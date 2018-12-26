My 2019 resolution is to stop taking sugar in tea and coffee

- Joined
- Oct 17, 2012
- Messages
- 30,015
- Likes
- 84,821
- Points
- 280
Sky Eclat
JF-Expert Member
Joined Oct 17, 2012
30,015 84,821 280
Your body gets enough sugar from carbohydrates, ugali, rice, chapati, pasta etc. These foods are enough monosaccharides needed for metabolism.
From 1s January 2019 sugar will be a new word in my shopping list. I have tried tea and coffe without sugar, it’s very manageable especially with herbal teas and black coffee.
From 1s January 2019 sugar will be a new word in my shopping list. I have tried tea and coffe without sugar, it’s very manageable especially with herbal teas and black coffee.