My 2019 resolution is to stop taking sugar in tea and coffee


Your body gets enough sugar from carbohydrates, ugali, rice, chapati, pasta etc. These foods are enough monosaccharides needed for metabolism.

From 1s January 2019 sugar will be a new word in my shopping list. I have tried tea and coffe without sugar, it’s very manageable especially with herbal teas and black coffee.

1545827602401-jpeg.977991
 
Rich people resolutions! My resolution is to make sure I can afford three meals a day.
 
I wish to learn from you.May be I can adapt.
 
Instead of sugar, you can go with honey! Instead of tea and cofee, go for ginger. GINGER: Clean it, crash it then boil it for 10 minutes then drink it as you use honey as sugar.
 
I once met a mother who was complaining about her toddlers teeth decay. She said I don't give her sugar things, she eats healthy meals. I only use honey for her porridge and toast.

She had forgotten that honey on toast can cause teeth decay too. Honey is monosaccharide

She had forgotten that honey on toast can cause teeth decay too. Honey is monosaccharide
 
Start now.. you are never too late. Usisubiri tarehe 1 Jan 2019.

I stopped making these so called #NewYearResolutions kitambo sana. Kila ninapojaribu huwa sichukui round narudi kwenye square A. My strategy ni kuchukua hatua immediately when and if necessary actions need to be taken there and then.

Happy New Year in advance!
 
Kwa afya bora ni kuepuka vyakula vovyote vile vyenye added sugar.. WHO wanapendekeza usitumie zaidi ya gram 60 za sukari kwa siku
 
