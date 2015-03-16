MV Dar es Salaam kufa kabla ya kuanza kazi?

- Joined
UTANGULIZI
Imedaiwa kuwa kivuko kinachoenda kwa jina la MV Dar Es Salaam kililetwa nchini Novemba 2014 kutoa huduma kati ya jiji la Dar es Salaam na Bagamoyo. Pia imedaiwa ununuzi wa kivuko hicho ni utekelezaji wa mkakati wa Wizara ya Ujenzi wa kupunguza msongamano katika jiji la Dar es Salaam. Kivuko kimedaiwa kuwa cha kwanza na cha kipekee kwa mwendokasi kuliko vivuko vingine vyote nchini. Kivuko hicho kilitarajiwa kuwa na uwezo wa kubeba abiria 300 waliokaa pamoja na mizigo huku kikiwa kinasafiri kwa kasi ya wastani wa kilometa 40 kwa saa.
Hata hivyo, kuna masuala kadhaa yameibuka ambayo yanaweza kukifanya kivuko hiki kisifanye kazi iliyokusudiwa. Mfano, gazeti la The Citizen linadai kuwa kuna uwezekano wa MV Dar Es Salaam kufa hata kabla ya kuanza kazi kutokana na sababu za kitaalamu. Pia linadai kuwa manunuzi yamegubikwa na utata na hata kwenda kinyume na taratibu za manunuzi katika taasisi za umma.
MANUNUZI YA MV DAR ES SALAAM
Serikali ilisaini mkataba wa ujenzi wa kivuko cha Dar Es Salaam na kampuni ya JGH Marine ya nchini Denmark iliyoshinda zabuni ya ujenzi wa kivuko hicho baada ya kuzishinda kwa vigezo kampuni nyingine 11 kutoka nchi mbalimbali. Kivuko hicho kimenunuliwa kwa gharama ya Shilingi bilioni 7.91 za Tanzania. Fedha zote zilizotumika katika manunuzi ya kivuko hicho zimetolewa na serikali ya Tanzania kupitia Wakala wa Ufundi na Umeme (TEMESA).
Baada ya kuingia mkataba na serikali, kampuni ya JGH Marine ya Denmark iliingia mkataba mwingine na kampuni ya Western Marine Shipyard Limited ya Bangladesh kutengeneza kivuko hicho. Hii ina maana kuwa JGH Marine hawakutengeneza kivuko hicho. Badala yake waliingia mkataba na Western Marine Shipyard Limited ya Bangladesh kukitengeneza. Kwa maneno mengine, kampuni ya JGH Marine ya Demnamrk ilikuwa dalali tuu. Hii inadaiwa kuwa kinyume na taratibu za manunuzi katika taasisi za umma.
Mkurugenzi Mtendaji wa Temesa Marcellin Magesa amekanusha vikali ripoti kuwa kampuni ya JGH Marine ya Denmark ilikuwa ni dalali tuu. Amedai kuwa JGH Marine ndiyo waliotengeneza kivuko hicho, ndiyo ambao serikali iliingia mkataba nao, na ndiyo waliokileta kivuko hicho nchini. Hata hivyo, tovuti ya kampuni ya Western Marine Shipyard ya Bangladesh inasema wazi kuwa utengenezaji wa MV Dar Es Salaam ni moja ya kazi ambazo kampuni hiyo imezifanya kama subcontractor.
MWENDO WA MV DAR ES SALAAM
Mwendo mdogo wa kivuko hicho umeleta utata kama kweli kinaweza kutumika kibiashara na kwa usafiri wa umma kama ilivyokusudiwa. Serikali ilitaka kivuko hicho kiwe na mwendo wa noti 20 kwa saa. Hata hivyo, kivuko kina mwendo wa noti 14 hadi 15 kwa saa. Hii ina maana kuwa kivuko ambacho kilitajariwa kupunguza foleni jijini Dar kitakuwa kinatumia jumla ya masaa matatu kusafiri kati ya Dar na Bagamoyo, huku safari moja ikichukuwa kama saa saba hivi.
