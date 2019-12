Pay As You Earn (PAYE): Wafanyakazi mna maoni gani?

Kwa taarifa yako HOUSE ALLOWANCE inakatiwa kodi in short ANY INCOME DERIVED FROM EMPLOYMENT IS TAXABLE, soma Income tax ACT utaelewa vizuri, kwenye magari naweza kukubaliana na wewe lakini jiulize pia hiyo incentive inawanufaisha wangapi na wenye kipato gani kuweza kununua gari? umefanya mchanganuo ujue huo msamaha una unafuu kiasi gani, najua VAT haipo kwenye msamaha..... Click to expand... Nilimaanisha housing benefit, yaani kama wakipewa nyumba za kuishi....sheria inawalinda......

Nilimaanisha housing benefit, yaani kama wakipewa nyumba za kuishi....sheria inawalinda......

Section 7 (f): in calculating an individual's gains or profits from an employment, the following shall be excluded;



a) - (f) benefit derived from the use of residential premises by an

employee of the Government or any institution whose budget

is fully or substantially out of Government budget subvention;



Pili exemption kwenye magari ya wafanyakazi wa serikali impact yake kwa mwaka wa fedha 2006/2007 ni loss of tax by Tshs 3.2bil......





Kwa taarifa yako siku hizi wanafanya Audit mpaka kwenye Public Sectors..... Click to expand... Sina matatizo na hilo, ila ninacho sema umakini wake sio kama ule wa kwenye Public sector mkuu!

Hizo allowance zote ulizozitaja hapo ni TAXABLE Click to expand... Si kweli mkuu, hata sheria tu ina exempt some income kwa baadhi ya wafanyakazi wa serikali.....see below;

Second Schedule to ITA 2004: Exempt amounts



The following amounts are exempt from income tax:-



(a) amounts derived by the President of the United Republic or the President of the Revolutionary Government of Zanzibar from salary, duty allowance and entertainment allowance paid or payable to the President from public funds in respect of or by virtue of the office as President; Act No.5 of 1986 Cap.245



(b) amounts derived by the Government (including Executive Agency established under the Executive Agencies Act, 1997) or any local authority of the United Republic or by the Revolutionary Government of Zanzibar or any local authority of Zanzibar except amounts derived from business activities that are unrelated to the functions of government;



(m) amounts derived by way of foreign living allowance by any officer of the Government that are paid from public funds and in respect of performance of the office overseas;



(s) gratuity granted to a Member of Parliament at the end of each term;