesses from Dar es salaam will be flocking in Dodoma , and the competition in restaurant business will be too stiff : It will be hustling and bustling. If you fail to build a firm customer base now when the odds are in your favour, then Pestana Pub will suffer a natural death or circumstances may compel you to sell your business at a very meagre price.
I believe there are some people here who are close to the Pub Management. Please urge them to accord all the necessary changes in the kitchen.
Wasalaaam.
Malcom Young, Jr.