Mfano, kwenye safari yake ya kwanza kutoka Dar kwenda Bagamoyo, kivuko kilichukuwa zaidi ya saa tatu pamoja na kutokuwa na mzigo na kubeba tuu nusu ya abiria wake. Akiongea baada ya kupokea kivuko hicho, Magufuli alisema kivuko hicho kilikuwa cha kipekee kwa sababu mwendo wake ni tofauti na mwendo wa vivuko tulivyonavyo nchini. Aliongeza kuwa kivuko kingechukuwa muda wa saa mbili kusafiri kati ya Dar Es Salaam na Bagamoyo. Wiki tatu zilizopita, Maguful na watu kama 100 hivi walisafiri na kivuko hicho na kutumia masaa matatu kutoka Dar kwenda Bagamoyo. Baada ya safari hiyo, alisema alifurahishwa na safari hiyo, huku akidai kuwa kivuko hakikutembea kwa mwendo wake kasi kwa sababu safari hiyo ilikuwa ni ya majaribio.
MAONI YA WATAALAMU
Kabla ya kuletwa nchi, kivuko kilikaguliwa na wataalam kutoka TEMESA na SUMATRA. Jumla YA kaguzi nne zilifanywa wataalamu hao kabla ya kivuko kuletwa nchini. Pia ikumbukwe kuwa mwaka jana kuna wataalam wa Kitanzania wakiongozwa na Mkuu wa Mkoa wa Dar Es Salaam, Meck Sadik na maafisa kutoka wizara ya Kazi na Temesa walisafiri kwenda Bangladesh kwa majaribio ya mwisho ya kivuko hicho kabla ya kukiidhinisha na hivyo kuletwa nchini.
Baadhi ya wataalamu walioenda huko Bangladesh walihoji performance ya kivuko hicho wakati kikifanyiwa majaribio huko Bangladesh. Mtaalamu wa usafiri wa majini aliyeongea na gazeti la The Citizen amedai kuwa kivuko hicho kilitakiwa kusafiri kati ya Dar na Bagamoyo kwa muda wa saa moja na nusu. Ameongeza kwa sasa ni vigumu kivuko hicho kufanya kazi ambayo kilikusudiwa kufanya.
MGAWANYIKO NDANI YA TEMESA
Rais Kikwete anatajariwa kuzindua kivuko hicho siku chache zijazo. Hata hivyo, habari ndani kutoka TEMESA, ambao ni wamiliki na watakaokuwa wanaendasha kivuko hicho, zinadai kuwepo kwa mgawanyiko ndani ya kamati maalum iliyopokea kivuko hicho juu ya mwendo gani uwekwe kwenye ripoti ya mwisho kabla ya kuzinduliwa na Rais Kiktwete. Kuna wanaotaka kasoro za kivuko ziwekwe wazi kwenye ripoti. Lakini wapo maafisa wa juu ndani ya TEMESA ambao hawataki kasoro hizo ziwekwe kwenye ripoti itakayosomwa mbele ya Rais Kikwete.
KIVUKO KUTOFANYA SAFARI ZA DAR-BAGAMOYO
Mkurugenzi Mtendaji wa Temesa, Marcellin Magesa, ameliambia gazeti la The Citizen kuwa madhumuni ya kuvuko hicho yalikuwa ni kufanya kazi ndani ya mipaka ya jiji la Dar Es Salaam ili kupunguza foleni na siyo kufanya safari za Dar-Bagamoyo. Amesema kivuko kinaItwa MV Dar-Bagamoyo kwa sababu kwa sasa kitakuwa kinasafiri mpaka BagamoyO, lakini hakikusudiwa kwa ajili ya safari za Bagamoyo. Amesema foleni ipo Dar Es Salaam na siyo Bagamoyo, na kuongeza kuwa kivuko kitaacha kufanya safari za Bagamoyo baada ya kumalizika kwa ujenzi wa maegesho ya kivuko hicho Kawe, Jangwani Beach na Rungwe Oceanic.
Zaidi soma: Why MV Dar project could fail before its official launch
Cheki hii video ya BBC titled "Where the world's ships go to die" aka sehemu ambayo meli za dunia zinaenda kufa. Zinafia kwenye jiji la Chittagong lilipo Bangladeshi. Hapo ndipo hiki kivuko kimetengenezwa. Kivuko kinadaiwa kuwa ni kipya. Kweli unaweza kutengeneza kivuko kipya kwenye makaburi ya meli? Halafu kwa wale ambayo walikuwa hawajui ni kwamba serikali ya Bangladeshi imepiga marufuku kuchukuwa video/picha kwenye hilo eneo kwa sababu zinazojulikana.
Where the world's ships go to die, BBC News, 27 May 2012
The beaches off the Bangladeshi city of Chittagong form one of the world's largest graveyards for ships. The government of Bangladesh does not allow filming in these huge ship-breaking yards, so the BBC's Simon Reeve and his guide Morshed Ali Khan took a boat trip to view one of the most spectacular sights of the Indian Ocean. Ship-breaking is dirty and dangerous work and scores of workers are believed to be killed here annually, but for the owners of the yards it is a lucrative business.
