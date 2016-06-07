Mamma Mia! ABBA reunites for first performance [Photos]

Shadow
Mamma Mia! ABBA reunites for first performance in 30 years in honour of their 50th anniversary
Their music is still celebrated by people all over the world.
But it has been 30 years since the members of ABBA performed together - until now.
The disco group joined forces on Sunday as they celebrated the date that Björn Ulvaeus, 71, and Benny Andersson, 69, first met 50 years ago, according to Expressen.
Thank you for the music: ABBA performed together on Sunday for the first time in 30 years. (L-R) Björn Ulvaeus, Anni-Frid 'Frida' Lyngstad, Agnetha Faltskog and Benny Andersson are pictured at the opening of Mamma Mia: The Party restaurant in Sweden in January
Reunion: The band broke up in 1982, and were last seen together at the opening of Mamma Mia! The Party back in January
Close: Björn and Agnetha were previously married from 1971 to 1980, while Benny and Frida also divorced in 1980 after marrying in 1978
To mark five decades of friendship, the pair apparently threw a private party at Berns Salonger in downtown Stockholm.
The remaining members of the group Anni-Frid 'Frida' Lyngstad, 70, and Agnetha Faltskog, 66, were also at the bash.
The two women are said to have dedicated a performance of their 1980 song Me and I to the men, who then decided to join them on stage and perform with them.
It marked the first time the four-piece had all performed together since 1986.
The band broke up in 1982, and were last seen together at the opening of Mamma Mia! The Party back in January.
Björn and Agnetha were previously married from 1971 to 1980, while Benny and Frida also divorced in 1980 after marrying in 1978.
ABBA, who are one of the most famous and successful bands of all time, released a slew of hits throughout the 1970s and early 1980s.
Back in the day: ABBA, pictured in 1975, are one of the most famous and successful bands of all time
Former flames: Björn (seen right in 2004) and Agnetha (pictured left in 2013) were previously married from 1971 to 1980
Another couple: Benny (pictured right in September) and Frida (seen left in 2013) also divorced in 1980 after marrying in 1978
A long time coming: The band split up in 1982 and had last performed together in 1986
