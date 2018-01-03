Most expensive schools in Tanzania


DENIS KAJO
Tanzania: Top 10 Most Expensive Schools in Tanzania

10. Morogoro International School (MIS)

MIS annual basic fee of a student ranges from Sh4.4 million in Kindergarten to Sh17 million in High School. The School is the most expensive in Morogoro. The School adopts the Cambridge curriculum.

9. International School of Moshi (ISM)

ISM is the most expensive School in Moshi, a student's annual basic fees ranges from Sh14.5 million in primary to Sh17.2 million in High School. The school adopts the IB curriculum

8. Aga Khan Primary and Secondary School

Aga Khan is the eighth most expensive School in Tanzania it's situated in Dar es salaam. A student's annual basic fee ranges from Sh7.2 million in primary to Sh20.4 million in high school. Aga Khan adopts the IB curriculum.

7. Heaven of Peace Academy (HOPAC)

Hopac is a Christian International School situated in Dar es salaam, with an annual basic fee ranging from Sh15.5 million in primary level to Sh21.7 million in High School. HOPAC adopts the Cambridge curriculum.

6. Kennedy House Schools

KHS is a group of schools all over the world, they have a school in Arusha with Pre-Primary and Primary level. Their fees ranges from Sh7.8 million in Pre-Primary to Sh22.4 million in Primary. It adopts the Cambridge curriculum.

5. St. Constantine's International School

St. Constantine is an International boarding and day School. It's the second most expensive school in Arusha with an annual basic fee ranging from Sh7.5 million in nursery to Sh22.8 million in High School. It adopts the Cambridge curriculum.

4. Iringa International School (IIS)

IIS is the most expensive School in Iringa adopting both the IB and Cambridge curriculums. Their annual basic fee ranges from Sh16.7 million in pre-primary to Sh27.4 million

3. Dar es Salaam International Academy (DIA)

DIA is the third most expensive School in Tanzania. Situated in Dar es Salaam and adopting the IB curriculum, its annual School fees ranges from Sh24.3 million in primary year program to Sh40 million in High School.

2. Braeburn International School

Braeburn is an international day and boarding School, adopting the IB curriculum. It's situated in Arusha and Dar es Salaam. Its annual basic fees ranges from Sh20.3 million in primary to Sh42.6 million in High School.

1. International School of Tanganyika (IST)

IST is the most expensive School in Tanzania. It is situated in Dar es Salaam and adopts the IB curriculum. Its annual basic fees ranges from Sh33.3 million in pre-primary to Sh65.5 million in High School.
 
kasulamkombe
hiyo fees ni gharama ya spaghetti, swimming pool,sausage na wengi wanajifunzia kulamba unga huko,Anamaliza shule hata kufua nguo hajui na ukipata bahati mbaya ukao aliyepitia huko watoto watakuwa wanakula chips kila siku tena za kununua magengeni.kupika na kufua sifuri ila English poa
 
el nino
Kuna wengine hadi chuo tumemaliza hatujafikia gharama za anayesoma chekechea hyo shule ya kwanza.

Mwisho wa siku tumekuwa na fani zetu nzuri tuu
 
Napoleone
Ila hzo shule watoto wake wanaosoma wanakuaga ma genius,..achana na u genius wa kukariri huu wa saint kayumba,..hawa madogo mfano wa hyo IST,..wanakuaga wanajua mambo meng sana,hata umchukue mtoto wa primary ukae uongee nae maswala yenye mantik,atakustaajabisha,so ukute sasa ana akili za kuzaliwa ndo utakubal..
 