Source: BBC - Where the world's ships go to die
Halafu cheki pia hii documentary ya Seven Network (Channel 7) Australia. Imedaiwa kuwa kabla ya kuletwa nchi, kuna wataalam wa Kitanzania wakiongozwa na Mkuu wa Mkoa wa Dar Es Salaam, Meck Sadik na maafisa kutoka wizara ya Kazi na Temesa walisafiri kwenda Bangladesh kwa majaribio ya mwisho ya kivuko hicho kabla ya kukiidhinisha na hivyo kuletwa nchini.
Kwa maana nyingine watakuwa walienda kutembelea hiyo meli kwenye haya makaburi ya meli? Zamani hilo eneo lilikuwa kivutio cha utalii, lakini siku hizi serikali nchini humo imepiga marufuku watu wa nje kwenda hapo kwa sababu ya afya na usalama wao. Ukiangalia hiyo video hapo chini, mtu unaweza kusema kuwa we should be ashamed of ourselves kwa kukubali kulipa fedha zote hizo kutengenezea kivuko hapo.
Halafu inadaiwa Rais Kikwete atazindua hicho kivuko kilichotengenezwa katika eneo ambalo serikali ya Bangladeshi imepiga marufuku kuchukuwa video au kupiga picha kutokana na eneo hilo kuwa baya in terms of health and safety. Where the ships die ndiyo tumeenda kutengeneza hicho kivuko halafu tunaambiwa eti ni kipya.
SHIP BREAKERS: Seven Network (Channel 7) Australia
It's one of the most jaw-dropping sights of the modern world. For as far as the eye can see, along a stretch of coastline in Bangladesh, hundreds of mammoth supertankers lie beached on the sand. This is where the world's ships come to die. Tim joins the thousands of workers, some of them children, who are paid just 47 cents a day to break up these rusting giants with their bare hands.
Fresh damning details emerge about MV Dar
In Summary, The Citizens claims that
In Summary, The Citizens claims that
- Relevant authorities did not carry out any feasibility study to establish if there was need for the ferry in the first place. The feasibility study would also have informed the type or make of the ferry and if there would be the requisite support infrastructure to operate it locally.
- No hydrographic survey was done to measure physical features and descriptions of the route of MV Dar es Salaam, and prediction of their change over time for purpose of safety of navigation. The survey is a pre-condition for anyone planning to build a ferry for it helps in measurement of tides for sea and determination of bed depth for navigation, location of rocks, sand bars and navigation lights.
- MV Dar es Salaam was refurbished and not brand new and is of low capacity, perhaps this explains why its speed is a serious concern.
- The use of aluminum to build the body of the boat was &[HASHTAG]#8216[/HASHTAG];technically so risky' for a passenger vessel. It makes a ship of low standard and risking to carry cargoes. Ferries used for carrying passenger are built by steel plates. Aluminum are mainly used for building fishing boats and boats for sea games. Aluminum boats can also get easily damaged if it scraps against a sharp coral rocks or subjected to metal fatigue and denting.
- Owners of some plots have won temporal court orders to block construction of the jetties on their land which cause a six month delay in putting the ferry into use.
- Temesa CEO Marcellin Magesa refused to comment on the issue even after the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Works Musa Iyombe directed the reporter to seek answers from her. She hanged off her mobile phone after the reporter introduced himself and put a question to her.
Dar es Salaam. The procurement of the MV Dar es Salaam-Bagamoyo is proving to be controversial following reports that the ferry does not meet specifications and standards for which it was ordered.
Details gathered by The Citizen also show that the Danish company contracted by the government to supply the vessel, JGH Marine, subcontracted Bangladeshi firm Western Marine Shipyard Limited, a fact authorities, however, said they were not aware of. The Citizen has learnt that the speed of the vessel has raised questions over the feasibility of the ferry being deployed for commercial and public transport service as intended. The ferry has reportedly been unable to reach a top speed of 20 knots as requested by the government and, instead, tops out at between 14 and 15 knots.
This means that the ferry, which is expected to ease traffic congestion in Dar es Salaam, takes over three hours to sail between the city and Bagamoyo, with a round trip taking around seven hours. Officials of the Tanzania Electrical, Mechanical and Electronics Services Agency (Temesa), which owns and operates the vessel, are divided on what could escalate into a major scandal ahead of the vessel’s official inauguration by President Jakaya Kikwete in due course.
