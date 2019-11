Mariga VS Okoth uchaguzi mdogo wa Ubunge pale Kibera (Kibra) Kenya nimejifunza mengi

Sinister said: Tena nikukosoe Mkuu, Kibera kama makaazi ina makabila yote! Wakamba kwa Waluo.. Waluhya kwa Wakisii nk Click to expand...

Infact for Bernard okoth, the name Imran was given to him by nubians. In kibera if the nubians like you you are automatically an MP. In Busia, the women Representative is Kamba but she represents the Majority Luhya and Teso people in parliament. It is as you said not about tribe but about connection with the people. There is even an ODM MCA in Kiambu county assembly who is a Luo.