Works minister John Magufuli floated the idea to build the ferry to ease traffic congestion in Dar es Salaam, which costs the nation approximately Sh400 billion annually.
The government, through Temesa, then went on to commission JGH Marine to build the 300-passenger ferry at a cost of Sh8 billion, fully financed by the government.
“JGH Marine builds and delivers small and mid-size vessels for use in East Africa, Latin America and in developing countries around the world,” the company says on its website.
According to information on the website, the company in 2011 supplied three patrol boats to Tanzania Ports Authority and four to the Ministry of Fisheries and Livestock Development. The boats were assembled at a facility in Mwanza.
In 2009, the firm delivered to Tanroads a ferry to operate across the Pangani River in Tanga Region. The vessel was assembled on site. JGH Marine has also supplied patrol boats to Kenya, where the firm apparently has its regional headquarters.
According to the agreement with Temesa, the MV Dar es Salaam-Bagamoyo was to have a maximum speed of 20 knots, meaning it would have spent approximately one-and-a-half hours sailing between Bagamoyo and Dar es Salaam.
However, during its first trial run from Dar es Salaam to Bagamoyo, the ferry covered the distance in slightly over three hours despite having no cargo and carrying only about half its passenger capacity.
It also did not make any stop on the way. This means that the boat can hardly make two return trips per day, raising concern that the project could prove to be a white elephant.
Before it arrived in the country, the vessel was inspected by engineers from Temesa and the Surface and Marine Transport Regulatory Authority (Sumatra). Four inspections were conducted before its completion last September. A delegation comprising Dar es Salaam Regional Commissioner Said Meck Sadik and officials from the Works ministry and Temesa travelled to Bangladesh in September for the final inspection.
Some delegates raised serious queries about the vessel’s performance during a trial run in Bangladesh.
A marine expert, who spoke to The Citizen on condition of anonymity due to the sensitivity of the matter, says the vessel was supposed to travel between Dar es Salaam and Bagamoyo in one-and-a-half hours in normal conditions.
“It is now virtually impossible for the vessel to serve the purpose it was bought for if the best it can do is cover the distance in three hours,” he said.
However, in an interesting development, Temesa CEO Marcellin Magesa told The Citizen that the boat was not intended to ply the Dar es Salaam-Bagamoyo route, but was meant to operate within Dar es Salaam’s boundaries to ease traffic congestion.
“It is called MV Dar-Bagamoyo because for the time being it will be travelling up to Bagamoyo, but it is not intended for the historical town.
“The aim is to ease congestion by providing alternative means of transport. Congestion is in Dar es Salaam, not Bagamoyo,” Ms Magesa said in an interview.
She said the ferry would stop sailing all the way to Bagamoyo once the construction of three jetties at Kawe, Jangwani Beach and Rungwe Oceanic Hotel was complete.
Further inquiries have established that JGH Marine of Denmark did not actually build the vessel and instead subcontracted Western Marine Shipyard Limited of Bangladesh.
It means that the company that won the tender to build the ferry acted as a middleman, contrary to public procurement rules. JGH Marine and Western Marine did not respond to inquiries about technical and contractual queries related to the project.
But Ms Magesa strongly refuted reports of subcontracting. “The builder is a Danish company…it is the one we entered into a contract with and it is the one which delivered the ferry to us,” she said, adding: “There is nothing like subcontracting unless you have seen the subcontracting agreement.”
The Citizen has established that some Tanzanian experts who travelled to Bangladesh last year for final tests of the ferry gave their approval, paving the way for the Danish firm to bring the vessel to Dar es Salaam.
Western Marine Shipyard actually says on its website that the construction of the vessel supplied to Tanzania is among major works it has undertaken as a subcontractor.
Reports from inside Temesa say members of a special committee that received the vessel were divided on what speed should be indicated in the final report before the ferry is officially launched by President Kikwete.
While others want the anomaly be put on the report, other top officials of the agency insist it should not be mentioned, at least for now.
Speaking after receiving the boat last November, Works minister John Magufuli said: “This is a ferry of its kind because its speed is incomparable with other ordinary ferries we have in the country,” he said, adding that the boat would take a maximum of two hours travelling between Dar es Salaam and Bagamoyo. It is not clear if the minister is in the know about the technical concerns.
Three weeks ago, Dr Magufuli and about 100 passengers endured a three-hour ride from Dar es Salaam to Bagamoyo aboard the ferry. On disembarking in Mbegani, Bagamoyo, Dr Magufuli said:
“It was a smooth and enjoyable ride...the ferry was not pushed to its maximum speed because it was just a test ride, and everything went well.”
